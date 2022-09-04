Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Recalling Bill O’Brien’s Penn State 2012 opener vs. Ohio, the Lions’ impressive youth movement: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders preview Penn State’s home opener with Ohio Saturday on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown podcast. David and Bob also reminisce about the Lions’ 2012 season-opening loss to Ohio at Beaver Stadium, better known as Bill O’Brien’s PSU head coaching debut. Oh, that second half was painful to watch.
Penn State-Ohio game predictions are in; Urban Meyer breaks down Lions’ winning play at Purdue, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature plenty of picks for Saturday’s home opener against Ohio, plus a look from former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer at the play call on the Lions’ game-winning touchdown at Purdue. Penn State is a 25-point favorite against the visiting Bobcats,...
Ohio vs. Penn State prediction, betting odds for CFB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Penn State locks horns with Ohio in a college football matchup at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, beginning at 12 p.m. ET. This betting preview...
From Roman Catholic one week to Wyomissing the next, Trinity is building the program one challenge at a time
During his playing days as a defensive tackle at Penn State, Jordan Hill always wanted to elevate his game against the best competition. “Absolutely. Those were the games you lived for,” said Hill, the former All-Big Ten pick. “We played Alabama twice and those were the games I really got up for. When you go to the NFL combine, those are the games they want to talk about.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Injury update: Penn State hopeful to have TE Theo Johnson available vs. Ohio
Penn State’s tight end room — a source of confidence entering the season for James Franklin and his staff — was missing a key member in the opener. Theo Johnson, a breakout candidate this fall, traveled with the team but didn’t suit up against Purdue. Franklin...
Penn State’s James Franklin on Drew Allar and his QB depth chart for Ohio, Joey Porter Jr.’s play vs. Purdue, more
STATE COLLEGE – Penn State has grown accustomed to dealing with difficult season openers in recent years. After the Nittany Lions lost in overtime at Indiana in 2020 and then edged Wisconsin at Camp Randall last year, James Franklin knew his team was facing a major test last week at Purdue.
Former Penn State linebacker announces transfer destination
Ken Talley never played a snap for Penn State after signing with the Nittany Lions as part of their 2022 class. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But on Wednesday, he announced he will be staying in the Big Ten. Talley, who entered the...
Here’s what new foods are on the menu at Beaver Stadium during Penn State games
If tailgating at Penn State Football games isn’t enough to fill you up, plenty of food awaits inside Beaver Stadium, including several new additions. This season, fans can buy BBQ, loaded fries and Buffalo chicken sandwiches starting at the first home game at noon, Sept. 10 against Ohio.
RELATED PEOPLE
Second-half goals by Lanie Herlocher, Maddy Shomo pulls State College past Cedar Cliff
Team captain Hannah Garlin might have cracked a scoreless game in the second quarter, but State College still needed a second-half surge to bypass Cedar Cliff Thursday in Mid-Penn field hockey action. Lanie Herlocher, off a corner assist from Garlin and Ella Tambroni, granted a little breathing room at the...
State College tennis comes out on top against Northern York
State College came out on top against Northern York in a tennis Match on Thursday with a score of 5-0 and improved to 7-0 on the season. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Three goals apiece by Reagan Eickhoff, Alex Bandura powers Boiling Springs vs. Camp Hill
Boiling Springs erupted for five goals in the opening quarter Thursday and the end result was a 9-0 conference field hockey victory over Camp Hill. Reagan Eickhoff and Alex Bandura secured three goals apiece, with Eickhoff collected one of three assists by the Bubblers.
After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms
Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harrisburg halfway house resident charged with robbing Lycoming County bank
JERSEY SHORE – A Harrisburg halfway house resident who claims to have robbed 24 banks since the 1990s is being charged with holding up the Jersey Shore State Bank branch in that borough on Tuesday. Robert A. Jones, 59, formerly of Lackawanna County, was arrested Wednesday evening at a...
Missing Cumberland County girl found
A 10-year-old Carlisle girl reported missing early Tuesday was found and is “safe,” borough police said late Tuesday afternoon. Police said Heaven Moore ran away following an argument with her mother. Police said they are still investigating.
Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
Pa. woman who rammed minivan into Little League museum headed to trial
WILLIAMSPORT – The woman charged with ramming her minivan into the World of Little League Museum in July is headed to court and will remain in jail without bail. Those were the decisions of Lycoming County District Judge Gary Whiteman on Tuesday following a nearly two-hour preliminary hearing for Theresa Robinson Salazar, 57, of Williamsport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Group representing immigrants, working class favors Shamaine Daniels over Scott Perry
CASA in Action has endorsed Democrat Shamaine Daniels in the race for the 10th U.S. House district. Daniels is running against Republican Scott Perry, who is seeking a sixth term for the seat representing Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties. “Daniels has consistently supported policies that aim to...
Ceremonies and memorial services mark the anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks
Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, is the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed 2,996 people in the United States. On that day, al-Qaida members hijacked four airplanes and crashed them into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon. Passengers gained control of one of the planes and it crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pa. Another 6,000 people were injured.
Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces
Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County
A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0