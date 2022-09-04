Read full article on original website
its not
4d ago
Voting red across the board this November in a feeble attempt at saving whatever is left of the democrat shredded and burnt constitution and freedom as we once knew...
Hannah Blazewick
4d ago
If you're a small business person or a working class person the only party there is to vote for is the Republican party
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Biden Restored National Monuments Reduced by Trump. Now Utah Is Suing to Shrink Them Again.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The state of Utah and two of its counties filed a lawsuit seeking to block President Biden’s restoration of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments on Wednesday, five years after former President Trump drastically reduced the size of each monument in 2017.
Wisconsin state assembly fires 2020 election investigator after Trump fallout
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of Wisconsin's state assembly, announced Friday that he had fired the man he had hired to investigate false claims of voter fraud in the state. Vos was pressured last year into hiring Michael Gableman, a former justice of the Wisconsin Supreme...
Utah sues Biden over move to restore 2 national monuments
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The state of Utah and two Republican-leaning rural counties sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over the president’s decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that former President Donald Trump had downsized. The lawsuit...
If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her
The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
8 Of The 10 Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Won’t Be In Congress Next Year
Trump’s hold over the GOP is as strong as ever as he weighs another presidential run in 2024.
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
States With GOP Governors That Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Polls show that Democrats are favored to flip at least three governorships this year.
Republican civil war heats up: Senator Rick Scott slams Mitch McConnell for 'trash talking' candidates and 'hurting' GOP chances in the midterms as Democrats close the gap
Two GOP Senate leaders are at odds over the best strategy for taking back the upper chamber. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell seemingly opened the door to his party failing to take back the Senate come November due to 'candidate quality,' while Rick Scott wants to stop the intra-party trash talk.
Lame-duck Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says allowing a state legislature to overturn a presidential election is 'fascist' and 'hogwash'
Rusty Bowers calls state legislatures overturning elections "fascist" and "hogwash." "That the legislature could nullify your election, that's not conservative. That's fascist," Bowers told the Guardian. The outgoing Arizona House Speaker stood up to attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says state legislatures giving...
RNC leak: Megadonor urges Republicans to claim tax hikes on billionaires like him hurt workers
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Leaked audio obtained this week by Politico revealed that billionaire casino magnate and GOP megadonor Steve Wynn recently offered Republicans a bit of messaging advice as they attempt to win back control of the Senate: Amplify the lies about Democratic tax policies.
Jared Kushner says he's 'pro-life' and that the Supreme Court correctly decided to overturn Roe v. Wade
Kushner's wife, Ivanka Trump, came out as "unapologetically" anti-abortion toward the end of President Trump's term.
Fox News Power Rankings: GOP House majority shrinks as Democrats score key victories
Republicans are expected to win the House this November but on a slimmer margin than previously forecast, while neither party can yet claim a majority in the Senate. In this edition of the Fox News Power Rankings, the GOP suffers a net loss of six seats in the House as polling improves for the Democrats, plus shifts in almost a dozen Senate and governor's races.
Liz Cheney calls on Democratic voters to switch parties, give her boost in GOP primary
Wyoming voters will go to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary elections, and Republican congresswoman Rep. Liz Cheney is looking to an unusual source for support in her GOP race: Democrats. While only members of a given party are allowed to vote in that party's primary in...
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
McConnell flip-flops on Dr Oz and now says he has ‘great confidence’ in GOP Senate hopeful
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell backtracked on his previous criticism about Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, saying he has “great confidence” in the former television host and physician. Mr McConnell had said earlier this month that Republicans had a better chance of flipping the House than the Senate. “I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” he said. But on Friday, Mr McConnelll hosted a number of Republican Senate nominees, including Dr Oz, Representative Ted...
Ex-Special Master Kenneth Feinberg Foresees Problem With Trump's Case
The man brought in to oversee 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund says candidates who match the criteria and are willing to go against the DoJ may be hard to find.
'Biased And Corrupt' Trump Judge Defied Law In Assigning Special Master, Legal Expert Says
"Trump judges do not believe in the rule of law," Elie Mystal said as the ex-president won a minor victory amid the probe into the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
