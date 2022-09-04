Read full article on original website
Dauphin County driving range to remain open after previously announcing it would close
The Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center in Lower Paxton Township will remain open. That’s a change from two months ago when the golf center announced it would be closing at the end of September. Co-owner Brandon Rogers said he found out about a year and a half ago that...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Can these undefeated Mid-Penn Conference programs sustain the early momentum?
No playoff bids have been awarded and no division titles have been won, but 2-0 is as good as it gets through two regular season weeks of the high school football season. On this edition of the Pa. High School Football Report podcast, Dan and Ep dissect some of the 14 current unbeatens in the MPC and if those positive vibes can continue over the next 2-3 game stretch.
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
The best online sportsbooks in Pennsylvania for the 2022 NFL and CFB Season
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s nothing like football season to spike interest in sports betting in Pennsylvania. The Penn State Nittany Lions are back in action in the...
Dead deer at Middle Creek suspected victims of hemorrhagic disease
Dead deer suspected of dying from epizootic hemorrhagic disease or bluetongue virus have been found at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. At least four dead deer have been found, leading to the cancellation of this year’s archery hunt at the site, according to Lauren Ferreri,...
Pa. man dies after rescue effort in N.J. beach surf
A 56-year-old man died after being pulled from the surf off Ocean City on Thursday, a city spokesman said. The Ocean City Beach Patrol received reports of two people in distress in the water at an unprotected beach near 12th Street around 12:20 p.m., according to Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen.
Pennsylvania haunted attractions listed among the best for spooky season
Editor’s note: Keep your eyes peeled this October for the launch of Paranormal Pa., an original PennLive series that explores strange and unexplained events—from hauntings to Bigfoot sightings and everything in between—that occur right here in the Keystone State. Click here for a taste. As soon as...
Want a Pa. liquor license? 21 available in PLCB auction
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is auctioning off a stockpile of expired restaurant liquor licenses. Bidding is open with one license available in each of 21 counties including Dauphin, Lebanon and York counties. It is the 11th PLCB auction since the change in liquor laws related to Act 39, a...
Group representing immigrants, working class favors Shamaine Daniels over Scott Perry
CASA in Action has endorsed Democrat Shamaine Daniels in the race for the 10th U.S. House district. Daniels is running against Republican Scott Perry, who is seeking a sixth term for the seat representing Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties. “Daniels has consistently supported policies that aim to...
Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
Pa. ginseng hunting season: A look at its roots and rewards
Far below the 4,236-pound peak in 1990, ginseng hunters in Pennsylvania more recently harvest a thousand pounds or less per year in a season legally restricted to Sept. 1 to Nov. 30. Properly handled, that ginseng is worth about $700 to $800 per pound.
Deal reached with strikers at several Pa. nursing homes
HARRISBURG — Workers at four Pennsylvania nursing homes reached a tentative contract agreement Thursday, nearly a week after going on strike over pay and staffing, the workers’ union said. Terms of the deal with Comprehensive Healthcare were not disclosed pending a ratification vote. Workers could be back on...
Restaurant owner killed in crash outside his popular N.J. eatery
The owner of a popular Italian restaurant was killed in a crash Saturday night outside his Mount Laurel, N.J., eatery. Glenn Keen, 52, was pulling out of the parking lot Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant on Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road at about 8 p.m. when his vehicle was struck broadside by another vehicle, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Talk of tax increase driving wedge between leaders of growing Pa. township and its fire company
WALKER TOWNSHIP — On Pennsylvania Route 64 in Centre County, known locally as Nittany Valley Drive, what was once a stretch of farmland has become a bustling corridor. Gas stations, shops, and residential neighborhoods have brought more traffic and, invariably, more accidents. The volunteer firefighters and rescuers responsible for...
Trump posted private photo with Pa. troopers without authorization: police
UPDATE: Trump pulls photo of Pa. troopers from atop social media after police say it was for memorabilia only. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is “looking into the matter” after former President Donald Trump published a photo of himself posing with dozens of uniformed State Police troopers on his social media website when the picture was supposed to be private.
Pennsylvania city among top 5 best for chocolate lovers: study
Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and chocolate making people happy. Pennsylvanian chocolate lovers should hereby rejoice, as one city in the state has been deemed the absolute best for them to visit. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvanians’ swear word of choice is this, claims study. Researchers at Love...
Cedar Point to close the world’s second-tallest roller coaster
SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
Doug Mastriano’s plan threatens public education, school board members say in letter
An open letter to Pennsylvania families and voters being circulated around the state by public school board members issues a warning about the threat that they believe Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano poses to the public education system. The letter (see below) drew 59 signatures from school directors from 24...
New program to clear criminal convictions to launch in Pa
Nearly three million people in Pennsylvania have a criminal record and more than 200,000 new criminal cases are filed each year. With each conviction comes a set of collateral consequences – nearly 900 in Pennsylvania – that restrict housing, employment and even education. A new project aims to...
Trump pulls photo of Pa. troopers from atop social media after police say it was for memorabilia only
Donald Trump removed a photo from the top of his social media page Thursday of him posing with 31 uniformed Pa. troopers after police said they did not give the former president permission to publish it. Trump left the photo in his news feed on his social media account at...
