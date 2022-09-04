ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

﻿U.S. News & World Report names Cedar Community a 2022-23 Best Independent Living | By Carrie Sturn

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

American Companies completes construction on West Bend Lakes Clubhouse

West Bend, WI – On July 8, 2022, American Companies finished construction on the rebuilt West Bend Lakes Clubhouse located at 1241 Highway 33 E, in the Town of Trenton, WI. The course, owned by the Tom Merkel family, is working hard with its dedicated staff to build for the future.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | How big is an acre of land? | By Al Wisnefske – Land and Legacy Group

Washington County, WI – This week, Al Wisnefske, Owner/Broker of Land & Legacy Group, LLC, answers the question “How big is an acre of land?”. This past week had a little bit of everything — some real estate club meetings, an accepted offer, some marketing meetings, consultations with two buyers, and a family wedding. We also toured the parade of homes on Monday in Sussex.
SUSSEX, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods | By Jeff Gostony

West Bend, WI – Schreiber Foods is a West Bend-based customer-brand leader in cream cheese, natural cheese, process cheese, beverages and yogurt. Schreiber Foods invests in partners by sharpening their skills, developing their talent, and supporting healthy lifestyles and safe work environments. Below are 10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods.
WEST BEND, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Bend, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
West Bend, WI
Government
State
Hawaii State
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 Washington Co. veterans on September 10 Stars and Stripes Honor Flight | By Karyn Roelke

Washington County, WI – There are 13 veterans from Washington County going on the September 10, 2022, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Two Allegiant Airlines A320 aircraft will leave Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport at approximately 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on flight day, bound for Washington Dulles International Airport with 158 local veterans (and their guardians) on board. On that day, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight will welcome 1 WWII veteran, 13 Korean War veterans, and 144 veterans of the Vietnam War.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Part 3 | Long-time homeschooling family wraps arms around community

West Bend, WI – Jeff and Gail Schneiss of West Bend have 27 years of homeschooling experience with their 7 children. Gail said there are three primary reasons they decided to educate their children at home. “I first became curious about it because of two sisters-in-law who were doing...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs | Extra Mile is looking for new snow fighters $25-$40/hr

West Bend, WI – Extra Mile Snow Plowing, LLC, 2955 S. 18th Ave., West Bend, WI is looking to hire 6 new snow fighters. Is this you?. Our latest shipment of skid loaders did not come with operators! Looking for 6 new snow fighters to join our team. We are team players who look out for each other.
WEST BEND, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Meyer
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Robert “Bob” Herbert, 86, of West Bend, WI

September 8, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Robert “Bob” Herbert, 86, of West Bend, WI, a veteran of the Vietnam War and Army retiree, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2022, with his family by his side. Bob was born on August 10, 1936, to...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | eBay offerings at St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, WI

Jackson, WI – The Dig & Save Outlet for St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, WI is the headquarters for the organization’s new eBay store. The location is just west of Highway 45 and south of Highway 60 by the roundabout on Cedar Parkway. Washington County Insider on...
JACKSON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Living#Assisted Living#U S News World Report#Retirement#Cedar Community#U S News#American
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road

September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
WEST BEND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy