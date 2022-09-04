ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Comments / 0

Related
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Peter E. Holdridge

Peter E. Holdridge, age 65, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on September 2, 2022 at Newport Hospital from complications from COPD. He was married to Diane (Silva) Holdridge for 44 years. Peter was born October 21, 1956, in Utica, NY to Vincent E. Holdridge and Helen (Roberts) Russ. He grew up in Utica, NY & Portsmouth, RI.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Public invited to tour nine historic Little Compton properties on September 17

The public will have the rare opportunity to tour nine historic Little Compton properties on September 17 to benefit the Little Compton Historical Society. Six private homes, two Historical Society properties, and an active archaeological site are all included on the tour that runs from Noon to 5 PM and invites participants to explore the properties in any order they wish.
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announces a top Warwick Neck sale

Warwick, RI (September 7, 2022) – Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the waterfront home at 152 Beacon Avenue has sold for $2,800,000. Leza Williamson, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Pat Murphy of Residential Properties, Ltd. represented the buyer.
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: CDR Richard William Anderson, USN (Ret.)

CDR Richard William Anderson, USN (Ret.), 88, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Newport, RI. Born in Waterbury, CT on February 6, 1934, to Dr. Arthur Emil Anderson and Helen M. (Roemer) Anderson, Dick was raised in Naugatuck, CT and graduated from The Choate School for Boys in Wallingford, CT prior to attending Tufts University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations. He subsequently joined the United States Navy for almost three decades traveling the world and living in starkly diverse places. He lived with the humidity of Brazil, the gentle breezes of the Pacific Islands, the warmth of Mediterranean beaches, and the frigidity of Antarctica.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
County
Newport County, RI
City
Portsmouth, RI
City
Little Compton, RI
City
Middletown, RI
Newport County, RI
Government
Newport, RI
Government
City
Tiverton, RI
City
Jamestown, RI
State
Rhode Island State
WPRI

Eye on RI: festivals for everyone!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Pawtucket Arts Festival- Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features long-time favorites, such as Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM’s Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and many more. These events engage thousands of people in the City’s creative and cultural life.
PAWTUCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 9-11)

Although it’s still technically summer, fall festivals and more are in the air. Check out some fun activities to do around the state this weekend. Saturday: The twelfth annual Rhode Island Seafood Festival takes place this weekend at Providence’s India Point Park. The event features delicious seafood from around RI with vendors including Melville Grille and Blue Rocks Catering. There will be a beer tent with drinks and live music from bands including Funkademic, Avi Jacob and Young Rust. Complete details here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Socialite Alice Roosevelt: America’s first celebrity daughter?

“Princess” Alice Roosevelt Longworth, daughter of U.S. president Theodore Roosevelt and Alice Hathaway Lee Roosevelt, is sometimes regarded as the first American celebrity. Known for her staunch independence, escapades, wit, and nonconformity, Alice cemented a place for herself in history beyond that of a president’s daughter. In her...
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Fellowes
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
WARWICK, RI
rinewstoday.com

New vans for older adults, people with disabilities in 5 RI cities/towns, starting in Pawtucket

Community Van Will Help Meet Mobility Needs for Older Adults and People with Disabilities. U.S. Senator Jack Reed and Congressman David Cicilline joined the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) and Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien to welcome a new community van to the Leon Mathieu Senior Center. The 16-passenger van will be used to transport older adults and people with disabilities to the Senior Center, medical appointments, food shopping and a variety of other activities.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Reed, RIPTA to roll out community vans for seniors

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed joined the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Tuesday to unveil the first of several vans going communities around the Ocean State. Reed was joined by Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien to gift the van to the Leon Mathieu Senior Center. “I am thrilled...
PAWTUCKET, RI
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decorative Arts#Naval Station Newport#Salve Regina University#Hbo#Russells#Apollo The Sun God
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Boutique Hotels in Newport, Rhode Island

There really is no city quite like Newport. Tucked away on Aquidneck Island in Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay, Newport is brimming with historic architecture, luxurious waterfront hotels, and beautiful beaches. There’s a reason why this place has long been a summertime playground for the East Coast’s rich and famous!
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Mary Rose Capodilupo

Mary Rose (DiNicola) Capodilupo, 90, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully at home. She was the wife of Chester D. Capodilupo, Sr. They were married for seventy years. Mary was born in Boston MA, the daughter of the late Rocco and Elena (Marmiani) DiNicola. In addition to her husband Chester, she...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
oceanstatecurrent.com

Volunteer CANCELED & FIRED in South Kingstown as Town Censors Its Own Senior Center

“In essence, I was being censored. For all intents and purposes, they suggest my Constitutional Rights are superseded by my obligation to the Town.”. My name is Bill Isabella. In August of 2013, I retired from a 30 year career at which time I thought I would remain busy by volunteering somewhere within my community. I discovered my local South Kingstown Senior Center (SKSC) which offered a variety of opportunities to “give back.”
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Alberta M. Butler

Mrs. Alberta Butler, age 94, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 31, 2022. Alberta was born in New Bedford, MA to Albert and Marjorie (Wainer) Mendes. Alberta was the wife of the late Lawrence Butler for 69 years. Alberta is survived...
NEWPORT, RI
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in North Attleborough (MA)

Often written as North Attleboro, this town on the MA/RI line near Providence is noted for its community spirit and a vital downtown area. People come together at North Attleborough Center for a packed calendar of events, and there’s a lot of local shopping and dining to be done along Washington St here.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
iheart.com

Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies

(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy