An extended record-setting heat wave is scorching the West and many Californians are being asked to turn up their thermostats

Henry County Daily Herald
The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an approaching hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires
Californians are weathering what could be the worst heat wave in the state's history as wildfires also rage throughout the state, and the threat of rotating power outages looms. Western states have sizzled under triple-digital temperatures for a week as an extended record-breaking heat wave settled over the region and...
Henry County Daily Herald
Southern California's Fairview Fire has exploded in size, burning nearly 20K acres and forcing evacuations
The deadly Fairview Fire burning in Southern California has upended the lives of many Riverside County residents who said they felt blindsided by the flames that have been spreading rapidly since Monday. Norman Nielsen, 65, told CNN Thursday he and his wife were going to bed when the sheriff came...
Henry County Daily Herald
As Seattle educators remain on strike, other school districts in the state reach agreements or face similar movements
A Washington state public school district will reopen Thursday after a teacher strike that demanded improvements to classroom sizes, pay and health services -- while another district is planning to strike if similar asks aren't met, joining educators in Seattle. The Kent Education Association, which represents close to 2,000 employees...
Henry County Daily Herald
National mental health hotline prompts more calls from stressed Georgians
ATLANTA – About six weeks after it launched, close to 10,000 Georgians have called the new 988 mental health hotline seeking support. Rural Georgians, especially those in the southern part of the state, appear to be using the service in higher numbers than urban Georgians, officials with the state behavioral health agency said Thursday.
Henry County Daily Herald
Fairview Fire continues 'burning in all directions on all flanks,' scorching nearly 20,000 acres, fire officials say
The Fairview Fire has now charred more nearly 20,000 acres in the two days it's been burning in Southern California, according to Cal Fire. The fire, which had spread to 19,377 acres and is 5% contained as of late Wednesday, has not shown signs of slowing down, either.
Henry County Daily Herald
Here's what we know about the Mississippi airport employee accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash into a Walmart
The Mississippi man accused of stealing a twin-engine plane Saturday morning and threatening to crash it into a Walmart was denied bond Sunday, his attorney told CNN. Cory Wayne Patterson -- who is not a licensed pilot -- faces charges of grand larceny and making terroristic threats, according to Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka. Patterson has pleaded not guilty.
Henry County Daily Herald
Newly obtained surveillance video shows fake Trump elector escorted operatives into Georgia county's elections office before voting machine breach
A Republican county official in Georgia escorted two operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump into the county's election offices on the same day a voting system there was breached, newly obtained video shows. The breach is now under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and...
