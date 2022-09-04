ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Pakistan floods wash away a family's marriage hopes

By Kaneez FATIMA, Arif ALI
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTaV2_0hhgA4zk00
Members of the Hussain family try to salvage their belongings from their flood-damaged home in Fazilpur, Punjab province /AFP

Truck driver and father-of-seven Mureed Hussain was planning for his daughter's October wedding when floodwater inundated his home, taking away the entire back wall and, with it, her hard-earned dowry.

"I had been collecting her dowry for almost three years," Hussain told AFP from the courtyard of his four-room house, which he shares with his brother's family.

"I would provide for the house and also spend a little on her dowry."

Record monsoon rains have caused devastating floods across Pakistan since June, killing more than 1,200 people and leaving almost a third of the country under water, affecting the lives of 33 million.

The hardest hit are the poor in rural parts of the country, who have seen their homes, belongings, life savings, and crops washed away.

Hussain's village in Punjab province was badly affected, with floodwater destroying or damaging scores of buildings.

Also washed away are marriage plans for Hussain's daughter, Nousheen.

Each month Hussain would put away a couple of thousand rupees for her dowry from the 17,000 rupee salary ($80) he makes driving trucks.

It is customary for families in patriarchal Pakistan to provide extravagant dowries when a daughter is married.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jyma7_0hhgA4zk00
Mureed Hussain picks through flood-damaged furniture that was supposed to be part of a dowry for his daughter's impending marriage /AFP

In many areas, parents are expected to start saving up for their daughters' dowries from the day they are born.

While demanding a large dowry is officially banned by law, it is still a practice observed by many.

The families of grooms frequently present the parents of their future daughter-in-law with an extensive list of demands -- including furniture, household goods and clothing.

In the case of wealthy families, it can even include cars and homes.

Failing to come up with the goods is considered shameful, and the bride-to-be often faces ill-treatment by her in-laws if a decent dowry is not provided.

- Shock and tears -

"I wanted to marry off my other two daughters after her and one remaining son," Hussain said.

"I had thought I would be able to do it gradually."

When the floods reached his home, Hussain fled with his wife and family to a nearby railway station on elevated land.

When the waters receded, Hussain trudged through mud two days ago and returned to his home with his wife and daughters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34aG0j_0hhgA4zk00
Mureed Hussain and other family members lay their belongings out in the sun to dry after their home was inundated with flood water /AFP

"They started crying when they saw the damage," he said.

His wife, Sughra Bibi, teared up again as she recalled her shock at the condition of the home -- and her daughter's dowry.

Over the years, Sughra had bought a custom-made bed set and dressing table, as well as a juicer, washing machine, iron, bedsheets, and quilts.

Everything was badly damaged by the floodwater.

"It's blackened, so whoever sees it will say we have given her old things," Sughra said.

With the wedding called off, Nousheen is putting on a brave face.

"It was supposed to be a happy time for my family, and I was very excited," the 25-year-old told AFP.

"I have seen how difficult it was for my parents to put this dowry together for me. Now they have to do it all over again."

"It's such a big problem for us now," father Hussain said.

"Should we rebuild our house, sow wheat or get our children married? All three things are so important for us."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Shame, misery as Pakistan floods leave many without toilets

The stench of decay hangs over a makeshift camp in Pakistan's south, where hundreds of locals have sought shelter from the devastating monsoon floods that have put nearly a third of the country under water. Similar tent camps have mushroomed across the south and west of the country.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village

The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
ASIA
Maya Devi

Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands

A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Marriages#Wedding#Salvage
AFP

Typhoon kills one, leaves several missing in South Korea

Typhoon Hinnamnor killed one person and left nine missing on Tuesday, before heading back to sea with few reports of major property damage.  On Tuesday morning, the typhoon was over the Sea of Japan, known as the East Sea in Korea, 100 kilometres (62 miles) off Tsushima island, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Search on for people missing from Venezuelan religious retreat

Family members have joined the search for nearly two dozen people reported missing after going on a religious retreat in Venezuela two weeks ago, civil protection authorities said Tuesday. Between 16 and 20 people are believed to be missing, civil protection official Yesnardo Canal told AFP, though local media have reported it could be even more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Former Pakistan PM Khan accuses govt of 'unacceptable' censorship

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan accused the government Wednesday of "unacceptable" censorship after authorities apparently blocked national access to YouTube to prevent a rally speech from being broadcast live. "Access was restored after the speech concluded," Netblocks told AFP. YouTube has not commented on the matter, while a representative of the Pakistan Telecoms Authority said they had "no idea about it".
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Place
Asia
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
AFP

Countries growing 70% of world's food face 'extreme' heat risk by 2045

Blistering crop-withering temperatures that also risk the health of agricultural workers could threaten swathes of global food production by 2045 as the world warms, an industry analysis warned Thursday. However, the authors stress that in projections to mid-century, even scenarios that assume higher levels of carbon-cutting action could still result in temperatures nearing 2C. India -- responsible for 12 percent of global food production in 2020 and heavily reliant on outdoor labour productivity -- is already rated as at extreme risk, the only major agricultural nation in that category at current temperatures. 
AGRICULTURE
AFP

All the queen's kingdoms: where did Elizabeth II reign?

Queen Elizabeth II's reign encompassed to a large degree Britain's declining global influence, from an empire that once bestrode the world to a middle-ranking economy. Where she remained queen, the role was largely ceremonial, and her duties were carried out by one of her governor generals -- a viceroy who effectively acts as head of state.
U.K.
AFP

Rescuers search for survivors after dozens killed in China quake

Rescuers scoured through the rubble of remote villages in mountainous southwestern China Tuesday in a race to find survivors of an earthquake that claimed dozens of lives, with hundreds of people believed stranded or missing. At least 66 people were killed, state media reported, with more than 200 still cut off from rescuers in a remote scenic area.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Five Pakistan soldiers killed in clash with Taliban

Pakistan's Taliban accused the military Tuesday of breaking a fragile ceasefire, after the army said five soldiers and at least four militants died in a gun battle in the country's northwest. On Tuesday Pakistan's military marked Defence Day, honouring those who died in the 1965 war with India. la-sjd/fox/axn
MILITARY
AFP

'We thought we would die': Vietnam fire survivors recount terror

Survivors of a karaoke bar blaze in Vietnam spoke Thursday of their terror as they tried to escape an inferno which killed over 30 people and has raised questions about fire safety standards in the Southeast Asian nation. Sixty people were inside the 30-room bar when the fire erupted on Tuesday evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

China earthquake death toll rises to 82

The death toll from a strong earthquake that struck southwest China rose to 82, state media reported Thursday, as rain and possible mudslides threatened the search for dozens of missing people.  State broadcaster CCTV said that 46 people died in Ganzi prefecture near the epicentre, while 36 deaths were reported in neighbouring Ya'an city. 
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Murder at sea: North Korea killings roil politics in South

When North Korean soldiers found a South Korean fisheries official in their territorial waters, they shot him dead and burned the body -- an incident so shocking it later prompted Kim Jong Un to apologise. "Seoul has to take a realistic approach when dealing with the North," said Kim Jong-dae of the Yonsei Institute for North Korean Studies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Century on, political fights rage over Turkey's dogs

Ubiquitous and iconic, Istanbul's street dogs have been swept up in a political storm involving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and an app that helped get them killed. The pitbulls were pets rather than strays but Erdogan seized on the incident, declaring: "Stray animals belong in shelters, not the streets."
ANIMALS
AFP

Downpours and mudslides hamper China earthquake rescue mission

Rain, flash floods and mudslides threatened the search for dozens of people still missing on Thursday, days after a strong earthquake rocked mountainous southwest China, killing at least 86. - Mountain torrents - Rescuers braved flash floods and landslides caused by aftershocks to relocate villagers from destroyed homes, often having to haul them through mountainous terrain on ropes and stretchers.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Donkey domestication happened 7,000 years ago in Africa: DNA study

Despite transforming history as beasts of burden essential for transporting goods and people, the humble donkey has long been woefully understudied. The authors suggest that Romans bred improved donkey bloodlines to produce mules that were essential to sustaining the military and economic might of the empire.
ANIMALS
AFP

AFP

83K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy