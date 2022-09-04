ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

pvamu.edu

PVAMU claims 40-23 win over TSU in Labor Day Classic

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (September 6, 2022) – Between the formidable defense and the impressive play of the offense, the Prairie View A&M University Panthers pulled together one heck of a performance to hold onto the Durley-Nicks Trophy another year in the 40-23 37th Labor Day Classic win over the Tigers of Texas Southern University Saturday night.
saobserver.com

‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’

College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
tsusports.com

Tigers Fall At North Texas Tuesday Night

DENTON, Texas – Texas Southern dropped a 3-0 decision at North Texas on Tuesday night. Set one saw TSU go back-and-forth with the Mean Green early as they trailed 9-6. However, five TSU attack errors fueled a 10-1 UNT run as the deficit grew to 19-7 before kills from Danielle Lilley and Thalia Cordero Moreno ended the run. However, UNT scored five of the next six points to close out set one 25-11. UNT led 6-1 in set two before TSU cut the deficit to 8-4 but the Mean Green answered with a 10-0 run for an 18-4 margin as they never looked back for the 25-7 win.
Sports
houstonpublicmedia.org

Northbrook High School football team celebrates first win in five years

A small piece of paper with a date printed on it – Nov. 3, 2017 – had become a fixture in Andres Gomez's office. The third-year Northbrook High School football coach hung it right above the dry-erase board where he draws up plays and makes notes to himself, allowing it to serve both as a reminder as well as motivation.
Houston Chronicle

Mattress Mack launches new sports website covering Houston, Lousiana teams

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is officially entering the sports journalism space with the launch of gallerysports.com, a news site covering "everything in Texas and Louisiana sports." Contributors to the site include former Houston Chronicle staffers John McClain, Richard Justice and John P. Lopez, according the Houston Chronicle's Matt Young. McInvgale...
TexasHighways

The Trailblazing Story of Legendary Rancher Charles Goodnight Comes to Life at Houston Exhibition

Legendary Texas rancher Charles Goodnight was born in Illinois on March 5, 1836. One day later, in San Antonio de Bexar, the Alamo fell to the Mexican army. Before his 10th birthday, Goodnight rode bareback behind his family’s wagon as they trekked southwest to Texas, the newest state in the Union. By the time of his death in 1929 at the age of 93, the weathered trailblazer was revered as “the Father of the Texas Panhandle” for founding the JA Ranch, the region’s first cattle ranch.
