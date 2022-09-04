DENTON, Texas – Texas Southern dropped a 3-0 decision at North Texas on Tuesday night. Set one saw TSU go back-and-forth with the Mean Green early as they trailed 9-6. However, five TSU attack errors fueled a 10-1 UNT run as the deficit grew to 19-7 before kills from Danielle Lilley and Thalia Cordero Moreno ended the run. However, UNT scored five of the next six points to close out set one 25-11. UNT led 6-1 in set two before TSU cut the deficit to 8-4 but the Mean Green answered with a 10-0 run for an 18-4 margin as they never looked back for the 25-7 win.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO