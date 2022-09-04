During his playing days as a defensive tackle at Penn State, Jordan Hill always wanted to elevate his game against the best competition. “Absolutely. Those were the games you lived for,” said Hill, the former All-Big Ten pick. “We played Alabama twice and those were the games I really got up for. When you go to the NFL combine, those are the games they want to talk about.”

WYOMISSING, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO