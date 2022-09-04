Seton Hill faculty member receives Black Educators' Excellence Lifetime Award

A member of the Seton Hill University faculty has been recognized by the Pittsburgh-based State of Black Learning organization for her career achievements.

Tricia Shelton, an assistant professor of education at Seton Hill, recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s Black Educators’ Excellence Awards. The ceremony was held Aug. 12 in the Lexus Club at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena, following a State of Black Learning conference in Pittsburgh.

Shelton, of Monroeville, began her 25 years in education at Gateway School District, as an early childhood teacher and then a grade-level coach and a K-4 building principal.

She taught in the same third-grade classroom — at Evergreen Elementary — where she’d once been a pupil, and she was mentored by her former teacher.

“I try really hard in my classroom to make every student — whether they are a first grader or a freshman — feel that they are seen and heard,” Shelton said. “My mother was a teacher and her mother was a teacher, so I am in the family business. Education has always had a tremendous value in our family.”

Following a five-year stint teaching at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Shelton joined the faculty at Seton Hill in 2020. She now fills a dual role as an instructor of first-year students and also director of field placement for the Greensburg university’s School of Education.

Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger noted Shelton additionally co-chairs the university’s Eva Fleischner Truth Finding Committee, “to help faculty develop curriculum and programming that ensure students engage in rigorous analysis and transparent dialogue across the curriculum so that they may be better informed citizens.”

Shelton has authored several publications. Her book “Practical Strategies for Supporting Young Learners with Autism Spectrum Disorders” received a 2018 Preschool Teachers’ Choice Award.

The mission of the State of Black Learning is to help educators become more effective, “to help address all of the factors that improve student outcomes and help Black children learn in the greater Pittsburgh region.”

“It’s a lifetime achievement award, but I’m not done yet,” Shelton said of the honor she received from the organization. “It has reignited my passion to work to effect change in education.”

Shelton and her husband, Charles, have three children.