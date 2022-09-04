ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Vote on world’s most progressive constitution begins in Chile

By John Bartlett in Santiago
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWSxB_0hhg7fIa00
Thousands of people took part in a closing rally for the new constitution in Santiago.

Chileans head to the polls on Sunday to either approve or reject what has been described as the world’s most progressive constitution, which would replace the 1980 document drawn up during Gen Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship.

The referendum marks the culmination of three tumultuous years of protest and political upheaval, in which a protest over subway prices grew into a broad uprising against deeply rooted inequalities and a disconnected political class.

Many hope that the new constitution will usher the country towards fairer future, but the document has been criticised for its verbosity and lack of precision – and polls suggest it may struggle to pass.

Campaigns closed on Thursday night after weeks of frantic advocacy.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in the centre of Santiago, to watch politicians, public figures and musicians make the case for approving the proposal.

Nearby, a small crowd of several hundred people brandishing the Chilean flag gathered for the Reject campaign’s closing rally.

Polls have consistently shown that Chileans will vote to reject the constitution, although the campaign in favour of the proposal has gathered momentum as the vote nears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUgkj_0hhg7fIa00
Demonstrations against the new constitution, in Santiago, 30 August 2022. Photograph: Javier Torres/AFP/Getty Images

Among the crowds clamouring for a new future under the proposed constitution was Manuela Chateau Vives, an 18-year-old student from Santiago who will be voting for the first time.

“It’s so exciting to vote for a constitution that represents the demands we raised during the protests,” she said, peering through the sea of flags to the stage set up on one of the capital’s main avenues. “Our generation were the ones who jumped ticket barriers to kick this movement off, and now it’s up to us to finish it.”

In October 2019, high school students protested against a rush hour metro fare rise by leaping turnstiles in stations around Santiago.

That small act of civil disobedience triggered a tidal wave of dissent, igniting a political crisis and eventually prompting political leaders to agree to a new constitutional referendum. When the vote was held a year later, nearly 80% of voters opted for a new document.

The draft enshrines gender parity, recognises Chile’s Indigenous peoples for the first time, and makes the state responsible for mitigating climate change.

But it has come under fierce criticism for its shakeup of the political system, which would replace the senate with a “chamber of regions” comprising delegates from around the country.

“The constitution has a very strong Indigenous bias,” said Cristián Warnken, a lecturer and columnist who founded a centrist party to voice his concerns over the proposal.

“The political system [it proposes] is an experiment – there’s nothing like it around the world – and the list of social rights will be difficult to fund. It’s irresponsible.”

Other observers are less concerned.

“It’s a good constitution” said David Landau, a law professor at Florida State University who has been in Santiago following the process closely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzYf2_0hhg7fIa00
Dancers perform as part of the closing of the campaign of supporters of a new constitution, Santiago, 1 September 2022. Photograph: Alberto Valdés/EPA

“There’s nothing that radical in there. It reflects the trends in modern constitutionalism, with a handful of innovative clauses.”

While some international support has been effusive, the Financial Times, Economist and Washington Post have all published stinging criticisms of the proposal and suggest a rewrite.

Both the result and the way forward should Chileans reject the proposal are far from certain.

Chilean elections are usually voluntary and characterised by low turnout, but in this plebiscite everyone aged 18 or over must vote.

If ‘Reject’ wins, President Gabriel Boric has said that a new convention should be elected and the process repeated, while Warnken’s bloc have suggested a new process but with the inclusion of more experts.

Others have suggested reforming the unpopular current constitution in congress.

Should the proposal be rejected, the Pinochet-era document will remain in force while a solution is sought, and Chileans will brace for more protests.

Comments / 32

Joe Poker
4d ago

People rejecting a woke constitution.. Imagine that.. They must all be racist, at least that's what the media will say..

Reply(3)
7
Related
The Guardian

Chile votes overwhelmingly to reject new, progressive constitution

Chileans have voted comprehensively against a new, progressive constitution that had been drafted to replace the 1980 document written under Gen Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship. With 99.9% of the votes counted in Sunday’s plebiscite, the rejection camp had 61.9% support compared with 38.1% for approval amid what appeared to be...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Boric
The Associated Press

Tens of thousands protest against Czech government

PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday. Police estimated that the crowd at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party. The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.
PROTESTS
UPI News

U.S. Constitution is the soul of the nation

Joe Biden faces what he calls two possibly existential conflicts. The first is the struggle between autocracy and democracy. The second is the fight for the soul of the nation against "MAGA Republicans."
POTUS
Vice

Far-Right Leader in Italy Tweets Video of Woman Being Raped

The far-right politician likely to become Italy’s Prime Minister sparked outrage on Monday by tweeting a video of a woman being raped by an asylum seeker on the streets of an Italian city. Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party leads a right-wing coalition currently polling at about 50...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Constitution#University Of Chile#Constitutionalism#Chileans
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Mitch McConnell greatly damaged US democracy with quiet, chess-like moves

The January 6 committee has now revealed how far Donald Trump was willing to go to prevent the peaceful and lawful transfer of power from his presidency to that of Joe Biden. Yet, his deadly serious attempt to upend American democracy also had a slapdash quality to it, reflecting Trump’s own impulsive nature and his reliance on a group of schemers – Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, Roger Stone and John Eastman among them – of limited ability. It is not entirely surprising that Trump’s coup failed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

435K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy