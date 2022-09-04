ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Clement Lenglet hails impact of Hugo Lloris in Tottenham win over Fulham

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPcHn_0hhg9MDx00

Clement Lenglet was happy to mark his first Tottenham start with a “big win” and hailed the role of international colleague Hugo Lloris after their 2-1 victory over Fulham.

French defender Lenglet was handed a full debut by boss Antonio Conte for the London derby and saw goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane in each half inspire a fourth triumph of the new Premier League campaign.

An 83rd-minute curler from Aleksandar Mitrovic set up a nervy finale though and Fulham’s six-goal hitman forced Lloris into a superb save with two minutes left but the Spurs captain tipped his deflected effort over to ensure the hosts held on for a vital three points.

Lenglet said: “This is the definition of Hugo Lloris, no? He is always present when we have a bad moment and when we are in difficulty.

“He showed all his quality on this save and we are very happy to have Hugo behind us.

“It is a big win because it is a difficult opponent. We play a good game, with a lot of intention to take the possession to try to put difficulty against this team and we found a lot of solution to score goals.

“Maybe we didn’t score a lot but it is not a problem because we win and this is the most important thing.”

Barcelona loanee Lenglet had only played four minutes of Spurs’ opening five fixtures, missing the clash with Chelsea due to a minor muscle problem.

He seamlessly slotted onto the left side of a back three alongside Cristian Romero and Eric Dier and showed plenty of quality, especially when passing out from defence during a dominant Tottenham display where they produced 23 shots, had two goals disallowed and hit the woodwork twice.

“Yes, very happy because it is a new challenge for me, new competition, new team, new stadium so everything was new and I’m very, very happy to start and win with my team-mates,” Lenglet told SpursPlay.

“If we look at the statistics, maybe we can say we win 3-0 but the Premier League is like this. During 97 minutes you need to be focused to win the game and hopefully we did a good job.”

While the final scoreline made it appear a close contest, Fulham boss Marco Silva conceded they failed to reach the heights of previous displays last month where they took points off Liverpool and pushed Arsenal close.

“Tottenham deserved the three points,” he said.

Maybe we didn't score a lot but it is not a problem because we win and this is the most important thing.

“Definitely wasn’t our best performance at all. Most of the time we didn’t get to our standards. Our first half was not good enough. We knew the way they would come to press us and it wasn’t good enough most of the time on the ball. We gave the ball away so easy, even without pressure.

“They would wait for our mistake, they would try to be solid and compact every time. Even without pressure, we took so many wrong decisions. We were not dynamic at all to create more problems.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Arsenal get off to winning start in Europa League

Arsenal’s winning start to their Europa League campaign was overshadowed by the death of the Queen as their players and those of FC Zurich held a minute’s silence before the start of the second half in Switzerland. The announcement came from Buckingham Palace during the interval in St...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Son Heung-min vows to bounce back stronger from goal drought

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is not concerned about his goalscoring drought at the start of the season. The South Korean struck 12 goals in his final 14 games of last season to claim the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Mohamed Salah, but he has been unable to continue that form so far this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Manchester United lose Europa League opener to Real Sociedad

A packed Old Trafford fell silent in tribute to the Queen before Manchester United kicked off their Europa League campaign with defeat to Real Sociedad. The gates to the ground had just opened when Buckingham Palace announced that the nation’s longest reigning monarch had died at the age of 96.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Silva
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Antonio Conte
newschain

West Ham start European campaign with comfortable victory over FCSB

West Ham’s European campaign began with a 3-1 win against Romanian side FCSB in a match only played due to concerns over fan safety. The opening Europa Conference League Group B encounter went ahead at the London Stadium despite the news of the Queen’s death, following direction from the Football Association and UEFA.
UEFA
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Harry flies to Balmoral without Meghan to be with the Queen

Family disputes are likely to be put to one side when the Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral to see the Queen who is being visited by other members of the monarchy. Harry cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to fly to Scotland in the wake of fellow royals who have also travelled to Aberdeenshire to see the monarch.
U.K.
newschain

Husband tells inquest of ‘shock’ at wife’s death after eating Pret wrap

The husband of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap has told an inquest of the harrowing moment she collapsed in the street, unable to breathe. Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on December 27 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the sandwich chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Liverpool#Barcelona#Tottenham#French#Spurs#Chelsea
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
newschain

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine, according to newly downgraded US intelligence. A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Ministry of Defence turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
newschain

Double rainbow appears over Buckingham Palace as crowd gathers to mourn Queen

A double rainbow has appeared over Buckingham Palace as members of the public gathered outside to pay their respects to the Queen. People among the thousand-strong crowd outside the Palace gates in central London turned round to take pictures of the rainbow that appeared after a heavy downpour. Buckingham Palace...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

The Queen has died: 6 extraordinary facts you never knew about her

The Queen has died at 96 years old. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for over 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

How the line of succession looks after the death of the Queen

Here is how the line of the succession to the British throne has changed following the death of the Queen. The Prince of Wales, who was at the top as Elizabeth II’s heir apparent, has acceded to the throne as King. All those below Charles move up one place,...
U.K.
newschain

First statement from King Charles III in full

This is the statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother, the Queen:. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign...
WORLD
newschain

Harry Kane and Gary Lineker lead sporting tributes following death of the Queen

England captain Harry Kane and former striker Gary Lineker were among the sportspeople leading the tributes to the Queen following her death at the age of 96. Buckingham Palace announced the news on Thursday evening. Kane hailed the Queen as an “amazing inspiration.”. The Tottenham striker tweeted: “My thoughts...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy