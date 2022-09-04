An extended record-setting heat wave is scorching the West and many Californians are being asked to turn up their thermostats

Read full article on original website
Southern California's Fairview Fire has exploded in size, burning nearly 20K acres and forcing evacuations
The deadly Fairview Fire burning in Southern California has upended the lives of many Riverside County residents who said they felt blindsided by the flames that have been spreading rapidly since Monday. Norman Nielsen, 65, told CNN Thursday he and his wife were going to bed when the sheriff came...
Georgia's general fund revenues grew by 5.5% in last quarter despite gas tax holiday
(The Center Square) — Georgia continues to see increasing revenues, new numbers show. The state’s total general fund receipts in August exceeded $2.3 billion. That represents an increase of 8.5%, or $180.4 million, over last August when net tax collections topped $2.1 billion.
The killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years has been identified using genealogy technology, investigators say
Investigators have used genealogy technology to determine the killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years before her remains were identified using the same technique earlier this year, authorities said. Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, but it took more than three decades for...
Here's what we know about the Mississippi airport employee accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash into a Walmart
The Mississippi man accused of stealing a twin-engine plane Saturday morning and threatening to crash it into a Walmart was denied bond Sunday, his attorney told CNN. Cory Wayne Patterson -- who is not a licensed pilot -- faces charges of grand larceny and making terroristic threats, according to Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka. Patterson has pleaded not guilty.
Newly obtained surveillance video shows fake Trump elector escorted operatives into Georgia county's elections office before voting machine breach
A Republican county official in Georgia escorted two operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump into the county's election offices on the same day a voting system there was breached, newly obtained video shows. The breach is now under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and...
