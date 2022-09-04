Texans honor Uvalde high school football team with new uniforms, special decal

With school back in session, the Texans made a special trip to Uvalde to support the community still healing following a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith, alongside linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey, visited the Uvalde Coyotes high school football team. They met with players ahead of their 2022 home opener Friday against the Eagle Pass Winn Mavericks.

The Texans also hosted football clinics for younger students.

Houston Texans players Kamu Grugier-Hill and LB Christian Kirksey join Uvalde's Justyn Rendon and Wade Miller after the Texans announced plans to wear a "Uvalde Strong" decal on their helmets this season. Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman

"It's an honor to be here with you all," Kirksey told the team, according to the Texans’ official website . "We know you're going to have a great season and we're with you every step of the way."

Earlier this week, the Texans provided new Nike-branded uniforms for the Coyotes. They also invited Uvalde players to their season-opener Sept. 11 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans, in partnership with supermarket chain H-E-B, will cover travel, lodging and a suite at NRG Stadium. Houston will also wear a special “Uvalde Strong” helmet decal during the game.

In June, the Texans donated $400,000 to the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund . The funds went to providing financial assistance to the community.

"You guys will be with us and we are with you through everything," Grugier-Hill told the team during an interview with Good Morning America . "Words can’t even describe or help anything you guys have been through. We can only try to empathize and be there for you guys. What you guys are doing for this city is amazing."

Uvalde defeated Winn 34-28 in a comeback Friday night.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Coyotes got into the red zone with a 51-yard run. The next play, senior receiver Devon Franklin hauled in the game-winning touchdown.

"It was really emotional," Franklin told Spectrum News 1 Texas . "I can’t explain it. We were all saying we can’t let it end this way. Everybody that is here was here to see a show. That’s what we wanted to give them.

"We wanted to give them a win. That’s what we did."

