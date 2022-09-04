Governor Mike Dunleavy announced today that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3284.00. That makes this year’s dividend the largest in the program’s 41-year history. Alaskans who selected direct deposit on their application will receive their dividend beginning Tuesday, September 20. All other applications and disbursement methods that have been determined by September 28, including applicants receiving a paper check, will be distributed starting the week of October 6.

ALASKA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO