LSU football got off to a heartbreaking start to the season as it fell to 0-1 after being defeated by Florida State. The 24-23 thriller provided entertainment to those around the country, but the Tigers fans watching on were left crushed after their team showed so much heart in the fourth quarter. If Brian Kelly’s squad shows as much talent as it did in the last period of Sunday’s game throughout the rest of the year, it can be a legitimate Top 25 team.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO