State College, PA

PennLive.com

Recalling Bill O'Brien's Penn State 2012 opener vs. Ohio, the Lions' impressive youth movement: Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders preview Penn State’s home opener with Ohio Saturday on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown podcast. David and Bob also reminisce about the Lions’ 2012 season-opening loss to Ohio at Beaver Stadium, better known as Bill O’Brien’s PSU head coaching debut. Oh, that second half was painful to watch.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

From Roman Catholic one week to Wyomissing the next, Trinity is building the program one challenge at a time

During his playing days as a defensive tackle at Penn State, Jordan Hill always wanted to elevate his game against the best competition. “Absolutely. Those were the games you lived for,” said Hill, the former All-Big Ten pick. “We played Alabama twice and those were the games I really got up for. When you go to the NFL combine, those are the games they want to talk about.”
WYOMISSING, PA
Person
Sean Clifford
PennLive.com

After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms

Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Ceremonies and memorial services mark the anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, is the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed 2,996 people in the United States. On that day, al-Qaida members hijacked four airplanes and crashed them into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon. Passengers gained control of one of the planes and it crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pa. Another 6,000 people were injured.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces

Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County

A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

