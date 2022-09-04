Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Attempted murder suspect shot at police during 33-minute chase in Horry County: Warrants
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police were responding to an attempted murder call in Horry County before a suspect led them on a police chase Tuesday. According to a report, police were in the Conway area speaking to a victim when the suspect, who has since been identified as Zhimarius Baker, fled the scene on Stallion Court.
WMBF
Warrants: Attempted murder suspect shot at officers during 33-minute chase in Conway, Loris areas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted for attempted murder fired shots at two officers and almost ran two people over during a chase earlier this week in the Conway and Loris areas, according to arrest warrants. Zhimarius Baker faces a slew of charges including five attempted murder...
WMBF
Dillon County Sheriff’s Office seeks info after fatal club shooting
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon County deputies are investigating a fatal club shooting over the weekend. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Showroom Club on Willis Street in Latta Sunday morning, around 2:39 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Responding deputies found Tyshaun Ra’Sheen Bethea,...
wpde.com
Cheraw man faces 11 year sentence in connection to 2020 Myrtle Beach shooting: Solicitor
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Cheraw man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for his role in a May 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault...
foxwilmington.com
Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County...
wfxb.com
31 Year Old Killed During Shooting in Conway
The person who was killed during a shooting in Conway on Saturday has been identified. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 31 year old Kenyance Williamson died after being taken to the Conway Medical Center with traumatic injuries. On September 3rd, officers were called to the area of Legacy Way near Conway around 9 p.m. on reports of an altercation. According to the caller, multiple people were fighting one person and three shots were fired. The Horry County Police Department is investigating.
wfxb.com
Murder Investigation Leads to Police Chase in Loris
A suspect is in custody after a chase ended in a crash near Loris yesterday. Police were investigating an attempted murder, while attempting to question the suspect near Stallion Court in Conway, he fled, resulting in the chase. No injuries were reported during the pursuit and there is no threat to the community. More information is expected at a later time.
WMBF
Marion woman spent over $1800 using stolen cards, police say
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing three cards from a victim, according to police. The Marion Police Department said 27-year-old Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth was arrested Wednesday. She’s accused of spending over $1800 using the stolen cards at various locations in Marion and the surrounding area between July 30 and July 31.
WMBF
1 dead after shooting in Conway area, police investigating
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person has died after a shooting Saturday night. Horry County police were called around 9:50 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block Legacy Way for a fight with possible shots fired. When they arrived all parties had left the scene.
WMBF
Prosecution: Suspect broke into 80-year-old Horry County woman’s home before kidnapping, ate frozen pizza
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial started on Wednesday morning for a man accused of kidnapping an 80-year-old woman from her home in Nichols and then killing her. Dominique Brand is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in the death of a person in a manner to constitute murder.
One person dead after Conway-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday night in a shooting in the Conway area, according to officials. Police were called to Legacy Way for a reported fight, according to a police report obtained by News13. A caller told police multiple people were fighting one person and three shots were fired. Kenyance […]
Florence police respond to armed robbery in Walmart parking lot
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police responded to a Walmart parking lot regarding the armed robbery of an individual Wednesday night. Police were called to the parking lot of a Walmart at 230 Beltline Drive across from West Florence High School in reference to the armed robbery of an individual around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according […]
3 people shot Sunday after fight at Horry County club
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were shot Sunday morning after a fight at an Horry County club, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called to an undisclosed hospital for two people with gunshot wounds, according to the report. One victim told police they were at the club and didn’t […]
Carolina Forest mom shot herself after killing her 2 kids, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Forest Elementary teacher killed herself after killing her two kids, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said a week after the three were found shot dead in a home. The cause of death for Eric and Emily Moberley was homicide, and the cause of death for Laura Moberley was […]
live5news.com
Crews request air ambulance after Williamsburg Co. crash
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is on the scene of a Thursday crash that left someone trapped inside a vehicle. Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area. In a tweet, the fire department confirmed the entrapment and...
wpde.com
Death investigation underway in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
wpde.com
3 people shot at Horry County nightclub
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a nightclub Sunday night in Horry County. Police said they responded to Green Sea Road in the Loris area of Horry County in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds. When they arrived they spoke with a victim who...
Report: Attempted murder investigation led to police chase, crash in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An attempted murder investigation led to a police chase that ended in a crash Tuesday in Loris, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were speaking with a victim on Stallion Court in the Conway area, according to the report. Officers found the suspect on Highway 701 and […]
wpde.com
Driver killed in Horry County crash after hitting ditch, utility pole: Trooper
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Details have been released following a deadly crash on Wednesday, at 7:20 a.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mercedes crossed the center line of 808 and Collins Circle into oncoming traffic and crashed into a ditch, striking a utility pole.
wpde.com
2 people sent to hospital following fiery crash in Hartsville, official says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are in the hospital following a two-car crash Thursday afternoon where one of the vehicles caught fire on Highway 151 at New Market Road in Hartsville, according to Hartsville Fire Chief Jeff Burr. The conditions of those hurt aren't being released at this...
