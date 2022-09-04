LetsGO Volleyball sees Motherlode participation increase in second year of organization

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Daily News
Menter: Lessons in supply and demand
They were warned, but they let it happen anyway. Last month, the date for the city of Aspen’s post-moratorium “first come, first served” residential demolition applications finally arrived. With only six permits available via Aspen City Council fiat to a total population of more than 1,000 free-market residential properties, high demand was assured.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen council supports 2023 outdoor Belly Up concerts
The Aspen City Council voted during a special meeting on Tuesday to support a two-day community concert event in Rio Grande Park next year. Few details about the concert are solidified at this time, but it would be put on by Belly Up Aspen and include two nights of music — meaning Rio Grande Park would be closed for a minimum of four days. Belly Up originally submitted an application for a special event permit that would allow the concerts to take place on Feb. 24-25, but staff also asked the council to consider moving it to a date near the Fourth of July weekend.
Aspen Daily News
Marolt: Widening perspectives and expanding options instead of airport runways
You know why Aspen was a quaint little town once upon a time, right? It hadn’t been discovered! That’s the obvious explanation. The reason it was undiscovered, however, is that it was really hard to get here. By the 1960s, you could fly or still take a train, but the planes were little and the trains short — and there weren’t many of either.
Aspen Daily News
Momentum builds in Aspen area to help wildlife cross Highway 82
The effort to create safe passages for wildlife attempting to cross Highway 82 is picking up momentum. Eventually it’s going to need to pick up funding as well. Cecily DeAngelo of Snowmass Village is in the process of starting Roaring Fork Valley Safe Passages for Wildlife, an organization that will pull together information on where wildlife crossings are needed along Highway 82 in the valley, what type of structures would be best suited and then advocate to get them built.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen Daily News
Three incidents in three days on Capitol Peak for Mountain Rescue Aspen
Mountain Rescue Aspen undertook its third mission in three days on Capitol Peak on Monday, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. A 34-year-old man was airlifted out of the backcountry Monday morning after he suffered a severe ankle injury near Capitol Lake. “The hiker was reported to have...
Aspen Daily News
Pitkin BOCC to meet with open space board today in closed, open sessions
Following a week off preceding the Labor Day weekend, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners resumes official action today with a joint executive session and an open meeting with the county’s Open Space and Trails Board, to be followed by a multi-faceted commissioners’ work session. The closed meeting,...
Aspen Daily News
Private jet lands too soon in Aspen on Sunday, takes out FAA runway light
Four commercial flights to Aspen were canceled and another was delayed on Sunday night after a private jet that landed too early damaged a navigational light on the north end of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport runway. Airport Director Dan Bartholomew characterized the incident as “pretty minor.” Unlike four other incidents...
Aspen Daily News
New partnership between Theatre Aspen and ASD a milestone in performing arts education
The Aspen School District and Theatre Aspen launched an extensive partnership to develop a robust theater program for ASD middle and high school students. Announced last week via a news release, the partnership has already begun to take shape. With the ASD school year under way, the Theatre Aspen education...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aspen Daily News
Carbondale encounters
I applaud the Sopris Sun for publishing the story about the racial prejudice experienced by visiting students on the Fourth of July in Redstone, on First Friday in Carbondale and at “a thrift store in Aspen.” It is vitally important that we call out racism when it occurs and take the opportunity from its exposure to examine our personal biases.
Aspen Daily News
Is the PCSO paying attention?
What is the government-funded Pitkin County Sheriff's Office doing about drugs and alcohol use among kids and young adults in Aspen? I'd love to know!
Aspen Daily News
APCHA board needs more info on area median income increase
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors on Wednesday asked again for more information about the effects of adjusting the area median income. The last time the board discussed adjusting the AMI was in a July 20 meeting when board members asked staff for more clarity. On Wednesday, staff presented a chart showing how a 10% adjustment would affect APCHA’s inventory as well as a mixed increase of categories, and also proposed tying income and assets directly to home price tiers.
Aspen Daily News
Fixing affordable housing
Having followed the progression of the debate on affordable housing in Aspen for a long time, the hardening of positions and the resulting crisis facing us now was predictable. Seemingly lost in the endless back and forth are a few truisms that, if acknowledged by all sides, could bring the community into better alignment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aspen Daily News
Woman facing multiple charges after rollover crash outside Basalt on Sunday night
A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road. Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.
Comments / 0