Read full article on original website
Related
alaska.gov
Alaska Clean Energy Week
WHEREAS, clean and renewable energy is part of Alaska’s energy infrastructure and future. It includes generation from renewable sources such as wind, solar, hydro, tidal, biomass, and geothermal sources, but it also includes nuclear, natural gas, and carbon capture technologies as well as energy storage; and. WHEREAS, with Alaska’s...
alaska.gov
2022 Permanent Fund Dividend Hits a Record $3,284.00
Governor Mike Dunleavy announced today that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3284.00. That makes this year’s dividend the largest in the program’s 41-year history. Alaskans who selected direct deposit on their application will receive their dividend beginning Tuesday, September 20. All other applications and disbursement methods that have been determined by September 28, including applicants receiving a paper check, will be distributed starting the week of October 6.
Comments / 0