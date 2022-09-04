ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mike Preston: For confident Ravens defensive line, results speak louder than words | COMMENTARY

By Mike Preston, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOuPs_0hhg5rZe00
Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, right, works with nose tackle Michael Pierce during training camp practice. Weaver has the talent in place to give the Ravens the interior pass rush they've been searching for. Now he must piece it all together, Mike Preston writes. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

When Anthony Weaver was asked about his confidence in the Ravens being able to mount an interior pass rush, he flashed his boyish grin and then nodded his head in approval.

We’ll see if that optimism becomes reality.

Weaver, the team’s assistant head coach and defensive line coach, has one of the top position groups on the roster when it comes to talent, experience and youth. He has to piece it all together while trying to provide the Ravens with one of their biggest offseason needs: pressure up the middle. A year ago, the Ravens (8-9) allowed 57 sacks and collected only 34.

“I’m extremely comfortable in it because of the players we have,” Weaver said of the Ravens’ pass rush. “There are guys like, shoot, Calais Campbell — he’s got 90-something [93 1/2] career sacks — Justin Houston, Odafe Oweh — I think you’re going to see the best version of him this year — and then you’ve got other guys that are on the come [up], like Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington.

“So, I feel extremely confident in our ability to get there; we’ve practiced that way and I think you’ve seen it so far in the preseason, and you’ll see the dividends of that work come game day.”

The Ravens appear to have more versatile linemen as opposed to the one-dimensional pass rushers or basic run-stoppers of the past. The team has traditionally been strong against the run — they were ranked No. 1 in the NFL last season, allowing an average of 84.5 rushing yards per game — but it was almost meaningless when they allowed a league-high 278.9 passing yards per game. Injuries can be blamed for some of that. So can a lack of pressure on the quarterback.

Maybe that has changed. The Ravens now have two nose tackles who can rush the passer. Veteran Michael Pierce is strong and powerful enough to collapse the pocket, while rookie Travis Jones has quick feet, strong hands and loads of potential. Like Pierce, he should be able to force quarterbacks to move or step up in the pocket.

The key is getting both of those players in game shape. Jones weighs 334 pounds and is expected to miss several weeks with a sprained ankle. Pierce weighs 355 pounds and doesn’t appear to be in top game shape yet.

Weaver disagrees.

“That kid is incredible,” Weaver said of Jones, “so the same youthful enthusiasm you see out here on the football field, he attacks the training room the same way. So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see him defy the odds of the timetable they’ve given him. He’s not a kid I’m counting out.”

As for Pierce?

“I think he is 100% right now,” Weaver said. “If you put on the practice tape, he’s all over the film, just constantly around the quarterback, in the backfield and keeping our guys clean. So, it’s just a matter of us letting him loose now to the rest of the public.”

Right now, let’s just say Weaver is a wishful thinker. Pierce struggled with his weight during his last year in Baltimore in 2019 and was once told to leave practice because coach John Harbaugh thought he wasn’t in shape to play. In July 2020, Pierce opted out of the season with the Minnesota Vikings because of COVID-19 concerns. In 2021, he played in only six games and suffered an elbow injury that eventually put him on injured reserve.

With Jones missing some time, it will probably take another week or two for the third-round pick to improve his conditioning.

It’s great to be confident, but even better when the talent is proven.

Madubuike has done everything well in his first two seasons to earn a starting job at tackle. He reshaped his body — no more baby fat — and his exceptional quickness can disrupt running plays and allow him to gain a step on offensive linemen in pass protection. This should be Madubuike’s breakout season.

Campbell is the on-the-field teacher, almost a requirement in every position group. He is still good enough to win one-on-one matchups and disrupt passing lanes with those outstretched arms rising from his 6-foot-8, 307-pound frame.

Now in his 15th season, Campbell has become a valuable sounding board for Weaver. However, he’s missed five games in the past two seasons because of COVID and various injuries. The Ravens might have to put him on a snap count, especially early in the season.

“He can take in everything from a presnap perspective and use it to his advantage, where a lot of younger players can’t,” Weaver said of Campbell. “So, some of that disruption that you see is certainly his talent, but it’s also just his ‘FBI’ [football intelligence] and knowing when to take those moves.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Calais, so guys like him, whether it was the J.J. Watts I’ve been around, the Kyle Williams’, I’m going to let them do their thing. I’m always going to refine and tweak and make sure that everything is right. You’re always making sure the car is in alignment and it’s going straight, but they have the things that will work for them, and I’m just trying to make sure I can mold what we do around that.”

The Ravens kept five defensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster Tuesday, including Washington, and later re-signed veteran end Brent Urban. They also signed Isaiah Mack, a preseason standout, to the practice squad.

During training camp, the defensive line appeared to have the right chemistry.

“Those guys that are all in their third year, they feel the kinship, that they all want to go out there and prove themselves, and they’ve had some incredible leadership that they’ve taken bits and nuggets from — all of them,” Weaver said. “And now to see it kind of all come together, I think you’re going to see the absolute best version of them all.”

We’ll see.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says contract negotiations will stop Friday

The clock is ticking on the Ravens’ window to negotiate a contract extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson said Wednesday that he expects to cut off discussions with Ravens officials Friday, two days before the team’s season opener against the New York Jets. “As of right now, we’re still talking,” said Jackson, who earlier in the preseason had indicated his unwillingness to negotiate ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens punter Jordan Stout nudged Sam Koch into retirement. Their relationship couldn’t be any better.

There’s a story Sam Koch tells about the day when his eyes opened to the depth of knowledge required to be an elite NFL punter. It was the spring of 2008, and the Ravens had just brought in a new special teams coach, Jerry Rosburg. Koch had been the starting punter for two years and a pretty good one, he thought. So this unfamiliar coach asked him to quote his numbers. “That is very impressive ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: It’s time for the Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson to make a deal — for the right price | COMMENTARY

Unless quarterback Lamar Jackson is hung up on having a fully guaranteed contract, I believe there is still a chance he and the Ravens agree to an extension by the end of his self-imposed deadline this week. The Ravens have a notorious history of lowballing players initially in contract negotiations, so it’s safe to assume they’ll up the ante this week. Maybe they’ll offer Jackson something in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, LT Ronnie Stanley, CB Marcus Peters limited in practice | NOTES

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marcus Peters were listed as limited participants at Wednesday’s practice in the team’s first injury report of the season. Coach John Harbaugh said after practice that Dobbins, who’s working his way back from a season-ending knee injury, is “ascending quickly.” Harbaugh said he plans to decide by the end of the week ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Jets QB Joe Flacco will start vs. Ravens, setting up unlikely Week 1 reunion

Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will start for the New York Jets in their Week 1 matchup against Baltimore, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday. Zach Wilson, who underwent arthroscopic injury last month after suffering a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his knee, was ruled out of Sunday’s game. Flacco has led the Jets’ first-team offense since Wilson, the team’s No. 2 overall pick ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

After a miserable ending to 2021, Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson prepare to begin a pivotal season

It was not the ending any of them had envisioned. As the Ravens trudged off their home field on a seasonably chilly afternoon in January, they were, officially, a losing team. Over the previous six weeks, they had plummeted from the top playoff seed in their conference to out of the postseason altogether. They were the most injury-ravaged team in the NFL over the last 20 years. They had just ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Staff picks for Week 1 of 2022 NFL season: Bills vs. Rams, Steelers vs. Bengals, Buccaneers vs. Cowboys and more

Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 1: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.) Jonas Shaffer: Bills Childs Walker: Rams Ryan McFadden: Rams Mike Preston: Bills New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m.) Jonas Shaffer: Saints Childs Walker: Saints Ryan McFadden: Saints Mike Preston: Saints San Fransisco ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley absent at practice; Jets missing starting tackle, too

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley missed practice Thursday with an ankle injury, his first absence since returning Monday. Stanley, who’s working his way back to full strength after a long rehabilitation, was listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report, the Ravens’ first of the regular season. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the team would monitor Stanley’s progress this week, but he ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#American Football#Commentary
The Baltimore Sun

Projecting the best-case and worst-case scenarios for the Ravens’ rookie class

If a successful NFL draft class produces a couple of starters on cheap contracts, the Ravens’ 2022 group is already ahead of schedule. Two rookies, center Tyler Linderbaum and punter Jordan Stout, are expected to start in Week 1, and two more, safety Kyle Hamilton and tight end Isaiah Likely, could get starter-level snaps. Expectations for the class were high well before Ravens general manager ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: What could QB Lamar Jackson and the 2022 offense look like? We asked the experts.

If the most polarizing question in Baltimore sports is about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s value to the Ravens, the most consequential one could be about the 2022 offense he’ll lead. As the Ravens prepare to face the New York Jets in Sunday’s season opener, the narratives are as inextricable as they are divisive. From week to week, Jackson’s apparent worthiness of a record-breaking deal will ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Despite injury uncertainty, Ravens are touchdown favorites in season opener vs. Jets

The Ravens are touchdown favorites over the New York Jets ahead of their season opener Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. The Ravens opened in May as four- to five-point road favorites, but the line has since risen to seven. Both teams could be without front-line starters at MetLife Stadium, most notably Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), running ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

For Orioles pitcher DL Hall, a teal-and-orange glove is a reminder of how far he’s come

Looking back now, there are many ways DL Hall wishes he could alter his major league debut. The performance, for one. The mindset he held going into that outing against the Tampa Bay Rays last month, for another. And also the glove he wore, a light brown model he used when he first got into professional baseball. “I was like, for my debut, I’m gonna go back to the old faithful,” Hall said. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy