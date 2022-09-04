ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Sidewalk hazard to remain, according to engineer

POUGHKEEPSIE – The post planted in the middle of one of the busiest sidewalks in the City of Poughkeepsie is permanent, according to the engineer who planned it. Engineer Frank Gates of GPI Engineering drew up the plans to place a potential pedestrian hazard as part of a pedestrian safety plan and said underlying factors resulted in the “less-than-ideal placement of the post.”
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Driver Trying To Pass Cars Causes Fatal Crash

One driver is dead because another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home

A Hudson Valley homeowner's long weekend didn't go as expected. That's because an alleged drunk driver crashed into the home. On Labor Day, Monday, September 5 around 10:23 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to 6 First Street in the Village of Saugerties, for a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a house.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH

This Weekend: Bike Run for Hudson Valley Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident

Ride for Sal Carbone takes place Saturday at Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie. It was reported last month by Hudson Valley Post that Sal Carbone of Hyde Park, the owner of Marino's Barber Shop in Poughkeepsie, was injured in a "terrible motorcycle accident" after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in Dutchess County. Carbone is still on the road to recovery and a GoFundMe has reached just over $20,000 of the $25,000 goal.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

Police: Drunk driver crashes into Ulster County home

An Ulster County woman has been arrested for driving drunk and crashing her car into a home Monday night, police say. Village of Saugerties police say Aimee Marone hit a utility pole and then veered off the road. She eventually slammed into a private home and caused minor damage. Police...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monticello asks county to take over municipal parking lots

MONTICELLO – The cash-strapped Village of Monticello has asked Sullivan County to take over the operation and maintenance of its municipal parking lots in an effort to save money. The proposal has the support of Rob Doherty, chairman of the county legislature, who said it would help in the...
MONTICELLO, NY
Daily Voice

Airmont Woman Accused Of Setting House On Fire

A Hudson Valley woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire that displaced a family. The Rockland County incident took place on Wednesday at a home in the village of Airmont. The fire was quickly extinguished by Tallman Fire Department with mutual aid from firefighters from:. Hillcrest.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police investigating a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley

State Police investigating a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley. Pleasant Valley, New York – On September 7, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley. At approximately 5:50 a.m., Troopers responded to State Route...
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wire Dangling Over New York State Thruway Closed 87 In Hudson Valley

A potentially electrifying situation forced officials to close down the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, around 2 p.m., a high tension electric line behind the J Lot in West Nyack snapped and landed on other wires. The electric line was seen dangling over the New York State which caused backups and lane closures on the I-87 in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police are searching for a missing fisherman on the Delaware River in Orange County

State Police are searching for a missing fisherman on the Delaware River in Orange County. On September 8, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., New York State Police along with other first responders responded to an area of The Delaware River the town of Deerpark in Orange County for a report of a missing fisherman. A preliminary investigation revealed that two men were fishing on the river near Cherry Island State Park when their boat capsized. One of the fishermen was located on the shore and received medical treatment. State Police as well Sparrowbush Fire, Port Jervis Fire, Matamoras Fire and Swift Water Rescue Teams from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are assisting with the search. State police will update the results of the search as it continues.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Newburgh Beacon Bridge Finally Returns to Normal This Month

It looks like the Hudson Valley's long construction nightmare is finally coming to an end. It's time for commuters to celebrate because the Newburgh Beacon Bridge is returning to its pre-construction traffic pattern this month. The New York State Bridge Authority has announced that westbound traffic will once again be flowing on the north span, opening up the south span to three lanes of traffic.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Names of Victims Released in Fatal Wrong-Way Thruway Accident

More details have been released by investigators of a fatal wrong-way crash on the New York State Thruway on Tuesday morning. Early Tuesday all lanes on the southbound side of the New York State Thruway were shut down as police launched an investigation into a fatal crash. The accident took place on I-87 in the Town of Tuxedo in Orange County around 1am on Tuesday morning. An investigation closed all southbound lanes until after 7am.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

House burns in Rockland County (video)

AIRMONT – Bright orange flames shot out of the front and roof of a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont late Wednesday morning. (Video of the fire) Police have one person in custody, but it is unclear if there are any charges. Tallman, Suffern and Mahwah fire...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

