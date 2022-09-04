Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
5 Family-Friendly Activities to Do in OrlandoBecca COrlando, FL
Orlando's Magical Dining Returns for 2022 | Top PicksTiffany PantozziOrlando, FL
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Contemporary American Restaurant and Bar to Make Its Debut in Orlando
Palate will boast 3200 square feet and seat up to 155 diners
Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation
Not all dates need to happen at night; in fact, in some cases a morning date is ideal. For those couples with kids, it’s way easier to get childcare on a Saturday morning than on a Saturday night. Venturing out... The post Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Turkish breakfast joint Sourdough Bread House reopens, Carolina-style barbecue joint Brother Jimmy's opens at Icon Park, and more Orlando food news
OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Sweet Buns, the Tampa-based Asian bakery with a location in Gainesville, will open on East Colonial Drive in Colonialtown North early next year. We can't say where exactly yet, but owner John Zhao (who also owns YH Seafood Clubhouse, subject of this week's review) says that the Orlando outpost will also house a Hong Kong-style café offering everything from Hong Kong-style French toast, congee and milk tea to Canto-Euro creations like HK-style spaghetti Bolognese and pork chops ... Top Protein, a start-up protein technology company that manufactures meat from ruminant milk, will open a flagship restaurant in College Park.
tastychomps.com
First Look: 2022 Magical Dining Menu – Rocco’s Italian Grille
It’s the most magical time of the year for Orlando foodies!. Taste something magical at the award-winning Rocco’s Italian Grille with a fabulous 3-course prix fixe dinner for just $40 per person (tax and gratuity not included) starting now through October 2nd! View Rocco’s Italian Grille’s Magical Dining menu here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
🥞Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
Chick-fil-A announces first new milkshake flavor in 4 years
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chick-fil-A is adding a new milkshake flavor to its menu for the first time in four years. The Autumn Spice Milkshake will feature a cinnamon flavor with crunchy bits of brown sugar cookie. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company also announced that...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
click orlando
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant coming to Central Florida. Here’s what we know so far
ORLANDO, Fla. – Former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal has left a big mark on the restaurant industry in recent years and now he is expanding his culinary footprint into Central Florida. O’Neil’s Big Chicken restaurant franchise is set to open 45 stores in Florida, according to a LinkedIn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
orangeobserver.com
Kinsey Hamer buys Windermere wine store
PHONE: (407) 876-9463. HOURS: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. DETAILS: The downtown Windermere location features more than 700 wines, including an extensive selection from the best wine regions of the world. All budgets are represented, from value wines to high-end Cabernets and Chardonnays.
fox35orlando.com
'A symbol of the UK': Florida pub, customers honor Queen Elizabeth II in Orlando
Orlando - A handful of candles, a pair of photos, and flowers make up the memorial at The Pub, a British pub in Orlando, to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at 96. Shortly after news broke, the general manager of the Pub put up the memorial and said people have stopped by to order a pint in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. "Shocked. I thought she was going to live forever. She’s been in reign for almost 70 years to celebrate the Jubilee," said general manager Matthew Kaess.
Nearly 100 employers featured at Governor’s Job Fair in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — People looking for work in Central Florida can meet, network and interview with nearly 100 different employers Wednesday. The 22nd annual Governor’s Job Fair starts at noon. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The event will be held at the expo halls at...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
franchising.com
Kissimmee Couple Open Office Pride Cleaning Franchise
September 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Keylani Rosa and Luis Rodriguez are the co-owners of the new Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Orlando-Kissimmee, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise that serves businesses throughout the Orlando and Kissimmee metro area. Rosa, who has a bachelor’s...
allears.net
First Look INSIDE New Terminal C at Orlando Airport
The Orlando International Airport is getting a NEW terminal!. Terminal C will be home to 11 airlines, several restaurants, stores, a new luggage system, and lots more — and we just got another preview of what it will look like!. Dave Puglisi of Fox 35 Orlando posted a short...
allears.net
NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World Counties
If you’re in Disney World today, we hope you packed your ponchos!. Disney has seen some severe weather in the past with flooding and flood advisories, and it seems like today is expected to be another rainy day at the Most Magical Place on Earth. As of the writing...
orangeobserver.com
Frozen custard on its way to Ocoee
There could be a new place to get a sweet treat in Ocoee if Andy’s Frozen Custard is approved for the plaza at the corner of Maguire Road and West Colonial Drive. The new center already is home to other eateries — Southern Steer Butcher, Tijuana Flats, Vitality Bowls, Smack Wings - Ocoee and the new Sonny’s BBQ. Pearle Vision, UrgentVet and Dentists of Ocoee also occupy space in the plaza, and The Joint Chiropractic is coming soon as well.
The Most Beautiful Lesser-Known Beaches in Florida, According to Must See Places
If you ask a crowd of people to identify the most beautiful beach in Florida, you'll likely get several answers. Everyone has his or her own opinion based on personal experience, preference, and perceptions. However, travel websites often list what they believe are the most beautiful beaches Florida has to offer, and Must See Places is no exception.
click orlando
Hurricane Earl to become season’s first major hurricane; Danielle now post-tropical
ORLANDO, Fla. – What has been an extremely quiet start to the 2022 hurricane season is now suddenly active. Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen in the Central Atlantic as it moves closer to Bermuda. While the center of the storm will likely miss the island, hurricane force-wind gusts will be possible Thursday into Friday. The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 4 storm as it moves away from Bermuda and into the North Atlantic.
WJCL
Man goes viral with hilariously realistic 'taking toddler to Disney' video
ORLANDO, Fla. — One man is going viral online for his too-realistic video showing what it's like to take a toddler to Disney. The man posted the video under the handle "cocoabrowntravels," and said his little Sleeping Beauty "couldn't hang" at Cinderella's Castle after a long day of traveling to Disney World.
disneydining.com
NEW Disney Store Coming to MCO and You Won’t Want to Miss It!
MCO in Orlando is Florida’s busiest Airport. It’s also one of the top 10 busiest airports in the world! Anyone who has ever flown into or out of MCO will agree that it can be chaotic. The TSA lines can be maddeningly long so getting there early is vital.
Comments / 0