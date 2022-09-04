ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Can anything stop blockbuster US job growth? Why it keeps rolling despite slowing economy, recession worries

By Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

FrescoData has seen sales flatline this year, but that isn’t stopping the San Diego-based email marketing company from adding seven workers in coming months.

Last year, amid dire labor shortages, the 26-employee firm struggled to attract job candidates as it battled larger competitors offering higher pay.

“I’m preparing for the holidays,” says CEO Tony Raval, citing “the hardship that we faced last year not having enough people.”

Now, with recession fears mounting, some of those bigger rivals are laying off staffers, and Raval aims to scoop them up. “We’re looking to take advantage of that,” he says.

Quiet quitting: What is quiet quitting?: Employees suffering pandemic burnout say they've just stopped working as hard

A new gender gap: Men recovered all jobs lost during the pandemic. Women have not.

Millions of businesses are taking a similar approach, helping the labor market defy expectations of a sharp slowdown and remain a pillar of strength in an otherwise wobbly economy. Consumer spending is moderating because of rampant inflation. The economy contracted the first half of the year (though top economists say we’re not in a recession). The Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to fight soaring prices. And the Fed’s campaign, along with the recession chatter, has hammered the stock market.

Yet somehow the job market has remained surprisingly strong, an achievement worth noting as the nation celebrates Labor Day on Monday. Job growth did slow to 315,000 in August following a blockbuster 526,000 in July, the Labor Department said last week, but that's still historically robust and it pushes the U.S. over the finish line in the recovery of all 22 million jobs lost in the early days of the pandemic. That translates to an average 438,000 monthly advances this year.

Several factors are driving the remarkable showing. Worker shortages have discouraged many businesses from laying off workers and prodded others to stick to their hiring plans despite the economy’s warning signals, economists and staffing officials say.

Also, many industries are still catching up after shedding employees during the COVID-19 recession. Americans have shifted their purchases from goods to more labor-intensive services, like dining out and traveling. And weak labor productivity – or output per hour of work – is forcing many employers to add staffers to meet demand.

“The labor market remains incredibly strong and is likely to remain so,“ says Traci Fiatte,  CEO of professional and commercial staffing for Ranstad, an employment agency.

Economists do expect job growth to pull back as the Fed continues to raise interest rates to slow inflation and the economy, but at a slower pace than had been forecast.

Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, now expects payroll gains to average slightly more than 100,000 a month by the end of the year, compared with his estimate of about 50,000 several months ago.

A slowdown "is going to happen,” Zandi says.

In the short term, the robust job gains are providing Americans more income that they can spend, propping up the economy and staving off a recession, says Matthew Luzzetti, chief U.S. economist of Deutsche Bank. But the booming payroll additions and rapid wage growth mean the Fed probably will raise interest rates more aggressively to tame inflation, increasing the risk of a downturn by mid-2023, Luzzetti says.

Some employers are already hunkering down. Outlaw, which sells colognes, soaps and other fragrances online, has scrapped its plan to add three employees to its staff of 16 ahead of the holidays, says Danielle Vincent, CEO of the Sparks, Nevada-based company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upID9_0hhg7gBJ00
Danielle Vincent Handout

“We’re concerned about the uncertainty,” Vincent says. She points to the recession worries and notes the company sells a discretionary product that could be hit hard if consumers tighten their belts.

Many companies, though, are forging ahead with hiring plans or at least avoiding layoffs.

Here’s why:

Worker shortages

Labor crunches have improved since schools have reopened,  and enhanced unemployment benefits expired a year ago. But shortages are still severe. In July, job openings neared a record 11.2 million, or two for every unemployed American, Labor Department data shows.

So while lots of businesses are posting smaller sales gains or even declines, many have had such a tough time finding employees that they’re reluctant to lay people off. That haskept elevated net monthly job gains, which include all cuts and hiring.

Even if the economy continues to sputter or slips into recession, “they’re thinking, ‘Sales will rebound and I’ll have a hell of a time'" filling the vacancies, Zandi says.

To be sure, some companies have announced significant job cuts in recent months, including Oracle, Amazon, Netflix and Ford. And initial jobless claims, a gauge of layoffs, have trended higher since spring. But they dipped recently and remain historically low. The share of all those employed who were laid off or fired was near a record low at 0.9% in July.

Many employers believe any downturn will be short-lived, and so they figure “'l’ll ride it out because (finding workers) is so expensive,’” says Jim McCoy, senior vice president of staffing firm Manpower.  Some companies that need to trim staff are instead retraining employees and shifting them to other departments, McCoy says.

Employers generally aren’t hiring workers who aren’t needed now, McCoy and Zandi say. But Julia Pollak, chief economist at job site ZipRecruiter, says some hoarding is happening.

Raval, head of FrescoData, the email marketing company, says his hiring plans are on track even though sales are flat in part because “it will take three or four months for employees to get trained” so they’re in place for the holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDds7_0hhg7gBJ00
Tony Raval Handout

Of recession jitters, he says, “What if there is no recession?”

Even some firms in the industry hit hardest by rising interest rates – housing – are hiring.

St. Louis-area home sales fell 23.6% in July from the year-earlier period, according to St. Louis Realtors, a trade group. But the Hermann London Group, a real estate brokerage in Maplewood, Missouri, is looking to add two administrative staffers and five to 10 brokers, says owner Adam Kruse.

“I think of it as an opportunity,” Kruse says. “Many realtors are getting scared” and cutting staffers. “I want to be one of those gaining market share.”

Catching up from COVID job cuts

Although the nation has recovered all the jobs wiped out in the pandemic, it’s a few million short of where it would be if the pandemic hadn’t happened. Leisure and hospitality – which includes restaurants, bars and hotels, sectors decimated by COVID-19 – is still 1.2 million jobs shy of its pre-pandemic level.

“If you look at spending at restaurants, it’s fully recovered, but there’s a huge jobs hole,” says Pollak, the chief economist at ZipRecruiter.

Many consumers, meanwhile, are still flush with more than $2 trillion in savings they socked away during the crisis and are resuming activities as COVID-19 eases, she says. Employers also are still struggling to fill longstanding openings created by the labor shortage.

Neema Hospitality, which owns a dozen hotel franchises in the mid-Atlantic region, finally crept close to its normal summer occupancy of about 80% the past few months as Americans hit the road despite record gas prices, president Sandeep Thakrar says. The company has hired 30 permanent staffers and about 20 temporary workers this year, but it still has about 25 openings.

“We’re always understaffed,” he says.

Other businesses say worker deficits are improving.

Forever Floral, which sells handcrafted artificial bouquets online, is adding 25 employees this year, says interim CEO Alex Ledoux. Sales at the 110-employee company have doubled in 2022 as couples hold weddings that were deferred earlier in the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkvRo_0hhg7gBJ00
Forever Floral interim CEO Alex Ledoux Handout

Despite the labor shortage, Ledoux says, the Ogden, Utah-based company is receiving about 100 applications per opening, versus about 10 earlier in the crisis.

The pivot from goods to services

As the pandemic has waned, Americans have shifted their purchases from TVs, furniture and other goods to services like dining out and moviegoing, says economist Bob Schwartz of Oxford Economics.

But such services require more workers than factories, which rely heavily on labor-saving technology. In July, services accounted for 402,000 of the 528,000 job gains, Schwartz says.

Weak productivity growth

Because the economy is adding workers while gross domestic product has declined, productivity, or output per labor hour, has fallen this year.

One reason for the trend is that many employees who burned out after making up for absent colleagues earlier in the pandemic are resolving not to do more than the minimum. The trend, called "quiet quitting," is forcing employers to hire more workers to churn out products and services.

Whatever is behind this Teflon labor market, workers are reaping the benefits. Last November, Dominick Gula, a call center manager, decided to look for a warehouse supervisor job and got responses from 90% of the 25 or so companies he contacted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3iGN_0hhg7gBJ00
Dominick Gula now works for Forever Floral. Photo courtesy Dominick Gula

Gula, 33, who lives in Sunset, Utah, got offers from two companies and accepted one from Forever Floral after Ledoux interviewed him personally and raised his proposed wage by 15%. Just months after starting, Gula is poised to get another 20% raise.

He didn’t respond to several prospective employers because they pushed him to start immediately.

“A few seemed desperate,” he says.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can anything stop blockbuster US job growth? Why it keeps rolling despite slowing economy, recession worries

Comments / 4

Tony Scott
4d ago

There is no job growth until we return to prepandemic levels. And with all the layoff in the auto industry and store closures how can there be any growth.

Reply
4
The Brockster
4d ago

Anyone who believes any information coming from the Biden administration should have their head examined. The election is coming and democrats will lie about everything, to convince people to vote for them. If the past 18 months hasn't convinced you that democrats are destroying the country, than nothing will.

Reply
2
Related
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs

The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Utah State
Daily Mail

Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zandi
Person
Jim Mccoy
CNN

Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden

Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Labor Productivity#Real Estate Brokerage#Gross Domestic Product#Frescodata#The Federal Reserve#Fed
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Netflix
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

593K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy