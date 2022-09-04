Read full article on original website
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Sidewalk hazard to remain, according to engineer
POUGHKEEPSIE – The post planted in the middle of one of the busiest sidewalks in the City of Poughkeepsie is permanent, according to the engineer who planned it. Engineer Frank Gates of GPI Engineering drew up the plans to place a potential pedestrian hazard as part of a pedestrian safety plan and said underlying factors resulted in the “less-than-ideal placement of the post.”
Dear Hudson Valley Drivers: PLEASE Stop Doing This (It’s Illegal)
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
Hudson Valley Driver Trying To Pass Cars Causes Fatal Crash
One driver is dead because another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home
A Hudson Valley homeowner's long weekend didn't go as expected. That's because an alleged drunk driver crashed into the home. On Labor Day, Monday, September 5 around 10:23 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to 6 First Street in the Village of Saugerties, for a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a house.
This Weekend: Bike Run for Hudson Valley Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident
Ride for Sal Carbone takes place Saturday at Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie. It was reported last month by Hudson Valley Post that Sal Carbone of Hyde Park, the owner of Marino's Barber Shop in Poughkeepsie, was injured in a "terrible motorcycle accident" after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in Dutchess County. Carbone is still on the road to recovery and a GoFundMe has reached just over $20,000 of the $25,000 goal.
Police investigating fatal crash in Dutchess County
One person has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash in Pleasant Valley. New York State Police said the crash happened on September 7 around 5:50 a.m.
New Details: 1 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In Pleasant Valley Head-On Crash, State Police Say
This story has been updated. One person was killed and another seriously injured during a head-on crash in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Dutchess County around 5:50 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley. Troopers responded to Route 44 near Brown Road for a...
MTA Replacing Some Hudson Valley Trains With Buses Until Nov.
If you plan on taking the train to NYC you may actually wind up on a bus. Metro-North Railroad has announced that buses will replace some midday weekday trains and weekend trains used by commuters and visitors to NYC. The switch will begin on Sunday, September 11, and continue through...
Police: Drunk driver crashes into Ulster County home
An Ulster County woman has been arrested for driving drunk and crashing her car into a home Monday night, police say. Village of Saugerties police say Aimee Marone hit a utility pole and then veered off the road. She eventually slammed into a private home and caused minor damage. Police...
Monticello asks county to take over municipal parking lots
MONTICELLO – The cash-strapped Village of Monticello has asked Sullivan County to take over the operation and maintenance of its municipal parking lots in an effort to save money. The proposal has the support of Rob Doherty, chairman of the county legislature, who said it would help in the...
Airmont Woman Accused Of Setting House On Fire
A Hudson Valley woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a house on fire that displaced a family. The Rockland County incident took place on Wednesday at a home in the village of Airmont. The fire was quickly extinguished by Tallman Fire Department with mutual aid from firefighters from:. Hillcrest.
State Police investigating a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley
State Police investigating a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley. Pleasant Valley, New York – On September 7, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley. At approximately 5:50 a.m., Troopers responded to State Route...
Amazing Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY Caught on Video
The bodycam video captured from New York State Trooper Francis W. Rush looks like a scene pulled from an action movie. In reality, it was a real-life rescue after a car was submerged underwater and the driver was left unconscious in Fishkill. Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY. "Without hesitation, Trooper...
Wire Dangling Over New York State Thruway Closed 87 In Hudson Valley
A potentially electrifying situation forced officials to close down the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, around 2 p.m., a high tension electric line behind the J Lot in West Nyack snapped and landed on other wires. The electric line was seen dangling over the New York State which caused backups and lane closures on the I-87 in Rockland County.
State Police are searching for a missing fisherman on the Delaware River in Orange County
State Police are searching for a missing fisherman on the Delaware River in Orange County. On September 8, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., New York State Police along with other first responders responded to an area of The Delaware River the town of Deerpark in Orange County for a report of a missing fisherman. A preliminary investigation revealed that two men were fishing on the river near Cherry Island State Park when their boat capsized. One of the fishermen was located on the shore and received medical treatment. State Police as well Sparrowbush Fire, Port Jervis Fire, Matamoras Fire and Swift Water Rescue Teams from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are assisting with the search. State police will update the results of the search as it continues.
Newburgh Beacon Bridge Finally Returns to Normal This Month
It looks like the Hudson Valley's long construction nightmare is finally coming to an end. It's time for commuters to celebrate because the Newburgh Beacon Bridge is returning to its pre-construction traffic pattern this month. The New York State Bridge Authority has announced that westbound traffic will once again be flowing on the north span, opening up the south span to three lanes of traffic.
Names of Victims Released in Fatal Wrong-Way Thruway Accident
More details have been released by investigators of a fatal wrong-way crash on the New York State Thruway on Tuesday morning. Early Tuesday all lanes on the southbound side of the New York State Thruway were shut down as police launched an investigation into a fatal crash. The accident took place on I-87 in the Town of Tuxedo in Orange County around 1am on Tuesday morning. An investigation closed all southbound lanes until after 7am.
Police: Woman arrested in connection to 2021 catalytic converter thefts at business that totaled over $12K
A Middletown woman was arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts at a Milford business that happened in 2021, police say. Yamil Burgos, 26, of Middletown was arrested on Sept. 6 in connection to the thefts. Milford police say on Aug. 21, 2021, a business had converters stolen off company...
Saugerties driver charged with aggravated DUI after crashing into utility pole
Responding to a report of a vehicle crashing into a house on September 5 at 10:23pm, Saugerties Police reported discovering a 2003 Jeep that had “left the roadway, struck a utility pole, then veered off the pole, coming to rest against a private residence.”. The driver, according to a...
House burns in Rockland County (video)
AIRMONT – Bright orange flames shot out of the front and roof of a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont late Wednesday morning. (Video of the fire) Police have one person in custody, but it is unclear if there are any charges. Tallman, Suffern and Mahwah fire...
