Football notes: Search for new Manassas Park coach underway

Even though it is without a football program this season, Manassas Park High School has seen some encouraging signs for the future. Manassas Park activities director Dan Forgas said Wednesday between 12 and 15 kids have attended workouts four days a week under the supervision of assistant coaches Herman Carter and Kyle Meyer.
MANASSAS PARK, VA

