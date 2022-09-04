Read full article on original website
sanatogapost.com
Phoenixville Schools, Spring City Library Win Grants
GOODLETTSVILLE TN – Two northern Chester County organizations are among 35 recipients that will share in more than $123,000 of grant funding distributed across Pennsylvania alone by the Tennessee-based Dollar General Literacy Foundation, to “narrow the gap” between young learners’ needs and local financial resources, it said Thursday (Sept. 8, 2022). The money is intended to pay for books, technology, equipment, or materials.
sanatogapost.com
Get Your Car Washed Sunday by Pottsgrove’s Band
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Get your car cleaned Sunday (Sept. 11, 2022) on the outside and feel pretty good about it on the inside, members of the Pottsgrove High School Marching Band suggest. The band is holding its annual car wash fund-raiser Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Lower Pottsgrove Elementary School, 1329 Buchert Rd. Proceeds will benefit the award-winning band’s programs and activities.
sanatogapost.com
Raffle’s Big Winners from Pottstown, Royersford
POTTSTOWN PA – Two residents of Pottstown, and a third from Royersford, were announced Thursday (Sept. 8, 2022) as this year’s largest prizes winners in the 25th annual cash raffle fund-raiser conducted by the TriCounty Active Adult Center (at top), 288 Moser Rd, Ste 1. The event “raises money to provide meals and programs that help older adults stay active and independent,” center Executive Director Brian Parkes said.
It’s Fall Y’all: Yelp Lists Chester County Establishment as One of Top Pumpkin Patches in U.S.
Image via Milky Way Farm. Although fall does not technically begin until Sept. 22, there are still numerous fall activities to participate in, including visiting the top pumpkin patches around the United States, writes Sara Bunge for Yelp.
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
montcopa.org
County Announces Free Distribution of Potassium Iodide Tablets for Limerick Area Residents
NORRISTOWN, PA – On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) will provide free potassium iodide (KI) tablets to Montgomery County residents who live, work, or attend schools within a 10-mile radius of the Limerick Generating Station. Distribution events will take place on Thursday,...
fox29.com
Mushroom Festival returns to Chester County this weekend
Mushroom lovers will want to take a bite out of this. The Mushroom Festival in Chester County will return this weekend.
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, will be expanding into Bucks...
thesunpapers.com
Senior trips in September and December
There are two fun and festive motor-coach trips offered in September and December hosted by the Moorestown Senior group, the Evergreen Women’s Club in conjunction with the Parks and Recreation Department. The first is a trip to the landmark hotel, The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City, NJ for high tea on Sept. 13. Bus departs at 10:30 a.m. and returns at 4:15 p.m. Take a break and enjoy the beauty and luxury of this grand hotel. You’d be in good company – cartoonist Al Capp, and actors Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly stayed there.
phillyvoice.com
Sunflower farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey where you can still pick blooms – and beautify your Instagram
Summer is slowly changing to fall, and in this period of transition comes the perfect time to see the bright yellow petals of the sunflower. Sunflowers in the area are usually planted between April and June, and with maturation period between 80 to 95 days, late summer and early fall are the ideal time to schedule a visit to check out these the heliotropic blossoms.
Valley Forge Park Neighbor Lives Close Enough to Discern Its Hidden Gems
One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a local resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
WFMZ-TV Online
$5K reward offered for information on teen sought in deadly Pottstown shooting
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen charged in a fatal shooting in Pottstown. 17-year-old Jahme Barnes is charged with third-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the killing of Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Plum Creek Farm receives loan to construct 4,800 square-foot pretzel manufacturing facility
Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the approval of three new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority to support business growth in three counties across Pennsylvania that will help create and retain 56 jobs. “Ensuring companies across the commonwealth have the ability to grow and expand is vital to...
sanatogapost.com
Bridge-That-Isn’t-There Still Attracts Commuters
BRIDGE BE GONE – Lower Pottsgrove’s Pruss Hill Road bridge no longer exists, having been removed in its entirety (at top) only days after the highway was officially closed (below) to traffic. It was regularly used as a shortcut between the U.S. Route 422 interchange at Sanatoga, and Gilbertsville and Boyertown. Its detour route relies in part on North Sanatoga Road. Pruss Hill residents, who have complained for years about the volume and speed of commuter traffic from Rupert Road west to North Pleasant View Road, had hoped they’d get some relief from the closure until a new bridge is installed by November. That hasn’t been the case. Social media posts during the past week claim as many as 15 drivers daily, on both sides of Sanatoga Creek, are ignoring “road closed” warnings and drive down to the bridge-that-isn’t-there, still looking to get across. They then turn around and sheepishly head back.
Chester County First Responders Band Together to Cover the Loss of Media 93 Services
As of Sept. 1, Tower Health has recalled its Medic 93 services from certain Chester County areas, leaving first responders in the area to band together to cover the loss, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News. Minquas Fire Company of Downingtown, Good Fellowship Ambulance of West Chester, and...
Chester County Place Ranked Among 10 Small Towns That Feel Like Stepping Back in Time
Image via Chester County's Brandywine Valley. St. Peter’s Village along French Creek is one of the top ten places in the United States that feel like you are stepping back in time when visiting, writes Dana Schulz for the Best Life Online.
WSJ: West Chester Veterinarian Adopts Senior Dogs to Live Their Best Lives in Her ‘Fountain of Youth’ Home
West Chester veterinarian Amy Kidd only adopts senior dogs and provides them with a loving and comfortable environment where they can spend their twilight years happily, writes Sydney Page for the Washington Post. Most recently, she adopted Netty, a mixed pit bull who was dropped off at Pennsylvania SPCA by...
sanatogapost.com
Local Wegmans’ Stores to End Plastic Bag Use
COLLEGEVILLE PA – The availability of single-use plastic grocery stores in all 18 Wegmans Food Markets Inc. stores within Pennsylvania, including those in Collegeville and King of Prussia, ends Sept. 22 (Thursday), the company said. Eliminating the bags at its Keystone State locations will complete what it called a company-wide transition during the past three years.
