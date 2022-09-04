ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
frank Miranda
4d ago

yes wow we did receive 5.9% raise but what good was it when Medicare went up, prescription insurance went up, add it up I'm $150 in the hole

Jackie D Pearson
4d ago

What a JOKE. These little increases have NEVER helped when EVERYTHING (Premiums/Deductibles) goes up! When it's done you May be get a dollar or 2 more or even lose money. They need to ADJUST the Medicaid ranges for this current day and time. MANY could use the extra benefits.

Guest
4d ago

I'll believe it when I see it. The epic raise they speak of would only amount to less than 150 a month for me. Not a lot in this day and time. It means the insurance premiums would go up or the utilities or something else will go up. I have a supercab truck and it's starting to look like a 2 bedroom house...

Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
