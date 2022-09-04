ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Karla Loranzana
4d ago

What financial help does this developer expect to receive? HELL, the developer that's in cahoots with a "WELL KNOWN CONVICTED CRIMINAL, ganim!

Bukenwald
4d ago

Are public funds going to be used to knock it down. and which one of the mayor's buddies are going to get the contract

WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’

There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
connecticuthistory.org

Trumbull’s Parlor Rock Park: A Premier Amusement Center of the Late 19th Century

The expansion of train travel to cities and towns throughout Connecticut in the mid-1800s brought important developments to both the economy and local transportation. In Trumbull, a town of just over 1,300 people in 1850, the arrival of the Housatonic Railroad brought a lesser known but more entertaining development—one of the country’s first amusement parks.
TRUMBULL, CT
rew-online.com

Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT

Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Entertainment
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Only in Bridgeport, Go-Cart Cruises City Streets

The person shooting the video said it, the talk-to-text robot said it, and if that weren't enough, it was plastered on the screen. I have to disagree with "only in Bridgeport" but we can come back to that later. @idk_shit00 #hoodlife#bikelife#203#CT#fyp ♬ original sound - Idkshit. Yeah, I didn't...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Joe Ganim
Daily Voice

New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford

Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
STRATFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Trio Caught Breaking Into Cars In Trumbull, Police Say

Three Connecticut teenagers have been charged for allegedly breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of a Fairfield County apartment complex. The three were arrested in Trumbull on Wednesday, Sept. 7, following the incident at the Ten Trumbull Apartments. The New Haven County teens, identified as David Mitchell, age 18,...
TRUMBULL, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Porch Fire

2022-09-06@10:04pm—#Bridgeport firefighters were called to a porch fire in the 900 block of Howard Avenue. Everyone made it out safely and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire on the 2nd floor. The resident credits a neighbor for alerting them to the smoke. The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury mayor’s mom, a retired nurse, dies at 89: ‘She was a wonderful mother’

DANBURY — Mayor Dean Esposito said he has “a heavy heart” over the death of his mother at age 89 over Labor Day weekend. “She was a wonderful mother to me and my seven siblings and she will be greatly missed,” Esposito shared on a social media post earlier this week about the death of Barbara Esposito. “(She) passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4th.”
DANBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Dixwell Plaza Redevelopment Moves Ahead

Dixwell Plaza’s planned redevelopment has gained a general contractor, a childcare partner, and a food hall operator — and has lost a too-pricey underground garage — as the local team behind the now-estimated $220 million project moves ahead with its effort to build up the heart of New Haven’s historic Black neighborhood.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Extradited From Hawaii For Ansonia Homicide

More than 11 years after the crime, a suspect is facing charges for his involvement in the 2011 murder of a Connecticut man. Andrew Spino, age 34, was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, by US Marshals to New Haven County in connection with the March 2011 murder of Isaia Hernandez in Ansonia.
ANSONIA, CT
NewsTimes

Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT

