'Frightened Of Being A Single Mom': Britney Spears Worried About Raising Sons On Her Own Before Conservatorship & K-Fed Drama

By Radar Staff
 4 days ago
Mega

Britney Spears was "fretting over the possibility of being left alone" while raising her young boys shared with Kevin Federline years before their explosive co-parenting drama reached a boiling point.

The now-exes met in 2004 — not long after she briefly married her childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours.

Mega

Spears and K-Fed's whirlwind romance quickly became the talk of the town, but their connection was put to the test soon after they became husband and wife on October 6, 2004.

In the years after, the duo welcomed son Sean Preston in September 2005, and his younger brother, Jayden , in September 2006.

Having two young children put a strain on the Gimme More songstress and her former dancer husband, Radar has learned .

"Britney is very frightened of being a single mom and trying to raise two kids on her own ," a source said about how it was impacting her in 2006.

"When she married Kevin, she thought their marriage would last forever and that they would eventually celebrate their 50th anniversary together," said the insider.

They noted she was told to pump the breaks, adding, "Britney thought she knew better and insisted on moving ahead at lightning speed with her wedding plans."

mega

Plus, other factors were impacting their relationship, including facing constant scrutiny.

"The spotlight she's under for how she deals with her kids is another huge factor in how afraid Britney is to be alone without Kevin," said insiders, while a friend echoed those sentiments.

The pal said, "Britney has had enough heartbreak with Kevin and wishes she could just file for divorce. But if she does that, she is choosing single motherhood."

In the end, Spears did pull the plug on their short-lived marriage on the grounds of irreconcilable differences.

By 2008, she was placed under a conservatorship, which ended up "controlling" her life for the next 13 years until it was officially terminated.

@britneyspears/instagram

Sean and Jayden are now older and Spears is remarried to Sam Asghari , but that hasn't slowed down her co-parenting drama with K-Fed.

He not only leaked personal videos to blast her parenting skills but also did two bombshell interviews talking about their strained relationship — as well as why the boys are taking some time apart from their famous mother, which they have since confirmed .

In response to the boys' interview, Spears took to social media on Thursday to let her sons know she would always love them and be there for them while blasting her ex for being a "hypocrite."

Earlier this month, RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed another potential point of contention for the exes down the line: Federline will be without monthly $20,000 child support checks from the pop star in a little over two years.

