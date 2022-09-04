ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

French TV Market Unifrance Rendez-Vous Relaunches in Biarritz

By Ed Meza
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xvnfx_0hhg6OS800

The French TV industry’s Rendez-Vous market is again taking place in the picturesque seaside town of Biarritz, bowing Sept. 4 with a showcase of this year’s top TV content after being forced online the past two years due to the pandemic.

This year also marks the event’s relaunch under the Unifrance banner following the merger last year of the film and TV promotional organization and TV France International, the Rendez-Vous’ previous organizer.

With more and more directors and actors moving increasingly from film to television, Unifrance’s new role is a natural evolution that reflects that development, said Unifrance vice president Hervé Michel.

This is evident in the Rendez-Vous’ new gala night event with a special screening of France Televisions’ “The King’s Favorite,” starring Isabelle Adjani . Producer-director Josée Dayan’s historical drama examines the life of 16th-century noblewoman and courtier Diane de Poitiers and her relationship with the French king, Henry II, that lasted more than two decades.

The four-part series is an example of the high-quality shows that are being made in France with top talent, Michel noted.

“Fiction is getting stronger and stronger,” added Emmanuelle Jouanole, president of Unifrance’s TV Program Distributors Commission. Streaming platforms are a main reason behind this trend as they are looking for big scripted series with popular stars, she noted.

With so many people from the film sector moving into television, it was just a matter of time before Unifrance also brought both sectors together in its operations, Jouanole explained. It was also important for the international market, “especially to attract more audiences and more channels. We see that our French production companies can do more and more and very good quality productions. It’s making our visibility stronger.”

In addition to strong fictional content, the Rendez-Vous is also known for animation and documentary fare.

The event’s small and intimate location has made Biarritz a favorite event for sellers, Michel noted. “This is one of their main markets of the year because they really have all the buyers within reach.”

Following the many market cancellations of the last two years, buyers and sellers are very eager to meet up again in person, Jouanole added. “Especially in our business, it’s really very important for us to meet physically. The relation is so different when you are able to talk to somebody at the same table. Everybody is so happy to come back to the markets, and especially to Biarritz – the location is so wonderful.”

Approximately 65 distributors will be attending the Unifrance Rendez-Vous , among them such major players as About Premium Content, Federation Entertainment, France TV Distribution , Gaumont, MK2 Films, Newen Connect, Pathe Films, Studiocanal, TF1 Studio, Wide and Wild Bunch TV.

Around 240 buyers from around the world are also expected in Biarritz, including representatives from the likes of Disney and Amazon. While Europeans will make up the majority of buyers, a significant number will be traveling from the Americas and Asia.

This year’s market has seen significant turnover, with nearly 30% of buyers attending for the first time.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘One Fine Morning’ Producer Les Films Pelleas Sets Next Project by Guillaume Senez, Anne-Sophie Bailly (EXCLUSIVE)

Les Films Pelleas, the Paris-based banner behind Mia Hansen-Love’s “One Fine Morning” (pictured), is set to produce Guillaume Senez (“Our Struggles”)’s next project, as well as the feature debut of Anne-Sophie Bailly whose short “The Midwife” is currently playing at Telluride. The Paris-based banner’s roster of completed roster includes Karim Moussaoui’s “L’Effacement,” and Annie Ernaux’s documentary “Les annes Super-8.” “Mona” revolves around around a woman in her 60’s who raised alone her disabled son and is at a point in her life where she aspires to start caring for herself. But when her son is unexpectedly having a...
MOVIES
Variety

Hugh Bonneville Leads Viewers on a Grand Tour in Studiocanal’s ‘The Wonders of Europe’

“Downton Abbey” actor Hugh Bonneville takes the viewers on a grand tour of the architectural landmarks of Europe in the international version of “The Wonders of Europe” (“L’Europe des Merveilles”), the new documentary series from Studiocanal. Watching the Acropolis being built before your very eyes or Versailles being enlarged by order of Louis XIV to become one of the most beautiful palaces in the world with its 73-meter long Hall of Mirrors and sumptuous gardens are just a couple of the time travel trips that Chengyu Prod.’s show takes you on. Directed by Claire Benhaim, Angèle Berland, Christophe Widemann, Marine Suzzoni and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Studiocanal, Bambu Unveil ’13 Exorcisms’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Canal Plus Group-owned Studiocanal and Spain’s Bambu Producciones, producer of “Cable Girls” and “Velvet,” have teamed for “13 Exorcisms,” which looks to be one of Spain’s biggest genre movies in 2022. Studiocanal is launching worldwide sales on the horror movie at Toronto. New Spain-based distributor Beta Fiction will release “13 Exorcisms” theatrically in Spain Nov. 4. Set in 2015 and starring María Romanillos (“Riot Police”), the title is the feature debut of Jacobo Martínez, who worked with Bambú on Netflix series “Jaguar.” It turns on Laura who, shy and highly sensitive, struggles to fit in at school. On Halloween, she takes part in...
MOVIES
Variety

David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Showrunner, Dies at 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner known for his standup work and as creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.” Arnold’s death...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josée Dayan
Person
Isabelle Adjani
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

What Happens When the Queen Dies and Who’s Next in the Line?

As the royal family rushes to Queen Elizabeth’s side today while she remains under medical supervision, questions have arisen about what happens when Her Majesty dies. Operation London Bridge is a set of royal protocols that layout what happens between her passing and state funeral. In place since 1960, they were outlined in Politico a year ago. The document says that shortly after her death, “D-Day” goes into effect. The day that the Queen dies will be referred to as D-Day, while every day afterward will be referred to as D+1 and D+2 and so on. A series of phone calls will...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Taylor Sheridan CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ Adds Three to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama series “Lioness” at Paramount+ has added three new actors to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable have all joined the show. All three have previously worked with Sheridan — Jordan and Annable on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and Garrett in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Jordan also appeared in “1883” as well as Sheridan’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and in his features “Wind River” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” The three join previously announced cast members Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. The series...
MOVIES
Variety

Can Kelly Clarkson Save Daytime? The Host on Taking Over Ellen’s Spot, Touring Again and Broadway Dreams

“I’m so sweaty. I’m gonna roll these Spanx off,” Kelly Clarkson exclaims in front of a live audience at Lincoln Center, having just belted out Mary J. Blige’s “Just Fine” — a song she learned only hours before. The crowd cheers her on and laughs as she announces, mid-performance, “I have to pee, so I’m gonna have an extra pep in my step.” This is not a concert. On this rainy, humid morning in August, Clarkson is on set for Season 4 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has relocated to New York City from L.A. for a week to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Boys’ Creator Eric Kripke Tells Toxic Fans to Stop Watching the Show: ‘Eat a Bag of Dicks’ and ‘F— Off to the Sun’

“The Boys” creator Eric Kripke slammed the show’s toxic fans after cast member Erin Moriarty came forward and revealed she has been the subject of misogynistic harassment online. Moriarty has been a series regular on “The Boys” for three seasons and plays the superhero Starlight. The actor wrote on Instagram that backlash to her character from toxic fans has left her feeling “silenced” and “dehumanized.” “Hi trolls!” Kripke wrote on his own Twitter page in reaction to Moriarty’s statement. “One, this is literally the opposite of the show’s fucking message. Two, you’re causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biarritz#Television#Business Industry#Linus Business#French#Rendez Vous#Tv France International#France Televisions
Variety

French Films Pop at Toronto Film Festival

French filmmakers and sales agents will hit Toronto looking for a sale, great buzz and, above all, a lasting foothold into the U.S. market. Because a welcome perch across the pond can make all the difference, especially given the recent crunch on the international scene.  “Today, the market is extremely polarized,” says Alice Lesort, who heads sales for Les Films du Losange. “There are still films that perform extremely well abroad, but the number of films has shrunk; there are still films that take the spotlight, but the spotlight now focuses on fewer of them.” Bringing the Léa Seydoux-led “One Fine Morning” to...
MOVIES
Variety

Miike Takashi’s Korean ‘Connect,’ Kimo Stamboel’s ‘Blood Curse’ Disney-Backed Series Set Busan Festival Debuts

Prolific Japanese film director Miike Takashi and Indonesian genre specialist Kimo Stamboel will be among the star names in the ‘On Screen’ section of the Busan International Film Festival given over to TV series. Miike has made “Connect,” a Korean-language crime fantasy thriller about a man who is kidnapped and has one of his eyes removed by a gang of organ harvesters and transplanted into the body of a notorious serial killer. The unwilling donor now has terrible visions as he witnesses terrifying attacks on the residents of Seoul. The show was written by Nakamura Masaru and Heo Dam (“Monstrum”). It features...
MOVIES
Variety

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has died, ending a historic 70-year reign. She was 96. The Queen died at Balmoral, her beloved palace in the Scottish Highlands, which was purchased by her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852. She was surrounded by her children and grand-children. Prince Charles, her eldest son, succeeds her. The Queen’s death comes just under 18 months and after that of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, 2021.  Earlier this year, the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, which commemorated a record-breaking 70 years on the throne. In a rare personal statement to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Building for the Future: Spain Film Commission’s Five Point Action Plan

Backed by the country’s €1.6 billion ($1.6 billion) Spain AVS Hub plan, the Spain Film Commission (SFC) is launching an action plan that tackles head-on some of the biggest questions now facing the big-shoot locations industry. With a total budget of $5.1 million over 2021-25, the Spain Film Commission’s Action Plan breaks down five ways: • Creation of the Spain Film Talent Network, placing special emphasis on women working in the industry. • Strengthening of SFC’s territorial network under a Spain Film Friendly Land program. • An overhaul of SFC’s website, updating content and formats and transforming the site into a transmedia platform. •...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
Variety

Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’

Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style. “I got tired fighting for the good roles,” she said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.” Not long after, she and partner...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s ‘Gutsy’ Fails to Live Up to Its Name: TV Review

In the months after Donald Trump became president and a flush of liberal rage manifested in impassioned Women’s Marches across the country, Hillary Clinton took a sizeable step back from public life. Having been a flashpoint of both controversy and sympathy for her entire adult life, Clinton found herself having to forge a new kind of identity — one that wouldn’t be tied to any kind of political office, but could still use support from those Democrats whose first reaction to Trump’s inauguration was to crochet pink “pussyhats” and march as a unified pink wave of righteous fury. “Gutsy,” Clinton’s new...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Bernard Shaw, Iconic CNN Anchor, Dies at 82

Bernard Shaw, who was CNN’s lead anchor for 20 years and distinguished the network’s coverage of such landmark events as the Gulf War, died Wednesday, the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet disclosed. He was 82, and had contracted pneumonia that was not related to the coronavirus pandemic. “Bernie was a CNN original and was our Washington Anchor when we launched on June 1st, 1980. He was our lead anchor for the next twenty years from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991,” said Chris Licht, CNN’s chairman and CEO, in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Project Wolf Hunting,’ ‘Gem Hunters’ Find Buyers – Global Bulletin

MIDNIGHT MOVES Korean film sales agent Finecut has struck several deals for action thriller “Project Wolf Hunting” ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section. In Asia, the film has been licensed to Moviecloud for Taiwan, Multivision Multimedia for India, Sahamongkolfilm International for Thailand, The Klockworx for Japan. Finecut also closed a deal with A Contracorriente Films for Spain, Prime Time Media for CIS and Well Go USA for Canada and the U.S. The film set on board a cargo ship which is being used to transport dangerous criminals from the Philippines to Busan, Korea....
MOVIES
Variety

CNN’s Anderson Cooper to Explore Grief and Loss in New Series (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast roundup, CNN’s Anderson Cooper delves into how to move forward after losing a love one; NPR sets “Invisibilia” Season 9 premiere date; and more. DATES CNN anchor Anderson Cooper hosts limited-series podcast “All There Is With Anderson Cooper,” premiering Sept. 14. In the series, Cooper embarks on a “deeply personal and emotional exploration” of loss and grief and how to move forward without forgetting the people we miss. According to CNN, he began recording the podcast alone during his final weeks packing up the apartment of his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, who died in 2019. Among his mother’s keepsakes...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Disney Plus Is Down to $2 a Month in This New Deal

Disney Plus Day officially kicks off on Sept. 8, but Disney is already offering epic deals in time for the annual virtual event. Right now, you can score a Disney Plus subscription for only $1.99/month, a huge drop from their usual $7.99/month price tag. The offer runs through Sept. 19 but you’ll want to jump on it fast in order to be able to stream all the new shows and films the streamer will be announcing this week. There is already a packed slate of fresh content arriving on the streamer for Disney Plus Day, in addition to dozens of...
SHOPPING
Variety

Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Album Is Coming: Singer Announces New Music for 2023 (EXCLUSIVE)

Kelly Clarkson is currently gearing up for the fourth season premiere of her talk show, but she’s also ready to bring new music to her fans. In an exclusive interview for this week’s Variety cover story, Clarkson reveals that she has recorded a new album, which she plans to release in 2023. The album will mark Clarkson’s first major studio album in more than five years, following 2017’s “Meaning of Life.” (The singer released a holiday album, “When Christmas Comes Around,” in 2021.) “It’s coming out next year. And this is an important album,” Clarkson tells Variety. “I’m working on this in therapy:...
MUSIC
Variety

Hollywood Bets Toronto Film Festival Can Recapture Its Pre-COVID Glory

Producers, studio executives and agents are hoping that when they touch down in Canada this week for the Toronto International Film Festival, things will look a lot like they did in 2019. That was the last time that the annual celebration of all things movies was at full capacity, with star-studded red carpets, packed premieres and the kind of late-night parties and boozy dinners that help grease the wheels for dealmaking. COVID changed all of that, leading to a nearly three-year hiatus for one of the major hubs of film sales and awards season launches. Last year, TIFF returned in-person,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Variety

80K+
Followers
59K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy