ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texans honor Uvalde high school football team with new uniforms, special decal

By Jaylon Thompson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

With school back in session, the Texans made a special trip to Uvalde to support the community still healing following a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith, alongside linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey, visited the Uvalde Coyotes high school football team. They met with players ahead of their 2022 home opener Friday against the Eagle Pass Winn Mavericks.

FIRST LOOK: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans odds and lines

The Texans also hosted football clinics for younger students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3ep0_0hhg7iwl00
Houston Texans players Kamu Grugier-Hill and LB Christian Kirksey join Uvalde's Justyn Rendon and Wade Miller after the Texans announced plans to wear a "Uvalde Strong" decal on their helmets this season. Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman

"It's an honor to be here with you all," Kirksey told the team, according to the Texans’ official website . "We know you're going to have a great season and we're with you every step of the way."

Earlier this week, the Texans provided new Nike-branded uniforms for the Coyotes. They also invited Uvalde players to their season-opener Sept. 11 against the Indianapolis Colts.

UVALDE STRONG: Alex Bregman hits home run as Astros honor Uvalde community

The Texans, in partnership with supermarket chain H-E-B, will cover travel, lodging and a suite at NRG Stadium. Houston will also wear a special “Uvalde Strong” helmet decal during the game.

In June, the Texans donated $400,000 to the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund . The funds went to providing financial assistance to the community.

"You guys will be with us and we are with you through everything," Grugier-Hill told the team during an interview with Good Morning America . "Words can’t even describe or help anything you guys have been through. We can only try to empathize and be there for you guys. What you guys are doing for this city is amazing."

Uvalde defeated Winn 34-28 in a comeback Friday night.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Coyotes got into the red zone with a 51-yard run. The next play, senior receiver Devon Franklin hauled in the game-winning touchdown.

"It was really emotional," Franklin told Spectrum News 1 Texas . "I can’t explain it. We were all saying we can’t let it end this way. Everybody that is here was here to see a show. That’s what we wanted to give them.

"We wanted to give them a win. That’s what we did."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texans honor Uvalde high school football team with new uniforms, special decal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Football
Uvalde, TX
Sports
Uvalde, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Houston, TX
Sports
ValleyCentral

RGV school districts wear maroon in support of Uvalde community

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several school districts across the Rio Grande Valley are standing in solidarity with the Uvalde community. On May 24, 2022, a gunman walked into Robb Elementary and began shooting. 19 children and 2 teachers were killed. In an effort to support the Uvalde community, districts statewide, including several in the […]
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Wade Miller
Person
Devon Franklin
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
GALVESTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Texans#High School Football#Mavericks#Decal#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Robb Elementary School#Nike
RadarOnline

Five Texas DPS Officers Under Investigation & Two Suspended Over Uvalde School Shooting Response

Five officers working for the Texas Department of Public Safety are under investigation for their responses during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The surprising investigations were announced on Tuesday by the Director of the Texas DPS, Colonel Steve McGraw, who also revealed two of the five officers under investigation have already been suspended for their actions on May 24.According to Colonel McGraw, the five officers are under investigation by Texas’s Office of Inspector General and, should any penalties be administered as a result of the investigations, they will be decided by the OIG.Colonel...
UVALDE, TX
defendernetwork.com

Can the formerly incarcerated vote in Texas?

With several Republican-led states threatening to jail formerly incarcerated individuals for voting, even though they do have the right to vote—depending on the state—several individuals who have completed their sentences and fully paid their debt to society are unclear as to whether or not they can legally vote.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
easttexasradio.com

Five Troopers Under Investigation

Five Texas DPS officers who responded to Robb Elementary in May are under investigation. The DPS, which had over 90 officers on the scene that day, has primarily deflected criticism of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. Still, the agency’s Inspector General Office probes five troopers for their actions or inactions on that day and whether or not they violated any department policies. As a result, the department has suspended two of the five. The IG’s office will also determine appropriate discipline. In addition, there’s talk of a leadership change at the top of DPS.
UVALDE, TX
mocomotive.com

Texas sheriff says fentanyl a ‘weapon of mass destruction’: ‘Never thought I’d see anything worse’ than meth

Montgomery County, Texas Sheriff Rand Henderson called fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction” Tuesday as the lethal drug continues to claim the lives of Americans. Henderson said on “Fox & Friends” the open border has facilitated drug cartels and addressed the unaccompanied minors missing from Houston since last year. “There…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
focushillsboro.com

Parents Of Uvdale Shooting Victim Condemn Governor Abbott, Say Texas Cannot Ban Adults Under 21 From Buying Guns!

Brett Cross, whose son was killed in the Robb Elementary massacre, has criticized Governor Greg Abbott’s remarks about the restriction on underage gun buyers. In his tweeted video, Cross criticized the governor for claiming that raising the legal drinking age to 21 is not constitutional since the change “would not matter.”
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

593K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy