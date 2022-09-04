Read full article on original website
Brentsville's Julie Kessler, Liz Rice part of history at Little League Softball World Series
About a month before this summer’s Softball Little League World Series in Greenville, NC, Andrew Miller received a call from Sun Roesslein. Roesslein wanted to know if Miller knew of any females from Brentsville’s Turfgrass Management Program who might want to be a part of the grounds crew for the World Series.
Football notes: Search for new Manassas Park coach underway
Even though it is without a football program this season, Manassas Park High School has seen some encouraging signs for the future. Manassas Park activities director Dan Forgas said Wednesday between 12 and 15 kids have attended workouts four days a week under the supervision of assistant coaches Herman Carter and Kyle Meyer.
Three Mississippi State Athletes to Watch in the Bulldogs' Matchup Against Arizona This Weekend
Here are three MSU student-athletes to watch in Saturday's upcoming game against the Wildcats.
