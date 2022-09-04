Read full article on original website
Obituary: Peter E. Holdridge
Peter E. Holdridge, age 65, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on September 2, 2022 at Newport Hospital from complications from COPD. He was married to Diane (Silva) Holdridge for 44 years. Peter was born October 21, 1956, in Utica, NY to Vincent E. Holdridge and Helen (Roberts) Russ. He grew up in Utica, NY & Portsmouth, RI.
Public invited to tour nine historic Little Compton properties on September 17
The public will have the rare opportunity to tour nine historic Little Compton properties on September 17 to benefit the Little Compton Historical Society. Six private homes, two Historical Society properties, and an active archaeological site are all included on the tour that runs from Noon to 5 PM and invites participants to explore the properties in any order they wish.
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announces a top Warwick Neck sale
Warwick, RI (September 7, 2022) – Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the waterfront home at 152 Beacon Avenue has sold for $2,800,000. Leza Williamson, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Pat Murphy of Residential Properties, Ltd. represented the buyer.
Obituary: CDR Richard William Anderson, USN (Ret.)
CDR Richard William Anderson, USN (Ret.), 88, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Newport, RI. Born in Waterbury, CT on February 6, 1934, to Dr. Arthur Emil Anderson and Helen M. (Roemer) Anderson, Dick was raised in Naugatuck, CT and graduated from The Choate School for Boys in Wallingford, CT prior to attending Tufts University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations. He subsequently joined the United States Navy for almost three decades traveling the world and living in starkly diverse places. He lived with the humidity of Brazil, the gentle breezes of the Pacific Islands, the warmth of Mediterranean beaches, and the frigidity of Antarctica.
WPRI
Eye on RI: festivals for everyone!
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Pawtucket Arts Festival- Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features long-time favorites, such as Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM’s Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and many more. These events engage thousands of people in the City’s creative and cultural life.
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 9-11)
Although it’s still technically summer, fall festivals and more are in the air. Check out some fun activities to do around the state this weekend. Saturday: The twelfth annual Rhode Island Seafood Festival takes place this weekend at Providence’s India Point Park. The event features delicious seafood from around RI with vendors including Melville Grille and Blue Rocks Catering. There will be a beer tent with drinks and live music from bands including Funkademic, Avi Jacob and Young Rust. Complete details here.
Newport Socialite Alice Roosevelt: America’s first celebrity daughter?
“Princess” Alice Roosevelt Longworth, daughter of U.S. president Theodore Roosevelt and Alice Hathaway Lee Roosevelt, is sometimes regarded as the first American celebrity. Known for her staunch independence, escapades, wit, and nonconformity, Alice cemented a place for herself in history beyond that of a president’s daughter. In her...
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
New vans for older adults, people with disabilities in 5 RI cities/towns, starting in Pawtucket
Community Van Will Help Meet Mobility Needs for Older Adults and People with Disabilities. U.S. Senator Jack Reed and Congressman David Cicilline joined the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) and Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien to welcome a new community van to the Leon Mathieu Senior Center. The 16-passenger van will be used to transport older adults and people with disabilities to the Senior Center, medical appointments, food shopping and a variety of other activities.
Reed, RIPTA to roll out community vans for seniors
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed joined the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Tuesday to unveil the first of several vans going communities around the Ocean State. Reed was joined by Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien to gift the van to the Leon Mathieu Senior Center. “I am thrilled...
Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
Southern New Englanders share concerns following Eliza Fletcher’s death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Runners in Rhode Island are on edge following the tragic death of Memphis teacher, Eliza Fletcher. Police said Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out for a run last week. “It’s just so crushing to think that that could have an impact on the running...
The 12 Best Boutique Hotels in Newport, Rhode Island
There really is no city quite like Newport. Tucked away on Aquidneck Island in Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay, Newport is brimming with historic architecture, luxurious waterfront hotels, and beautiful beaches. There’s a reason why this place has long been a summertime playground for the East Coast’s rich and famous!
Obituary: Mary Rose Capodilupo
Mary Rose (DiNicola) Capodilupo, 90, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully at home. She was the wife of Chester D. Capodilupo, Sr. They were married for seventy years. Mary was born in Boston MA, the daughter of the late Rocco and Elena (Marmiani) DiNicola. In addition to her husband Chester, she...
Volunteer CANCELED & FIRED in South Kingstown as Town Censors Its Own Senior Center
“In essence, I was being censored. For all intents and purposes, they suggest my Constitutional Rights are superseded by my obligation to the Town.”. My name is Bill Isabella. In August of 2013, I retired from a 30 year career at which time I thought I would remain busy by volunteering somewhere within my community. I discovered my local South Kingstown Senior Center (SKSC) which offered a variety of opportunities to “give back.”
Obituary: Alberta M. Butler
Mrs. Alberta Butler, age 94, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 31, 2022. Alberta was born in New Bedford, MA to Albert and Marjorie (Wainer) Mendes. Alberta was the wife of the late Lawrence Butler for 69 years. Alberta is survived...
15 Best Things to Do in North Attleborough (MA)
Often written as North Attleboro, this town on the MA/RI line near Providence is noted for its community spirit and a vital downtown area. People come together at North Attleborough Center for a packed calendar of events, and there’s a lot of local shopping and dining to be done along Washington St here.
Town-Wide Yard Sale in Acushnet Features Close to 100 Homes This Year
Acushnet will be buzzing as two popular events unfold, both with the same goal of bringing the community together. While the Apple Peach Festival celebrates its 41st year, a town-wide yard sale will be attracting thrifty shoppers to the SouthCoast on September 10th and 11th. The Unofficial Tradition of Acushnet.
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies
(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
