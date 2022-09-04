Read full article on original website
Karla Loranzana
4d ago
What financial help does this developer expect to receive? HELL, the developer that's in cahoots with a "WELL KNOWN CONVICTED CRIMINAL, ganim!
Bukenwald
4d ago
Are public funds going to be used to knock it down. and which one of the mayor's buddies are going to get the contract
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’
There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
connecticuthistory.org
Trumbull’s Parlor Rock Park: A Premier Amusement Center of the Late 19th Century
The expansion of train travel to cities and towns throughout Connecticut in the mid-1800s brought important developments to both the economy and local transportation. In Trumbull, a town of just over 1,300 people in 1850, the arrival of the Housatonic Railroad brought a lesser known but more entertaining development—one of the country’s first amusement parks.
rew-online.com
Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT
Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
NewsTimes
CT's best Middle Eastern restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
Only in Bridgeport, Go-Cart Cruises City Streets
The person shooting the video said it, the talk-to-text robot said it, and if that weren't enough, it was plastered on the screen. I have to disagree with "only in Bridgeport" but we can come back to that later. @idk_shit00 #hoodlife#bikelife#203#CT#fyp ♬ original sound - Idkshit. Yeah, I didn't...
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
Trio Caught Breaking Into Cars In Trumbull, Police Say
Three Connecticut teenagers have been charged for allegedly breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of a Fairfield County apartment complex. The three were arrested in Trumbull on Wednesday, Sept. 7, following the incident at the Ten Trumbull Apartments. The New Haven County teens, identified as David Mitchell, age 18,...
Those Damn Kids are Leaving Their Electric Scooters All Over Naugatuck
It's my turn to be the old guy yelling at the youngsters. Hey kid, those Bird electric scooters that are all over Naugatuck are cool right? Don't leave them on the sidewalk, or blocking a driveway, or on the side of the road, etc, pick up after yourself damnit. It's...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Porch Fire
2022-09-06@10:04pm—#Bridgeport firefighters were called to a porch fire in the 900 block of Howard Avenue. Everyone made it out safely and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire on the 2nd floor. The resident credits a neighbor for alerting them to the smoke. The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.
NewsTimes
Danbury mayor’s mom, a retired nurse, dies at 89: ‘She was a wonderful mother’
DANBURY — Mayor Dean Esposito said he has “a heavy heart” over the death of his mother at age 89 over Labor Day weekend. “She was a wonderful mother to me and my seven siblings and she will be greatly missed,” Esposito shared on a social media post earlier this week about the death of Barbara Esposito. “(She) passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4th.”
Dixwell Plaza Redevelopment Moves Ahead
Dixwell Plaza’s planned redevelopment has gained a general contractor, a childcare partner, and a food hall operator — and has lost a too-pricey underground garage — as the local team behind the now-estimated $220 million project moves ahead with its effort to build up the heart of New Haven’s historic Black neighborhood.
Man Extradited From Hawaii For Ansonia Homicide
More than 11 years after the crime, a suspect is facing charges for his involvement in the 2011 murder of a Connecticut man. Andrew Spino, age 34, was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, by US Marshals to New Haven County in connection with the March 2011 murder of Isaia Hernandez in Ansonia.
NewsTimes
Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting
NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
Severed Deer Head Found In Driveway Of Home Of New Canaan Town Official
Police in Fairfield County are investigating after a severed deer head was left in a town official’s driveway. New Canaan Police confirmed that the head was found just before 3 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 27, but have released few other details, including the town official's identity. “At this time,...
Second Suspect Charged For Shooting Death Of Man In Bridgeport, Police Say
Police have arrested a Fairfield County man in connection with the alleged killing of a Connecticut man who was gunned down during a robbery of $130 and cellphones. James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in connection with the Saturday, Aug. 13 murder of New Haven County resident Troy Walker, age 21, of Ansonia, on Knowlton Street.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member offered plea in Seymour kidnapping case
MILFORD — The former Bridgeport school board member accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face while out on bond for allegedly attempting to kidnap his wife’s 21-year-old son at gunpoint while posing as a police officer will not go to prison if he takes a plea offer made public Wednesday.
