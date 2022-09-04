There's little doubt that Florida's real estate market has been booming in many places. As of October 2021, real estate prices in Florida were up about 17% overall compared with the year before. And the real estate website Zillow predicted that Florida's real estate market would continue to rise by around 17-21% in 2022. While the real estate market appears to be slowing in some areas, prices appear to be holding in others.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO