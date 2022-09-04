ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Can these undefeated Mid-Penn Conference programs sustain the early momentum?

No playoff bids have been awarded and no division titles have been won, but 2-0 is as good as it gets through two regular season weeks of the high school football season. On this edition of the Pa. High School Football Report podcast, Dan and Ep dissect some of the 14 current unbeatens in the MPC and if those positive vibes can continue over the next 2-3 game stretch.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
City
Kennett Township, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Penn Hills, PA
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Wellsboro, PA
City
State College, PA
City
Shamokin, PA
City
South Williamsport, PA
City
Abington Township, PA
City
Burgettstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
New Jersey State
City
Shippensburg, PA
City
Pottstown, PA
City
Altoona, PA
City
Richland, PA
City
Wyomissing, PA
City
Coatesville, PA
City
Pottsville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Ephrata, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aiden O'brien
PennLive.com

Deal reached with strikers at several Pa. nursing homes

HARRISBURG — Workers at four Pennsylvania nursing homes reached a tentative contract agreement Thursday, nearly a week after going on strike over pay and staffing, the workers’ union said. Terms of the deal with Comprehensive Healthcare were not disclosed pending a ratification vote. Workers could be back on...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Westinghouse#Cedar Crest
PennLive.com

Restaurant owner killed in crash outside his popular N.J. eatery

The owner of a popular Italian restaurant was killed in a crash Saturday night outside his Mount Laurel, N.J., eatery. Glenn Keen, 52, was pulling out of the parking lot Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant on Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road at about 8 p.m. when his vehicle was struck broadside by another vehicle, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
PennLive.com

Cedar Point to close the world’s second-tallest roller coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
SANDUSKY, OH
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy