A year ago this month, the San Francisco Giants were soaring past 100 wins on their way to edging the Los Angeles Dodgers in a division race for the ages. This September, the Giants are out of playoff contention and instead sorting out what they have for the future. As he spoke to reporters during a series against the rival Dodgers this week in Los Angeles, manager Gabe Kapler repeatedly referenced the future as he explained his lineup, positional and pitching decisions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO