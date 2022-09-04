ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latta, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Dillon County Sheriff’s Office seeks info after fatal club shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon County deputies are investigating a fatal club shooting over the weekend. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Showroom Club on Willis Street in Latta Sunday morning, around 2:39 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Responding deputies found Tyshaun Ra’Sheen Bethea,...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dillon County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Dillon County, SC
City
Latta, SC
wfxb.com

31 Year Old Killed During Shooting in Conway

The person who was killed during a shooting in Conway on Saturday has been identified. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 31 year old Kenyance Williamson died after being taken to the Conway Medical Center with traumatic injuries. On September 3rd, officers were called to the area of Legacy Way near Conway around 9 p.m. on reports of an altercation. According to the caller, multiple people were fighting one person and three shots were fired. The Horry County Police Department is investigating.
CONWAY, SC
wfxb.com

Murder Investigation Leads to Police Chase in Loris

A suspect is in custody after a chase ended in a crash near Loris yesterday. Police were investigating an attempted murder, while attempting to question the suspect near Stallion Court in Conway, he fled, resulting in the chase. No injuries were reported during the pursuit and there is no threat to the community. More information is expected at a later time.
LORIS, SC
WMBF

Marion woman spent over $1800 using stolen cards, police say

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing three cards from a victim, according to police. The Marion Police Department said 27-year-old Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth was arrested Wednesday. She’s accused of spending over $1800 using the stolen cards at various locations in Marion and the surrounding area between July 30 and July 31.
MARION, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nightclub#Violent Crime#Abc 15 News
WMBF

1 dead after shooting in Conway area, police investigating

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person has died after a shooting Saturday night. Horry County police were called around 9:50 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block Legacy Way for a fight with possible shots fired. When they arrived all parties had left the scene.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Prosecution: Suspect broke into 80-year-old Horry County woman’s home before kidnapping, ate frozen pizza

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial started on Wednesday morning for a man accused of kidnapping an 80-year-old woman from her home in Nichols and then killing her. Dominique Brand is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in the death of a person in a manner to constitute murder.
NICHOLS, SC
WBTW News13

One person dead after Conway-area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday night in a shooting in the Conway area, according to officials. Police were called to Legacy Way for a reported fight, according to a police report obtained by News13. A caller told police multiple people were fighting one person and three shots were fired. Kenyance […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence police respond to armed robbery in Walmart parking lot

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police responded to a Walmart parking lot regarding the armed robbery of an individual Wednesday night. Police were called to the parking lot of a Walmart at 230 Beltline Drive across from West Florence High School in reference to the armed robbery of an individual around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according […]
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

3 people shot Sunday after fight at Horry County club

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were shot Sunday morning after a fight at an Horry County club, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called to an undisclosed hospital for two people with gunshot wounds, according to the report. One victim told police they were at the club and didn’t […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crews request air ambulance after Williamsburg Co. crash

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is on the scene of a Thursday crash that left someone trapped inside a vehicle. Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area. In a tweet, the fire department confirmed the entrapment and...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Death investigation underway in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

3 people shot at Horry County nightclub

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a nightclub Sunday night in Horry County. Police said they responded to Green Sea Road in the Loris area of Horry County in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds. When they arrived they spoke with a victim who...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy