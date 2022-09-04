Read full article on original website
frank Miranda
4d ago
yes wow we did receive 5.9% raise but what good was it when Medicare went up, prescription insurance went up, add it up I'm $150 in the hole
Jackie D Pearson
4d ago
What a JOKE. These little increases have NEVER helped when EVERYTHING (Premiums/Deductibles) goes up! When it's done you May be get a dollar or 2 more or even lose money. They need to ADJUST the Medicaid ranges for this current day and time. MANY could use the extra benefits.
Guest
4d ago
I'll believe it when I see it. The epic raise they speak of would only amount to less than 150 a month for me. Not a lot in this day and time. It means the insurance premiums would go up or the utilities or something else will go up. I have a supercab truck and it's starting to look like a 2 bedroom house...
