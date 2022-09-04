Read full article on original website
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in DecemberThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Coaches Say Josh Proctor Will Still Play Significant Role Despite Being Replaced by Lathan Ransom Against Notre Dame
As expected, Josh Proctor began the season as one of Ohio State’s three starting safeties. However, it took just one play in the Buckeyes’ season opener for Proctor to lose his grip on the starting job. On Ohio State’s first defensive play of the season, Proctor attempted to...
Eleven Warriors
Emeka Egbuka in Prime Position to Steal Spotlight At Wide Receiver Amid Injuries to Jaxon Smith-Njigba And Julian Fleming
Emeka Egbuka had both a career-best game and the standout performance among all Buckeye wideouts in Saturday’s season opener. But his effort still seemed a bit overshadowed. Despite hauling in a team-high nine catches, 90 yards and his first-ever touchdown while starting in place of injured teammate Julian Fleming, other developments at the wide receiver position stole most of the headlines against Notre Dame.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Used Tresselball For The Game-Clinching Touchdown Drive Against Notre Dame
With Jim Tressel in attendance, the Buckeyes honored their former head coach and used Tresselball to secure the win over Notre Dame. There are many ways to portray Tresselball. While there isn't an exact definition of said made-up word by Ohio State fans, one of the many examples of it is running the ball so much that the defense inevitably wears down, securing a touchdown and killing a bunch of the game clock along the way. That's exactly what took place in the fourth quarter during Ohio State's win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame Saturday night.
Eleven Warriors
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Elias Rudolph Were Impressed by Ohio State's Defense in Week 1 and Buckeyes Offer 4-star OL Jordan Seaton
It’s not like four-star California 2024 linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa had never been to Columbus before. Before visiting for last weekend’s season opener, the St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) product had visited Ohio State twice, once in the spring and another in the summer of 2021. But last weekend was different.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State and Notre Dame Drew Eyeballs, Harry Miller Will Deliver Keynote Address at Mental Health Fundraiser and A Fun Fact About Arkansas State
“Do what?” I responded. “Write for Eleven Warriors and be a running back for the University of Illinois football team?” they said. I told them it's not an easy life, but it's my life. Just kidding. But I actually share a name with an Illinois running back named...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day And C.J. Stroud Unbothered By Ohio State’s Slow Start on Offense:
The possibility of Ohio State’s offense looking anything less than spectacular was hardly even a talking point leading into the season opener. If the Fighting Irish were to upset the Buckeyes on their home turf, surely Jim Knowles’ defense would be at fault. But the Buckeyes went into...
Eleven Warriors
Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten
One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
Eleven Warriors
Q&A with Arkansas State Beat Writer Mitchell Gladstone As Red Wolves Make First-Ever Trip to Ohio State
NOON – SATURDAY, SEPT. 11. Our guest this week is Mitchell Gladstone, who covers Arkansas State for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. As the Red Wolves prepare to play Ohio State for the first time ever, Gladstone fills us in on what to expect from the Buckeyes’ second opponent of the year, who won only one game against an FBS opponent in 2021 but started its 2022 season with a blowout victory, albeit against an FCS opponent in Grambling State.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg Named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week
Tommy Eichenberg has been recognized as the nation’s best defensive player for the first week of the college football season. The Football Writers Association of America announced Wednesday that it named Eichenberg as the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week, recognizing his performance in Ohio State’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame, in which he recorded nine total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Eleven Warriors
First Impressions of Ohio State's New Defense After a Solid Outing Versus Notre Dame
Ohio State's leadership said all the right things heading into the season opener versus Notre Dame, and after four quarters of football things look pretty much on track for the 2022 Buckeye football squad. Yes, it was a "gritty" win in a game that the Buckeyes had to win "ugly," at least, if your definition of "ugly" is a double-digit win over a Top-5 opponent that only scored 10 points all night.
Eleven Warriors
Arkansas State Week Mic Check:
Ohio State kicked off its 2022 season with a gritty 21-10 win over a 5th-ranked Notre Dame squad focused on shortening the contest and bringing physicality within a game plan intent on running the ball and stopping the run. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman knew he didn't quite have the...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Buckeyes Won't Risk Future Injury For Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Thinks Ohio State Could Have Been "More Efficient on Offense" Against Notre Dame
Ohio State pulled off a double-digit win over the No. 5 team in the country over the weekend, and Ryan Day had plenty to be pleased with after the Buckeyes' 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. Day discussed what went right and what could've been improved in the season opener during...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Assistant Basketball Coaches Jake Diebler, Jack Owens And Mike Netti Set to Make Combined $1.1 Million in 2022-23
Ohio State’s assistant basketball coaches are set to net a combined $1,125,000 this year. Following Chris Holtmann’s three-year contract extension (through 2027-28) over the offseason, which will see the Buckeye head coach bring in $3.5 million annually, each of his three assistant coaches will make well north of six figures in the year to come, according to contracts provided to Eleven Warriors in response to a records request.
Eleven Warriors
Jim Knowles’ Defense Steals the Spotlight, Mike Hall Has A Coming-Out Party And the Ohio State Offense Sputters
College football’s back in full swing, and so is Eleven Warriors’ weekly stock report. In our first edition of the new season, we take a look at the movers and shakers around the country after the first full week of gridiron action, analyzing Ohio State’s double-digit win over Notre Dame and the other most significant happenings across the sport.
Eleven Warriors
Bronny James Posts to Instagram Wearing Ohio State Threads
Chris Holtmann welcomed Bronny James to campus last weekend for Ohio State football's season opener against Notre Dame. An Instagram post from the 2023 recruit would indicate he enjoyed the trip. James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, posted several images to his Instagram account while wearing the Buckeyes'...
Eleven Warriors
Arkansas State Game Poster
Brutus became the ultimate host to Howl the Red Wolf when welcoming him to the Horseshoe for the first-ever meeting between Ohio State and Arkansas State on the gridiron. Sam Harachis has done it again, proving that the sequel can be just as good, if not better, than the original. You can follow him on Instagram here to see more of his unique creations, including the "We Broke the U" tee featured on the Eleven Warriors Dry Goods website and the Notre Dame Game Poster from last week's season opener.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offensive Linemen, TreVeyon Henderson Sign NIL Deals with Applebee’s, Chipotle
Ohio State football players have signed NIL deals with two of the nation’s largest restaurant chains. All five of the Buckeyes’ starting offensive linemen and running back TreVeyon Henderson have signed NIL deals with Chipotle, while four of the five offensive linemen – left guard Donovan Jackson, center Luke Wypler, right guard Matt Jones and right tackle Dawand Jones – have also partnered with Applebee’s for an endorsement deal.
