Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
New Orleans singer Charmaine Neville's home badly damaged by lightning strike
Charmaine Neville was at home in Bywater several weeks ago during a thunderstorm when lightning struck. Not the figurative, inspirational sort of lightning, but the literal kind. It hit her 100-plus-year-old house like, well, a bolt of lightning. “It felt like the lightning picked up the house and slammed it...
NOLA.com
Dabe: Area schools not backing down from tough opponents
John Curtis has never shied from playing a tough schedule. The same could be said about several prep football programs in the New Orleans area. This week features several high-caliber matchups between state championship contenders, many of which are placed high in the state rankings. Curtis, a 26-time state title...
NOLA.com
LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt
One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
fox8live.com
Destrehan holds No. 1 spot in the FOX 8 “Big 8″ rankings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first edition of the FOX 8 “Big 8″ rankings are here, and the Destrehan Wildcats hold the top position. The rankings include all LHSAA classifications in the FOX 8 viewing area. Now we’re only week into the season, but this is how it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
DJ Soul Sister's birthday jam and more music for the weekend of Sept. 8, 2022
A slew of local favorites will be onstage in New Orleans this week, including a popular deejay celebrating her birthday. The daughter of Neville Brothers saxophonist Charles Neville, Charmaine Neville was barely in her teens when she toured the “chitlin circuit” in Mississippi and Alabama with an R&B band called Country & Scooter. Early versions of her own band boasted a litany of New Orleans music legends, including pianist James Booker, drummers James Black and Zigaboo Modeliste, and percussionist Michael Ward. For decades, keyboardist and songwriter Amasa Miller has been her steadiest collaborator.
NOLA.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly says the team is 'crushed,' by Maason Smith injury, now it's next man up
LSU coach Brian Kelly confirmed Tuesday that sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith will be out for the remainder of the season with a left ACL tear. Smith appeared injured after celebrating a play during the first defensive drive against Florida State on Sunday. He was seen using crutches on the sideline for the remainder of the game.
NOLA.com
Off St. Charles Ave., in the Quarter and on Lake Pontchartrain: Luxe home choices for $1M+ offer variety
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
NOLA.com
Old Metairie shotgun makeover moves the entrance, adds a camelback and creates a cathedral-ceiled den
Eleanor and Lucas Hohnstein wanted to design their own home so they could incorporate the wish list of features they had agreed on. They had the combined skills to make that possible, but their opportunity came along during the pandemic. The couple, both working from home, and their two young...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly talked to Kayshon Boutte after frustrating performance against FSU
Much was made on social media of All-American wide receiver Kayshon Boutte removing any mention of LSU from his Instagram account after the Tigers’ loss to Florida State on Sunday night. Some immediately thought that might mean Boutte is thinking about entering the transfer portal, which isn’t possible at...
NOLA.com
Pyre BBQ in Mandeville gets back to basics, plans north shore expansion
The aroma of wood smoke and slowly cooking meat surrounds Pyre BBQ in Old Mandeville. The results fill metal trays, lined with butcher paper, with heaps of brisket, ribs and chicken. It also signals a new start for a north shore chef who seems to have barbecue in his blood.
While Attempting to Flee, These Armed Carjackers Were Stopped in the Most New Orleans Way Ever
This will definitely be hard to beat when it comes to the award for the most New Orleans story of the year.
fox8live.com
‘Not quiet in Gotham’: Councilman outraged by double homicide in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Councilman Oliver Thomas said the city’s latest deadly shooting -- a double slaying in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East -- hit home for him. Two men were fatally shot just before 3 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the 7000 block of Yorktown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
An 1884 New Orleans roller rink leaves its mark on upscale shopping in today's Garden District
It was early November 1869, and New Orleans was feeling a need for speed. The fuddy-duddies in The Daily Picayune’s editorial offices, however, were having none of it. The newest recreational craze gaining traction in America — roller skating — had just wheeled its way into New Orleans, with the city’s first recorded roller rink opening in Mechanics Hall on present-day Roosevelt Way.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: An Uptown mansion for a one-meal staycation, etouffee dumplings, porch drinks
You don’t forget a dish like shrimp étouffée dumplings. I don’t anyway. I first tried them at Restaurant August, in one of the finely appointed dining rooms, under a chandelier, when Todd Pulsinelli was chef. The last time I had them was under an oak limb...
NOLA.com
Slidell carjacking is tied to recent New Orleans crimes, police say
Slidell police said Wednesday a man was carjacked by a group of armed men in a stolen car as he tried to order at a restaurant's drive-thru window in the 2500 block of Pontchartrain Drive. While the man's window was rolled down Tuesday night, the assailants abruptly pulled their car,...
NOLA.com
Convenience store graffiti masterpiece pops up in Bridge City: Jay and Silent Bob are back
Who knew a boarded-up convenience store in Bridge City could be the Louvre?. A graffiti artist recently stenciled portraits of two iconic characters from the cult movie “Clerks” on the plywood protecting the windows of a derelict store at 1020 Westwego Ave. "Clerks" centered on the stalled lives...
WDSU
Big Freedia opens up about mentee killed in NOLA East, said he played in her documentary on crime
The Queen of Bounce opened up about the life of one of her mentees gone too soon – another victim of gun violence. Devin Walker, 17, was featured in Big Freedia's documentary "Freedia Got a Gun" in 2020. The documentary focused on crime in the city of New Orleans and its impacts. On Aug. 17, Walker was shot and killed in the Little Woods area, becoming a victim of violence himself.
WWL-TV
New Orleans dad shot, carjacked by Bridge City escapee still critical
NEW ORLEANS — In July, six juvenile inmates escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth. Police said one of them shot and carjacked a man in Uptown that day, before he was found and detained. The victim is still hospitalized and in critical condition a month and a half later.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 22-26 , 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 749: $715,000, Hugh A. Hayden and Renee A. Romain to Travis L. Briggs. Julia St. 448: $279,900, Avery Duncan Moseley and Brittany Jo Adams Moseley to Rebecca Ann Uhle. Rocheblave St. 637: $190,000, 2235 Poydras LLC to Lion Development Group LLC. S. Cortez St. 201: $829,000, C3nola Investment...
Comments / 3