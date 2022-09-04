ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Why our group is pushing for ranked choice voting | Letters

By Times Staff Writer
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIWmu_0hhg7VQC00
Alaska already uses ranked choice voting. Thane Putnam, 4, peeks out of a voting booth while his mom Liisia Putnam votes at a polling place inside Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church on Election Day, Aug. 16, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. [ LOREN HOLMES | Anchorage Daily News ]

Rank our votes

Floridians should get to vote for ranked choice voting | Editorial, Aug. 28

Your editorial lets Floridians know they don’t have to put up with the same old divisive politics. As your editorial notes, ranked choice voting would offer Floridians the opportunity to express their true preference instead of voting for the lesser of two evils, invites more candidates to participate, creates more solution-oriented campaigns and, most important, usually ensures that winners will have more than 50 percent of voter support.

For three years, Rank My Vote Florida has led a grassroots initiative to bring ranked choice voting to Florida. We made great strides in Sarasota last year with their city commission voting to move ahead with the ranked choice voting mandate passed by its voters. Clearwater and Gainesville were on deck to move ahead with ranked choice voting referenda based on Sarasota’s lead.

Then, as your editorial notes, the Florida Legislature passed a voting reform bill SB 524, which included a ban on ranked choice voting. This was done with zero discussion about its positive effects. We are seeking to reverse that legislation through voter education and awareness. We’ll get there.

John Severini, Lakewood Ranch

The writer is chairman of Rank My Vote Florida Inc.

That sand is tourist dollars

Beachfront slips beneath the lapping waves | Aug. 28

After reading a letter about how beach erosion should be a problem for waterfront home owners and nobody else, it got me to thinking. Sure, some people live directly on Pinellas beaches, but most people out there are tourists. Go count the hotels and the many pale-skinned folks on the beach. Tourists.

They may play miniature golf and visit wax museums after they get too sunburned, but those folks are here to walk on our beaches. Since tourists pay 7% sales tax for their tourist trap trinkets and an additional bed tax for lodging, the people who benefit most from beach renourishment are Florida’s full-time citizens. Thanks to tourists spending so much money, we don’t even have to pay a state income tax.

Buying sand to rebuild a beach wiped out by erosion isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity. Like streets and sidewalks, that sand we walk on isn’t a beach. It’s infrastructure.

David Fraser, Clearwater

A higher standard

Top secrets in Trump stash | Aug. 27

It is about time to take a step back and realize how this country works. Too many Republicans seem to forget that the president and all elected officials work for the people of this country. They are not kings. They are employed by the people of the United States. To those who think that because Donald Trump is a former president, he shouldn’t be charged with a crime, it is exactly the reverse. He took an oath to protect the country and the Constitution. If anything, I believe he should be held to a higher standard and suffer the maximum penalty for each crime.

Jack Smith, Oldsmar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0hhg7VQC00

We’re not simple minded

Biden cancels billions in student debt. Now the hard work | Editorial, Aug. 26

I watched in amazement as President Joe Biden, through executive order, decided to forgive $10,000 (or $20,000 for those with Pell Grants) in student college loans for everyone earning less than $125,000. He believes that this gesture will con us simple-minded voters into forgetting about the economic problems he has created. Floridians are not idiots. We work hard for a living and it isn’t fair, even if the scheme was legal, to pass out money like candy on Halloween. I believe that this plan is nothing more than a cynical election scheme.

Mike Peters, Orlando

For adults only

Some Florida hospitals halting treatment for trans youth | Aug. 31

When my granddaughter was 12 she became a trans boy. She dressed in male clothing, no makeup or jewelry, etc. She wanted hormone treatments and a therapist supported that, but my son, who had custody, refused permission. He said she could do it if she still wanted to at age 18. But at age 18, to our family’s surprise, she began transitioning back to being a girl. Makeup, jewelry‚ longer hair and dresses appeared on her. She is 24 now and a total young lady. She now says there were problems growing up and this was her way of handling hem. Thank goodness my son refused medical treatment, which would have had permanent effects. Now I don’t believe any child should have medical treatment for transgender identity. Only adults with lots of therapy should do it.

Irene Spivak, Palm Harbor

Comments / 7

Riverman
4d ago

Misleading and false commentary from an ultra liberal socialist democrat George soros funded cabal. Ranked choice voting is clearly designed to illegally maneuver voters into unintentionally electing minority candidates by obfuscating the goofily intricate process. Vote Hell NO

Reply
3
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s what Crist and DeSantis each have done on voting rights as governor | Column

Let us try for a moment to block out the political noise to take a realistic look at the wave of changes to Florida elections. Restoration of voting rights: When Charlie Crist was elected governor in 2006 — as a Republican — Florida’s voter disenfranchisement was at its ugly zenith. A relic of the Civil War era, the lifetime disenfranchisement system was ramped up following our state’s enlistment in the failed Confederacy in order to take the vote from those formerly enslaved. By Crist’s election almost a century and a half later, approximately 1.6 million Floridians — one in 10 Floridians and more than one in five voting-age Black residents — lost their right to vote due to a felony conviction.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

In Florida’s purple 15th District, Democrat Alan Cohn sees opportunity

Alan Cohn wants people in the 15th Congressional District — and Democrats across the state — to know one thing: A Democrat can win this Tampa Bay seat. Florida’s 15th District, an open seat created during the once-a-decade redistricting process, is the most purple of any of Tampa Bay’s congressional races. But even as Republicans and Democrats battle for control of Congress in a fiery midterm year, many national groups are already dismissing the district as an easy win for Republicans.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

‘An excuse to racially profile’: How Florida trains police on bias

Thousands of police officers across Florida have taken state training to educate them about discrimination, such as racial profiling, during traffic stops. But eight experts who reviewed the online training for the Tampa Bay Times found that it failed to teach officers to understand bias, shifted blame for disparate ticketing from police onto people of color and encouraged conduct that could lead to discriminatory policing.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Tampa Bay Times

Please don’t leave Florida to raise your rainbow family | Letters

As a queer married couple, here’s why we’ll quit Florida | Column, Sept. 3. Florida needs the author of this column, Meredith Mechanik. I hope that she continues to pursue her master’s in social work at USF and become a therapist here. I hope she raises her rainbow family with love and intelligent views while standing up to the bullies. Vote the bullies out of office, and help create safe places in Florida with all of us.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Infrastructure#Transgender#Republicans#Letters#Floridians#Rank My Vote#Gainesville#The Florida Legislature#Lakewood Ranch#Florida Inc
Tampa Bay Times

Electric bills likely to increase in 2023 in Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Florida residents and businesses likely will get hit with higher electric bills in 2023 as utilities continue to struggle with increased costs of natural gas. Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. filed petitions Friday at the state Public Service Commission that detailed expected costs in 2023. If the commission approves the utilities’ proposals, each would result in higher monthly bills in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Tampa Bay Times

13 Tampa Bay events memorializing Sept. 11, 2001

Here are 13 ways the Tampa Bay area is remembering Sept. 11, 2001, and honoring those whose lives were lost. 9/11 Memorial Mile: A 1-mile run-walk is followed by a time of remembrance and a tour of the 9/11 Memorial Wall. Benefits the Rotary Club of Wesley Chapel. $10. 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Tampa Premium Outlets, 2398 Grand Cypress Drive, Lutz. 813-909-8716.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets available for adoption

Jax is a 4-year-old male dog of unknown breed. He is looking for a home with someone who understands him. He is a sweet guy but very nervous around people. Once he warms up to you, you’ll be getting sloppy kisses. Jax participates in play groups and appreciates the company of other dogs. He sits on command but could use some work on leash manners. Jax tested positive for heartworms, but his treatment will be sponsored upon adoption. For more information, call Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

There is no safe level of exposure to diesel exhaust | Letters

California’s gas car ban is clunky. There’s a better way | Washington Post editorial, Sept. 1. My profession entails investigating worker health concerns, including exposure to diesel and gas engine combustion products. Vehicle emissions pose a significant health threat. There is no safe level of exposure to diesel exhaust. Truck drivers, firefighters, school bus drivers and others are exposed and suffer health consequences such as asthma, cancer and heart disease. Smog and soot air pollution caused by trucks and buses are among the greatest threats to public health for the more than 45 million people in the U.S. living within 300 feet of a major roadway or transportation facility. The EPA needs the strongest possible standards for heavy duty vehicles to ensure a 90% NOx reduction by 2027 and establish a clear roadmap to 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2035.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
75K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy