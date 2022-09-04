Can former Penn State QB Will Levis win the Heisman? Kentucky passer got off to a good start, but experts say big tests are coming

Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Penn State TE not seen at practice during media viewing window
Penn State is dealing with an injury in its TE room. Brenton Strange could be the main option again. Theo Johnson was reportedly not seen at the Nittany Lions’ practice on Wednesday per The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Johnson missed the season opener against Purdue with an undisclosed injury.
Penn State’s James Franklin on Drew Allar and his QB depth chart for Ohio, Joey Porter Jr.’s play vs. Purdue, more
STATE COLLEGE – Penn State has grown accustomed to dealing with difficult season openers in recent years. After the Nittany Lions lost in overtime at Indiana in 2020 and then edged Wisconsin at Camp Randall last year, James Franklin knew his team was facing a major test last week at Purdue.
From Roman Catholic one week to Wyomissing the next, Trinity is building the program one challenge at a time
During his playing days as a defensive tackle at Penn State, Jordan Hill always wanted to elevate his game against the best competition. “Absolutely. Those were the games you lived for,” said Hill, the former All-Big Ten pick. “We played Alabama twice and those were the games I really got up for. When you go to the NFL combine, those are the games they want to talk about.”
Changes come to Beaver Stadium ahead of PSU home football opener, what to know
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– There have been new upgrades to Beaver Stadium, as it is just days away from hosting Penn State’s football home opener against Ohio University, which also means the return of game-day traffic. Upgrades have been done to improve parking, the bag policy, ticketing, pre-game tailgating, and even some concession updates are […]
Penn State fencing head coach placed on administrative leave amid controversy, lawsuit
Penn State has put the 38th-year head coach under paid leave.
Northern field hockey gets by West Perry, remains undefeated
Northern used an Olivia Anderson goal late in the second period Thursday to defeat West Perry 1-0 in Mid-Penn Conference field hockey. Anderson punched through off an Evelyn Morris assist just minutes before halftime.
Mid-Penn Matchups: Carlisle at York (9/9/22)
Carlisle (2-0) at York (0-2) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Three goals apiece by Reagan Eickhoff, Alex Bandura powers Boiling Springs vs. Camp Hill
Boiling Springs erupted for five goals in the opening quarter Thursday and the end result was a 9-0 conference field hockey victory over Camp Hill. Reagan Eickhoff and Alex Bandura secured three goals apiece, with Eickhoff collected one of three assists by the Bubblers.
After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms
Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and Milkshakes
If you don't pay attention, you'll drive right past it. Red Rabbit in Duncannon, just north of Harrisburg, is a gem from the good, old times. The Red Rabbit Drive In, known as the "Home of the Bunny Burger", is an old-fashioned 1950's style drive-in restaurant. It was established in 1964 and is a three-generation family-owned business.
Pa. woman who rammed minivan into Little League museum headed to trial
WILLIAMSPORT – The woman charged with ramming her minivan into the World of Little League Museum in July is headed to court and will remain in jail without bail. Those were the decisions of Lycoming County District Judge Gary Whiteman on Tuesday following a nearly two-hour preliminary hearing for Theresa Robinson Salazar, 57, of Williamsport.
Group representing immigrants, working class favors Shamaine Daniels over Scott Perry
CASA in Action has endorsed Democrat Shamaine Daniels in the race for the 10th U.S. House district. Daniels is running against Republican Scott Perry, who is seeking a sixth term for the seat representing Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties. “Daniels has consistently supported policies that aim to...
lykensvalley.org
Has the 1978 Murder of Mildred Wilson Been Solved?
The murder of Mildred I. Wilson, of Millersburg, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, occurred in January, 1978. It was previously reported on this blog in a series of five posts. At the time, neither the Millersburg nor the Harrisburg newspapers were available on line, so the murder was reported as “unsolved.” The Harrisburg Patriot is now available on-line through NewsBank, a digital resource made available to library card holders of the Free Library of Philadelphia. The Millersburg newspaper, the Upper Dauphin Sentinel, is not available on-line at this time.
Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
Missing Cumberland County girl found
A 10-year-old Carlisle girl reported missing early Tuesday was found and is “safe,” borough police said late Tuesday afternoon. Police said Heaven Moore ran away following an argument with her mother. Police said they are still investigating.
