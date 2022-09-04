﻿U.S. News & World Report names Cedar Community a 2022-23 Best Independent Living | By Carrie Sturn

Read full article on original website
American Companies completes construction on West Bend Lakes Clubhouse
West Bend, WI – On July 8, 2022, American Companies finished construction on the rebuilt West Bend Lakes Clubhouse located at 1241 Highway 33 E, in the Town of Trenton, WI. The course, owned by the Tom Merkel family, is working hard with its dedicated staff to build for the future.
REAL ESTATE | How big is an acre of land? | By Al Wisnefske – Land and Legacy Group
Washington County, WI – This week, Al Wisnefske, Owner/Broker of Land & Legacy Group, LLC, answers the question “How big is an acre of land?”. This past week had a little bit of everything — some real estate club meetings, an accepted offer, some marketing meetings, consultations with two buyers, and a family wedding. We also toured the parade of homes on Monday in Sussex.
Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial to host event on 21st anniversary of terrorist attacks | By Anne Trautner
Kewaskum, WI – To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, a program will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial & Education Center, located at 1308 Fond du Lac Ave. in Kewaskum. Speaking at the event will be Lisa...
10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods | By Jeff Gostony
West Bend, WI – Schreiber Foods is a West Bend-based customer-brand leader in cream cheese, natural cheese, process cheese, beverages and yogurt. Schreiber Foods invests in partners by sharpening their skills, developing their talent, and supporting healthy lifestyles and safe work environments. Below are 10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods.
13 Washington Co. veterans on September 10 Stars and Stripes Honor Flight | By Karyn Roelke
Washington County, WI – There are 13 veterans from Washington County going on the September 10, 2022, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Two Allegiant Airlines A320 aircraft will leave Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport at approximately 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on flight day, bound for Washington Dulles International Airport with 158 local veterans (and their guardians) on board. On that day, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight will welcome 1 WWII veteran, 13 Korean War veterans, and 144 veterans of the Vietnam War.
Part 3 | Long-time homeschooling family wraps arms around community
West Bend, WI – Jeff and Gail Schneiss of West Bend have 27 years of homeschooling experience with their 7 children. Gail said there are three primary reasons they decided to educate their children at home. “I first became curious about it because of two sisters-in-law who were doing...
Spaulding Clinical seeking healthy volunteers for short-term Mandalorian study
West Bend, WI – Now is a great time for people to earn some extra income. Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrook Drive in West Bend, WI is looking for volunteers for the Mandalorian Part B Study who can commit to 1 in-house stay, lasting 10 days/9 nights, and 1 follow-up visit.
Jobs, jobs, jobs | Extra Mile is looking for new snow fighters $25-$40/hr
West Bend, WI – Extra Mile Snow Plowing, LLC, 2955 S. 18th Ave., West Bend, WI is looking to hire 6 new snow fighters. Is this you?. Our latest shipment of skid loaders did not come with operators! Looking for 6 new snow fighters to join our team. We are team players who look out for each other.
Obituary | Robert “Bob” Herbert, 86, of West Bend, WI
September 8, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Robert “Bob” Herbert, 86, of West Bend, WI, a veteran of the Vietnam War and Army retiree, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2022, with his family by his side. Bob was born on August 10, 1936, to...
VIDEO | eBay offerings at St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, WI
Jackson, WI – The Dig & Save Outlet for St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, WI is the headquarters for the organization’s new eBay store. The location is just west of Highway 45 and south of Highway 60 by the roundabout on Cedar Parkway. Washington County Insider on...
Following study Washington County to determine speed reduction by Ackerman’s Grove Park
Washington County, WI – The Hwy Z and Pleasant Valley Road Speed Study County Traffic Safety Commission (TSC) will meet on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Vehicle Maintenance and Storage Facility, Room 111 (Lower Conference Rm), 900 Lang Street, West Bend WI. As a follow-up...
St. Michael’s Fall Festival slated for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 | By Jenni Bolek
Kewaskum, WI – On Sunday, September 25, 2022, St. Michael’s Church, 8883 Forest View Road., Kewaskum, WI, will be hosting the annual St. Michael’s Festival. The Festival will kick off with a Polka Mass at 9 a.m. with music by The Goodtime Dutchmen. A roast beef and...
Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road due to accident in Town of West Bend, WI
September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
Follow up on Highway 33 and Aurora Road crash in Town of Addison, WI
September 8, 2022 – Town of Addison, WI – More details being released on a two-vehicle crash at the top of the hill on Highway 33 at Aurora Road. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022. For motorists head west, the sun is definitely a...
Horicon man to appear in Washington County Circuit Court September 7, 2022 on charges in fatal crash
September 6, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Charges have been filed against a 31-year-old Horicon man in connection with a fatal crash June 28, 2022, involving a woman from Mayville and her child. According to the investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office the multi-vehicle accident that...
