A slew of local favorites will be onstage in New Orleans this week, including a popular deejay celebrating her birthday. The daughter of Neville Brothers saxophonist Charles Neville, Charmaine Neville was barely in her teens when she toured the “chitlin circuit” in Mississippi and Alabama with an R&B band called Country & Scooter. Early versions of her own band boasted a litany of New Orleans music legends, including pianist James Booker, drummers James Black and Zigaboo Modeliste, and percussionist Michael Ward. For decades, keyboardist and songwriter Amasa Miller has been her steadiest collaborator.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO