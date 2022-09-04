ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
Alissa Rose

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
wogx.com

Earl to strengthen into 'dangerous' Cat 4 hurricane; will have impact on Florida beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking four tropical systems in the Atlantic basin. What was once Hurricane Danielle, situated in the Central Atlantic Ocean, is now a post-tropical storm. Hurricane Earl is expected to strengthen as it approaches Bermuda. A tropical wave located West-Northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression later this week while another wave coming off the western coast of Africa has a 30% chance of development.
L. Cane

Small and Mid-Sized Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Real Estate Markets

There's little doubt that Florida's real estate market has been booming in many places. As of October 2021, real estate prices in Florida were up about 17% overall compared with the year before. And the real estate website Zillow predicted that Florida's real estate market would continue to rise by around 17-21% in 2022. While the real estate market appears to be slowing in some areas, prices appear to be holding in others.
WESH

Tips for living alongside alligators in Florida

After a Bradenton woman was recently bitten, witnesses kept an eye on the 7-foot, 10-inch alligator believed to be the one involved. The gator was trapped and removed. The woman was bitten while walking near a pond in her community. "Any body of water that we have has the potential...
L. Cane

The Largest State Park in Florida has Been Called "the Amazon of North America," and has Been Mentioned in a Book

Visitors from all over the world are drawn to Florida for its weather and beauty, and its state parks have both. The parks are protected areas where one can visit the beach, swim, shell, birdwatch, or hike, to name a few activities. According to the Florida State Parks Foundation, in 2021, the Parks brought 4.4 billion dollars to Florida's economy.
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Top 5 Reasons to Get Married at the Historic Floridan Palace

Tampa Bay, FLA (September 6th, 2022) – Tampa Bay’s only historic grand hotel, the Floridan, is the next destination for a wedding in the Tampa-St.Pete-Clearwater Metropolitan Area. The Floridan Palace was created in 1926 giving the hotel its chic renaissance aesthetic. With three different ballroom ceremony options, the hotel offers a plethora of different options for new couples looking to plan their big day.
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis says ‘newcomers’ to Florida are often bad boaters

'They'll buy these boats and don't know necessarily how to run them right.'. Should newcomers to Florida learn to boat? Ron DeSantis suggests so, and that those lessons should happen sooner than later for some recent transplants. The Governor said Tuesday that one difference between longtime Floridians and those new...
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key property tops sales at $7.2 million

A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.
10NEWS

Excessive rainfall possible through the weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are no strangers to those daily rain chances here in central Florida. After all, we're well in the middle of the rainy season, which typically lasts from late May through mid-October for Tampa Bay. However, higher rain chances are on the way and could be heavier for some spots more than others.
