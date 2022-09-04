ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

Dabe: Area schools not backing down from tough opponents

John Curtis has never shied from playing a tough schedule. The same could be said about several prep football programs in the New Orleans area. This week features several high-caliber matchups between state championship contenders, many of which are placed high in the state rankings. Curtis, a 26-time state title...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt

One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Destrehan holds No. 1 spot in the FOX 8 “Big 8″ rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first edition of the FOX 8 “Big 8″ rankings are here, and the Destrehan Wildcats hold the top position. The rankings include all LHSAA classifications in the FOX 8 viewing area. Now we’re only week into the season, but this is how it...
DESTREHAN, LA
NOLA.com

DJ Soul Sister's birthday jam and more music for the weekend of Sept. 8, 2022

A slew of local favorites will be onstage in New Orleans this week, including a popular deejay celebrating her birthday. The daughter of Neville Brothers saxophonist Charles Neville, Charmaine Neville was barely in her teens when she toured the “chitlin circuit” in Mississippi and Alabama with an R&B band called Country & Scooter. Early versions of her own band boasted a litany of New Orleans music legends, including pianist James Booker, drummers James Black and Zigaboo Modeliste, and percussionist Michael Ward. For decades, keyboardist and songwriter Amasa Miller has been her steadiest collaborator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

An 1884 New Orleans roller rink leaves its mark on upscale shopping in today's Garden District

It was early November 1869, and New Orleans was feeling a need for speed. The fuddy-duddies in The Daily Picayune’s editorial offices, however, were having none of it. The newest recreational craze gaining traction in America — roller skating — had just wheeled its way into New Orleans, with the city’s first recorded roller rink opening in Mechanics Hall on present-day Roosevelt Way.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell carjacking is tied to recent New Orleans crimes, police say

Slidell police said Wednesday a man was carjacked by a group of armed men in a stolen car as he tried to order at a restaurant's drive-thru window in the 2500 block of Pontchartrain Drive. While the man's window was rolled down Tuesday night, the assailants abruptly pulled their car,...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Big Freedia opens up about mentee killed in NOLA East, said he played in her documentary on crime

The Queen of Bounce opened up about the life of one of her mentees gone too soon – another victim of gun violence. Devin Walker, 17, was featured in Big Freedia's documentary "Freedia Got a Gun" in 2020. The documentary focused on crime in the city of New Orleans and its impacts. On Aug. 17, Walker was shot and killed in the Little Woods area, becoming a victim of violence himself.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

