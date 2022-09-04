Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Sports
Oh, brothers: Giants-Brewers twin-bill has 2 mini-reunions
MILWAUKEE (AP) — There was more than one opportunity for sibling rivalry Thursday in a Milwaukee Brewers-San Francisco Giants doubleheader that featured two sets of brothers. Brewers left-hander Taylor Rogers and Giants right-hander Tyler Rogers are twins who were warming up at the same time late in the opening...
FOX Sports
Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?
Hold on to your butts. The NL East is going to be a ride. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mets are currently one measly half-game up on the Braves. For months now, New York has kept Atlanta at arm’s length, somehow always a handful of games ahead, despite Atlanta’s incredible 30-13 record since the All-Star break.
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani not handing his AL MVP over to Yankees' Aaron Judge just yet | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander touches on Shohei Ohtani's recent tear at the plate including his two home run night on Monday to give him 32 homers. He finished the night three for five with two home runs and three RBIs. Ohtani doesn't seem like he wants to give up his MVP title up just yet. Aaron Judge is keeping his historic home run pace as he currently sits at 54 on the season. The end of season is going to be magical between these two and we can't wait to see who takes home the AL MVP.
FOX Sports
MLB Playoff Watch: Astros cruising, Yankees struggling, Mariners soaring
With less than a month to go in the regular season, there’s only one thing we know for certain when it comes to the American League playoff picture: The road to the World Series will go through Houston. Sure, it’s possible a wild-card team could knock off the mighty...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Giants visit the Brewers to start 2-game series
San Francisco Giants (65-70, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-65, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .56 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 200 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Giants +173; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
MLB Rule Changes: Pitch clock, modified shift & bigger bases are coming in 2023 | Flippin' Bats
MLB will vote in some rule changes that will be applied in 2023. The rules that will be applied in 2023 are a pitch clock, bigger bases, and a modifications to the shift. Ben Verlander breaks down the changes and what they could mean for the game of baseball.
As Nats visit, Phillies look to solidify playoff standing
Every loss in September is magnified for a team that hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2011. The Philadelphia Phillies allowed
FOX Sports
AL Wild Card: Seattle Mariners trending up and Chicago White Sox trending down | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry into the AL Wild Card picture. They pick one team trending up and one team trending down. Where do the Seattle Mariners, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles sit in the playoff picture as the season comes to a close.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Yankees planning 'extraordinarily competitive' offer for Aaron Judge
Star outfielder Aaron Judge's looming free agency is a hot-button matter for the New York Yankees. Judge, 30 and a free agent after this season, turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the Yankees on opening day. The two sides have yet to find common ground while Judge is in the midst of an historic, MVP-caliber season.
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros showing no signs of letting up
With September now upon us, the playoff push has officially arrived. Of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball, 18 still realistically have a chance to grab a playoff spot. But only 12 of those 18 teams can make it. September is set to be a wild month in MLB....
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani autographs ball Kody Clemens struck him out with
Kody Clemens will never catch his father in career strikeouts. When it comes to their first one, though, the kid has the upper hand. The Detroit Tigers' rookie utility player — and son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens — caught Shohei Ohtani looking late in Monday night's 10-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. And to sweeten the deal, Ohtani signed the keepsake for Clemens.
FOX Sports
Orlando City beats Sac Republic 3-0 for U.S. Open Cup title
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres broke through with a goal in the 75th minute, then converted on a penalty to give Orlando City its first-ever trophy with a 3-0 victory over Sacramento Republic in the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday night. Torres' penalty kick in the 80th...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 2: How to bet Houston-Texas Tech
Former Southwest Conference rivals Houston and Texas Tech will face each other in a nonconference game Saturday. The No. 25 Cougars (1-0) are in the American Athletic Conference and will join the Big 12 next season. The 1-0 Red Raiders have been in the Big 12 since 1995, the year before the SWC dissolved.
FOX Sports
NFL and college football odds: Bet on the Steelers and Wisconsin
Who’s ready for the first full weekend of NFL and college football?. Our best bets (3-0 YTD) are off to a strong start, and I’m feeling good about four plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Raiders-Chargers preview: Week 1 NFL guide, analysis, prediction
The first full Sunday of the 2022 NFL season features a matchup between two heavy-hitting AFC West, as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders. FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every Week 1 contest. Be sure to check back throughout the coming season for weekly matchup analysis and game predictions.
Comments / 0