ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 11

its not
4d ago

Voting red across the board this November in a feeble attempt at saving whatever is left of the democrat shredded and burnt constitution and freedom as we once knew...

Reply
8
Hannah Blazewick
4d ago

If you're a small business person or a working class person the only party there is to vote for is the Republican party

Reply
7
Related
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
outsidemagazine

Biden Restored National Monuments Reduced by Trump. Now Utah Is Suing to Shrink Them Again.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The state of Utah and two of its counties filed a lawsuit seeking to block President Biden’s restoration of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments on Wednesday, five years after former President Trump drastically reduced the size of each monument in 2017.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Elections
Local
Nevada Government
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Gorka
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Adam Laxalt
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Republican civil war heats up: Senator Rick Scott slams Mitch McConnell for 'trash talking' candidates and 'hurting' GOP chances in the midterms as Democrats close the gap

Two GOP Senate leaders are at odds over the best strategy for taking back the upper chamber. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell seemingly opened the door to his party failing to take back the Senate come November due to 'candidate quality,' while Rick Scott wants to stop the intra-party trash talk.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Lame-duck Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says allowing a state legislature to overturn a presidential election is 'fascist' and 'hogwash'

Rusty Bowers calls state legislatures overturning elections "fascist" and "hogwash." "That the legislature could nullify your election, that's not conservative. That's fascist," Bowers told the Guardian. The outgoing Arizona House Speaker stood up to attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says state legislatures giving...
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

RNC leak: Megadonor urges Republicans to claim tax hikes on billionaires like him hurt workers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Leaked audio obtained this week by Politico revealed that billionaire casino magnate and GOP megadonor Steve Wynn recently offered Republicans a bit of messaging advice as they attempt to win back control of the Senate: Amplify the lies about Democratic tax policies.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Capital Letters#Fbi#Election Fraud#Gop#Republican#The Department Of Justice#The New York Times#Senate
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

McConnell flip-flops on Dr Oz and now says he has ‘great confidence’ in GOP Senate hopeful

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell backtracked on his previous criticism about Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, saying he has “great confidence” in the former television host and physician. Mr McConnell had said earlier this month that Republicans had a better chance of flipping the House than the Senate. “I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” he said. But on Friday, Mr McConnelll hosted a number of Republican Senate nominees, including Dr Oz, Representative Ted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy