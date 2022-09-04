Read full article on original website
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
Giant Intel semiconductor plant in Ohio to create economic ripple that will reach the Miami Valley
DAYTON — The groundbreaking for the $20 billion Intel semiconductor plant in central Ohio promises to create a potentially seismic economic ripple that will reach the Miami Valley. “When people ask me how big of a deal this is, it’s huge,” Jeff Hoagland, Dayton Development Coalition president and CEO...
Ohio reports drop in COVID-19 cases to 21,731 over seven days: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Sept. 8
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio dropped by 3,549 cases, from 25,280 last week to 21,731 cases this week. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported the new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update. Ohio has been over 10,000 cases per week...
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Things To Do In Ohio’s Amish Country
One of the most popular tourist destinations in Ohio sort of feels like taking a step back in time. Amish Country has been a destination for Ohioans and out-of-state visitors alike for nearly 70 years. It’s a gorgeous area, full of natural beauty and lots of home-cooked goodies, and it makes the perfect weekend getaway from Columbus.
Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022
Spooky season is almost upon us
Northeast Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation
As we hit the first of the month, and it's time to pay the rent, there is good news and bad news to report.
State regulators: NOPEC must defend its right to remain an electric aggregator in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — NOPEC must defend its right to be an electric energy aggregator in Ohio after announcing plans to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them from its rate plans, state regulators ruled Wednesday. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio directed NOPEC to show cause and...
Changes coming to these 14 local Walmarts
Walmart has announced they will invest $85 Million in Northeast Ohio this year through plans to update and remodel 14 store locations.
13abc.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in two Ohio Counties. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that HPAI has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. According...
Best states to retire: Where does Ohio fall?
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
cleveland19.com
COVID-19 booster shots available this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved the new COVID-19 booster shot and Northeast Ohioans can get the shot as early as Sept. 7. The new booster is better suited for variants that keep evolving, particularly the omicron variant which is the top...
Concerns About Self-Checkout in Ohio Stores
Stores are leaning into automation more than ever. Sam's Club increased its membership fee. And one of the reasons for the fee hike was technology investments. Stores are adding more self-checkout options to their locations. Walmart is also a part of the practice. Corporations often choose self-checkout stations over hiring several cashiers.
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio
Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
eaglecountryonline.com
IDHS Declares Jefferson, Ohio, Switzerland Counties as Disaster Zones
(Vevay, Ind.) - Local disasters have been declared in Ohio, Jefferson, and Switzerland counties due to recent flooding. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is visiting southeastern Indiana this week to provide Governor Holcomb an update on the level of damage. The IDHS’s Emergency Management and Preparedness Division supports first...
The Black Keys, Berea Arts Fest and 18 other things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend
Most of summer might be behind us now, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of fun events taking place before fall arrives. Here’s 20 interesting things to do across Northeast Ohio this weekend. Jimmy Eat World with Charly Bliss.
This Ohio County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Ohio medical students are struggling to get training under state abortion restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Students and in-training physicians say they are looking to other states for medical abortion education they need to do their jobs and finish their degrees. Medical schools, meanwhile, are doing what they can to link the students with that training. Shreekari Tadepalli began her final year in...
Walmart to remodel 14 Northeast Ohio stores, invest more than $85 million: See if your local store is getting the upgrades
CLEVELAND — 14 Walmart locations in the Greater Cleveland area are set to be remodeled according to the retail giant. This is all a part of Walmart's plan to invest over $85 million in Northeast Ohio in an effort to provide a more efficient experience with expanded shopping options.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
