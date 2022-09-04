﻿U.S. News & World Report names Cedar Community a 2022-23 Best Independent Living | By Carrie Sturn

Washington County, WI – There are 13 veterans from Washington County going on the September 10, 2022, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Two Allegiant Airlines A320 aircraft will leave Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport at approximately 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on flight day, bound for Washington Dulles International Airport with 158 local veterans (and their guardians) on board. On that day, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight will welcome 1 WWII veteran, 13 Korean War veterans, and 144 veterans of the Vietnam War.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO