ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This new leak shows the Sonos Sub Mini in all its glory

By Carrie Marshall
T3
T3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3caN3S_0hhg4SfO00

The story of the Sonos Sub Mini has been a bit of a rollercoaster: one minute it's coming, the next it's delayed . So there's good news for Sonos users who can't afford or just don't want Sonos's expensive Sub subwoofer. Leaked marketing images indicate that Sonos is finally gearing up to launch its much more affordable option.

The image above comes via WinFuture.de, and the fact that the images show the Sub Mini with other Sonos products including Sonos One speakers, the Sonos Ray and the Sonos Beam soundbars suggests that there may be some Sonos bundles coming our way.

The Sonos Sub Mini is smaller and cheaper but won't skimp on sound quality

We don't have price details yet but given that Sonos's most affordable soundbar, the Sonos Ray, is £279 / $279 / AU$399, we'd expect the Sonos Sub Mini to be similarly priced. That means you may be able to get one of the best soundbars and subwoofer pairs for around what you'd pay for a single Sonos Sub. As good as the Sonos Sub is – and it's very good – it's also very expensive, coming in at $699 / £749.

The leak of the marketing photos suggests that Sonos is gearing up for a fairly imminent launch, most likely in October or early November. That's a release window the firm isn't going to want to miss, because that's the time of year when many of us get excited and start upgrading our home cinema and home audio kit.

If you're thinking along those lines, this would be a good time to do your research into the best soundbars and other audio options for your particular needs: while the Sonos Sub Mini clearly isn't going to be discounted from day one, many rivals will be – not least because Black Friday is not very far away now. So while the cost of a fully-featured Sonos-and-sub system is about to get a whole lot lower, some of its rivals are going to be getting a lot cheaper too. That means the next few months will be a great time to invest in soundbars, subs and other audio tech.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Audio#Sonos One#The Leak#Future Plc#The Sonos Sub Mini#The Sub Mini#Sonos Beam
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
T3

T3

391
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy