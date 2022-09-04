ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Robbie Neilson confident Hearts will find spark before Europa League kicks off

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CIFc_0hhg8r6v00

Robbie Neilson is confident beleaguered Hearts can spark back into life in time for the beginning of their Europa Conference League campaign this Thursday.

The Jambos have lost five of their last six games in all competitions, with a combination of a heavy fixture load and a string of injuries to key men appearing to take a toll.

However, Neilson believes his team will benefit from having a slightly longer period to recover and prepare for their opening Conference League group game at home to Istanbul Basaksehir.

Asked if it would be hard to rouse the Jambos for the visit of the Turks after suffering back-to-back losses against Kilmarnock and Livingston, the manager said: “No, there will be 20,000 fans there and it’s European football.

“The most important thing for us is getting energy back in the group. We have five days to prepare now. Over the last week or two it’s been relentless, now we have a wee bit of a break before the next match.”

Although deflated by his team’s displays in their last two matches, Neilson is heartened by the possibility that key defender Craig Halkett will be back after missing the last five matches with the hamstring that forced him off in the first leg of the Europa League play-off defeat by FC Zurich.

“He was touch and go for Livingston,” said Neilson. “The original injury is okay, he just had a wee spasm. He should be back for Thursday and that will be a big positive.”

Livingston manager David Martindale is delighted to see Cristian Montano belatedly starting to flourish in the cinch Premiership.

The 30-year-old Colombian arrived at the Tony Macaroni Arena last summer from Port Vale but struggled for consistency in his first season.

However, Martindale is heartened by the way the left-back – who scored the winner against Hearts – has performed so far in this campaign.

“I expected that level from him last year,” said the manager. “But when he came up I wasn’t sure he was a left-back.

“He did quite well as a left-winger and he told me he would rather play higher up the park.

“It took him 12 months to adjust to the style of football, the intensity, the game loads.

“He has really kicked on this year but that’s the player I expected six to 12 weeks into the season last year.

“It’s just unfortunate I had to pay his wages for 12 months! But he has definitely been one of our best players this season.

“I’m delighted with him and I finally feel I’ve got the player I recruited last year.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Arsenal get off to winning start in Europa League

Arsenal’s winning start to their Europa League campaign was overshadowed by the death of the Queen as their players and those of FC Zurich held a minute’s silence before the start of the second half in Switzerland. The announcement came from Buckingham Palace during the interval in St...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Robbie Neilson laments Hearts ‘going to pot’ in defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir

Robbie Neilson lamented the way his Hearts side “went to pot” in the second half of their 4-0 Europa Conference League defeat at home to Istanbul Basaksehir. The Tynecastle side – playing their first European group-stage match since 2004 – trailed 1-0 at the break before the Turks killed the game with three goals in the final quarter.
SOCCER
newschain

Hearts well beaten on return to Europe

Hearts were crushed 4-0 by on-form Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in their opening Europa Conference League match at Tynecastle. The cinch Premiership side, competing in European group-stage football for the first time in 18 years, had a couple of promising moments in the first half but fell behind in the 26th minute.
SOCCER
newschain

Manchester United lose Europa League opener to Real Sociedad

A packed Old Trafford fell silent in tribute to the Queen before Manchester United kicked off their Europa League campaign with defeat to Real Sociedad. The gates to the ground had just opened when Buckingham Palace announced that the nation’s longest reigning monarch had died at the age of 96.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Halkett
Person
Robbie Neilson
newschain

West Ham start European campaign with comfortable victory over FCSB

West Ham’s European campaign began with a 3-1 win against Romanian side FCSB in a match only played due to concerns over fan safety. The opening Europa Conference League Group B encounter went ahead at the London Stadium despite the news of the Queen’s death, following direction from the Football Association and UEFA.
UEFA
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Harry flies to Balmoral without Meghan to be with the Queen

Family disputes are likely to be put to one side when the Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral to see the Queen who is being visited by other members of the monarchy. Harry cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to fly to Scotland in the wake of fellow royals who have also travelled to Aberdeenshire to see the monarch.
U.K.
newschain

Husband tells inquest of ‘shock’ at wife’s death after eating Pret wrap

The husband of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap has told an inquest of the harrowing moment she collapsed in the street, unable to breathe. Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on December 27 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the sandwich chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#European Football#Europa Conference League#Turks#Kilmarnock#Fc Zurich
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
newschain

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine, according to newly downgraded US intelligence. A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Ministry of Defence turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
newschain

Double rainbow appears over Buckingham Palace as crowd gathers to mourn Queen

A double rainbow has appeared over Buckingham Palace as members of the public gathered outside to pay their respects to the Queen. People among the thousand-strong crowd outside the Palace gates in central London turned round to take pictures of the rainbow that appeared after a heavy downpour. Buckingham Palace...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

The Queen has died: 6 extraordinary facts you never knew about her

The Queen has died at 96 years old. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for over 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

How the line of succession looks after the death of the Queen

Here is how the line of the succession to the British throne has changed following the death of the Queen. The Prince of Wales, who was at the top as Elizabeth II’s heir apparent, has acceded to the throne as King. All those below Charles move up one place,...
U.K.
newschain

First statement from King Charles III in full

This is the statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother, the Queen:. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign...
WORLD
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
newschain

Duke of Cambridge to step up his royal duties as he becomes heir apparent

The Duke of Cambridge has become the heir apparent following the death of his grandmother, Elizabeth II, and the accession of his father, Charles. Now first in line to the throne, William’s role within the royal family will change significantly. As a king-in-waiting, William is a step closer to...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy