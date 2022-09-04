Read full article on original website

Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Katy ISD Earns an “A” in Accountability Rating SystemCovering KatyKaty, TX
Update: The search continues for 15-year-old Texas teen who went missing this past MaySANAF NewsHouston, TX
pvamu.edu
PVAMU claims 40-23 win over TSU in Labor Day Classic
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (September 6, 2022) – Between the formidable defense and the impressive play of the offense, the Prairie View A&M University Panthers pulled together one heck of a performance to hold onto the Durley-Nicks Trophy another year in the 40-23 37th Labor Day Classic win over the Tigers of Texas Southern University Saturday night.
saobserver.com
‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’
College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
Red Raiders vs. Houston Cougars: How to Watch, Listen, Stream, Betting Odds
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Houston Cougars. Here is how to watch and listen.
tsusports.com
Tigers Fall At North Texas Tuesday Night
DENTON, Texas – Texas Southern dropped a 3-0 decision at North Texas on Tuesday night. Set one saw TSU go back-and-forth with the Mean Green early as they trailed 9-6. However, five TSU attack errors fueled a 10-1 UNT run as the deficit grew to 19-7 before kills from Danielle Lilley and Thalia Cordero Moreno ended the run. However, UNT scored five of the next six points to close out set one 25-11. UNT led 6-1 in set two before TSU cut the deficit to 8-4 but the Mean Green answered with a 10-0 run for an 18-4 margin as they never looked back for the 25-7 win.
UTSA Roadrunner Nation is booming in San Antonio despite loss to Houston
37,526 fans attended the season opener.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Northbrook High School football team celebrates first win in five years
A small piece of paper with a date printed on it – Nov. 3, 2017 – had become a fixture in Andres Gomez's office. The third-year Northbrook High School football coach hung it right above the dry-erase board where he draws up plays and makes notes to himself, allowing it to serve both as a reminder as well as motivation.
Houston Chronicle
Mattress Mack launches new sports website covering Houston, Lousiana teams
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is officially entering the sports journalism space with the launch of gallerysports.com, a news site covering "everything in Texas and Louisiana sports." Contributors to the site include former Houston Chronicle staffers John McClain, Richard Justice and John P. Lopez, according the Houston Chronicle's Matt Young. McInvgale...
Resident near Houston claims $1 million Powerball Texas Lottery ticket prize
It's a great day to claim a seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery don't you think?
Monkey sounds made at Black volleyball players were racist, mom says
The parent of a Paetow High School player said race played a role in her daughter's team being heckled, harassed, and taunted because they are primarily Black and Hispanic.
'That’s indicative of racism' | Katy ISD investigating 'inappropriate behavior' made at high school volleyball match
KATY, Texas — Two Katy ISD high schools are at the center of an investigation after racially insensitive noises were caught on camera at a volleyball match on Friday. It happened during a girls' varsity volleyball match at Jordan High School, which was hosting rival Paetow. Lakeesha Adams’s 16-year-old...
thepostnewspaper.net
For the first time in years, La Marque High School
For the first time in years, La Marque High School has a cross-country team. The Cougars will be among those competing in the East Beach Run hosted by Galveston Ball this Friday.
Houston Happens – Racism in Real Estate and a coyote sighting in Pecan Grove
HOUSTON (KIAH) A big show Thursday on Houston Happens. We sit down with a local realtor to talk about racism in real estate, we will tell you what that looks like and what it means. Plus, officials are warning Pecan Grove residents of a coyote that’s been roaming the area. We will show you the […]
Daily Cougar Online
Texas Races Are Tight, but a UH-TSU Election Survey Predicts Few Shifts in State’s Republican Leadership
The eyes of Texas, and far beyond, are upon Republican incumbent Greg Abbott’s 7% lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in their quest to occupy the governor’s office after the state’s Nov. 8 midterm elections. But among close watchers of Texas politics, the most intriguing race...
This Is The Richest School District In Texas
This school district is the richest in the state.
The Trailblazing Story of Legendary Rancher Charles Goodnight Comes to Life at Houston Exhibition
Legendary Texas rancher Charles Goodnight was born in Illinois on March 5, 1836. One day later, in San Antonio de Bexar, the Alamo fell to the Mexican army. Before his 10th birthday, Goodnight rode bareback behind his family’s wagon as they trekked southwest to Texas, the newest state in the Union. By the time of his death in 1929 at the age of 93, the weathered trailblazer was revered as “the Father of the Texas Panhandle” for founding the JA Ranch, the region’s first cattle ranch.
Houston mayor calls on Texas lawmakers to reverse permitless carry law
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on Texas lawmakers to pass what they're calling "common sense gun laws." Turner said not a single state law has changed in the nearly 100 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
Fort Bend cop shares video of coyote jumping 6-foot fence near Houston
A coyote recently killed a pet in a nearby subdivision, Constable Chad Norvell said.
How Does the Poorest City in Texas Compare to the Richest?
I was looking up some weird facts about Texas trying to find some good content fodder when I stumbled upon a list of the poorest towns and richest cities in Texas. I decided I'd compare both sides of the spectrum. For starters, the poorest city in Texas is Prairie View....
Click2Houston.com
Late-night bar and nightclub noise crackdown: Houston ordinance changes take effect Tuesday
HOUSTON – City of Houston bars, nightclubs, and restaurants within 300 feet of a residence will be required to get a new permit starting Tuesday after “numerous complaints” from people who live near these establishments about excessive late-night noise. The changes were approved by the Houston City...
