Japan PM says govt panel on inflation and wages to meet Friday

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Japanese government panel tasked with tackling rising prices and wage issues will meet on Friday and consider additional policy measures that should be taken, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in northern Japan's Niigata prefecture, Kishida said the government should consider reviewing and raising subsidies for regional revitalisation so they can be used to respond effectively to surging prices.

"I would like to compile additional measures and implement them without hesitation," he said, adding that he recognised the importance of offering support that matches the needs of local communities.

Kishida has made a top priority of addressing the impact of rising energy, food and raw materials prices on businesses and consumers, instructing his government last month to draw up new policy measures. read more

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

