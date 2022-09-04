ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Seton Hill faculty member receives Black Educators' Excellence Lifetime Award

By Jeff Himler
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyWFA_0hhg9VvG00

A member of the Seton Hill University faculty has been recognized by the Pittsburgh-based State of Black Learning organization for her career achievements.

Tricia Shelton, an assistant professor of education at Seton Hill, recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s Black Educators’ Excellence Awards. The ceremony was held Aug. 12 in the Lexus Club at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena, following a State of Black Learning conference in Pittsburgh.

Shelton, of Monroeville, began her 25 years in education at Gateway School District, as an early childhood teacher and then a grade-level coach and a K-4 building principal.

She taught in the same third-grade classroom — at Evergreen Elementary — where she’d once been a pupil, and she was mentored by her former teacher.

“I try really hard in my classroom to make every student — whether they are a first grader or a freshman — feel that they are seen and heard,” Shelton said. “My mother was a teacher and her mother was a teacher, so I am in the family business. Education has always had a tremendous value in our family.”

Following a five-year stint teaching at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Shelton joined the faculty at Seton Hill in 2020. She now fills a dual role as an instructor of first-year students and also director of field placement for the Greensburg university’s School of Education.

Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger noted Shelton additionally co-chairs the university’s Eva Fleischner Truth Finding Committee, “to help faculty develop curriculum and programming that ensure students engage in rigorous analysis and transparent dialogue across the curriculum so that they may be better informed citizens.”

Shelton has authored several publications. Her book “Practical Strategies for Supporting Young Learners with Autism Spectrum Disorders” received a 2018 Preschool Teachers’ Choice Award.

The mission of the State of Black Learning is to help educators become more effective, “to help address all of the factors that improve student outcomes and help Black children learn in the greater Pittsburgh region.”

“It’s a lifetime achievement award, but I’m not done yet,” Shelton said of the honor she received from the organization. “It has reignited my passion to work to effect change in education.”

Shelton and her husband, Charles, have three children.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Cal U students step into new era as PennWest University

With all the change on campus, a couple of words stayed the same for fans heading to Adamson Stadium in California on Thursday. The university’s diplomas, logos and colors may be changing, and eventually the signage around campus will catch up, but the California Vulcans defeating the Fighting Falcons of Fairmont State provided some consistency for a campus trying to keep up a new identity: Pennsylvania Western University at California.
CALIFORNIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Greensburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Monroeville, PA
Monroeville, PA
Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Pine-Richland School District taking 'appropriate next steps' after student's 'racist' message

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) - The Pine-Richland School District said it's looking into what it called a "racist" and "highly offensive" message from a student. In one statement to families, the district said it's working to take "appropriate next steps" after it became aware of a social media post involving a high school student. Superintendent Brian Miller told families in another statement that the district is opposed to racism in any form and stands with its families of color. "We stand with our black and brown families," Miller said. "It is our goal to strengthen a positive culture for every student at Pine-Richland. It is our goal to strengthen a positive culture for every student at Pine-Richland. The foundation of learning is established in a safe and supportive environment. That environment should embrace diversity in all forms."The district said it values a school culture that is "safe, supportive and welcoming." It didn't specify what steps it would be taking against the student. 
GIBSONIA, PA
Tribune-Review

Fox Chapel Area SD mourns loss of student

Counselors and psychologists were available to Fox Chapel Area students after a district student died Sept. 2 in a fatal shooting in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, had been a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze that was hit by gunfire shortly before 5:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Priscilla Avenue, Allegheny County police said. The driver fled, police said.
DUQUESNE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Education#University Of Pittsburgh#Racism#Parenting Tips#The Seton Hill University#The Lexus Club#Ppg Paints Arena#A State Of Black Learning#Gateway School District#Evergreen Elementary
PublicSource

Second chance for Pittsburgh’s first public housing: Application for $50 million nearly done

Pittsburgh’s housing authority is finalizing plans to apply for a federal grant to completely redevelop the city’s oldest public housing development. The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh [HACP] will be applying for a $50 million grant through Choice Neighborhoods, a program run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to replace […] The post Second chance for Pittsburgh’s first public housing: Application for $50 million nearly done appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Education
pittsburghmagazine.com

This Old Pittsburgh House: The Professor’s Swan Song

People like their houses to look like other houses. A drive down any residential street will confirm this. We tend to be comfortable choosing from a limited array of familiar shapes, accessories and decorative motifs. A subtle twist here or customization there is usually sufficient to express our individuality. Most of us do not go in for blatant oddities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies

A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
BUTLER, PA
messengerpaper.com

St. Sebastian Church Festival in Belle Vernon

St Sebastian is inviting the public to attend their upcoming festival on Sunday, September 18 from 12:00 noon – 7:00PM. There will be lots of homemade food, a bake sale and games for the kids. In addition, there will be live entertainment and a 50/50 raffle. For more information. Please call the Parish office at 724-929-9300. St Sebastian Church is located at 801 Broad Avenue, in Belle Vernon.
BELLE VERNON, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
486
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy