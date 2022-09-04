ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkish breakfast joint Sourdough Bread House reopens, Carolina-style barbecue joint Brother Jimmy's opens at Icon Park, and more Orlando food news

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Sweet Buns, the Tampa-based Asian bakery with a location in Gainesville, will open on East Colonial Drive in Colonialtown North early next year. We can't say where exactly yet, but owner John Zhao (who also owns YH Seafood Clubhouse, subject of this week's review) says that the Orlando outpost will also house a Hong Kong-style café offering everything from Hong Kong-style French toast, congee and milk tea to Canto-Euro creations like HK-style spaghetti Bolognese and pork chops ... Top Protein, a start-up protein technology company that manufactures meat from ruminant milk, will open a flagship restaurant in College Park.
tastychomps.com

First Look: 2022 Magical Dining Menu – Rocco’s Italian Grille

It’s the most magical time of the year for Orlando foodies!. Taste something magical at the award-winning Rocco’s Italian Grille with a fabulous 3-course prix fixe dinner for just $40 per person (tax and gratuity not included) starting now through October 2nd! View Rocco’s Italian Grille’s Magical Dining menu here.
click orlando

🥞Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
orangeobserver.com

Kinsey Hamer buys Windermere wine store

PHONE: (407) 876-9463. HOURS: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. DETAILS: The downtown Windermere location features more than 700 wines, including an extensive selection from the best wine regions of the world. All budgets are represented, from value wines to high-end Cabernets and Chardonnays.
fox35orlando.com

'A symbol of the UK': Florida pub, customers honor Queen Elizabeth II in Orlando

Orlando - A handful of candles, a pair of photos, and flowers make up the memorial at The Pub, a British pub in Orlando, to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at 96. Shortly after news broke, the general manager of the Pub put up the memorial and said people have stopped by to order a pint in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. "Shocked. I thought she was going to live forever. She’s been in reign for almost 70 years to celebrate the Jubilee," said general manager Matthew Kaess.
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
franchising.com

Kissimmee Couple Open Office Pride Cleaning Franchise

September 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Keylani Rosa and Luis Rodriguez are the co-owners of the new Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Orlando-Kissimmee, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise that serves businesses throughout the Orlando and Kissimmee metro area. Rosa, who has a bachelor’s...
allears.net

First Look INSIDE New Terminal C at Orlando Airport

The Orlando International Airport is getting a NEW terminal!. Terminal C will be home to 11 airlines, several restaurants, stores, a new luggage system, and lots more — and we just got another preview of what it will look like!. Dave Puglisi of Fox 35 Orlando posted a short...
orangeobserver.com

Frozen custard on its way to Ocoee

There could be a new place to get a sweet treat in Ocoee if Andy’s Frozen Custard is approved for the plaza at the corner of Maguire Road and West Colonial Drive. The new center already is home to other eateries — Southern Steer Butcher, Tijuana Flats, Vitality Bowls, Smack Wings - Ocoee and the new Sonny’s BBQ. Pearle Vision, UrgentVet and Dentists of Ocoee also occupy space in the plaza, and The Joint Chiropractic is coming soon as well.
click orlando

Hurricane Earl to become season’s first major hurricane; Danielle now post-tropical

ORLANDO, Fla. – What has been an extremely quiet start to the 2022 hurricane season is now suddenly active. Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen in the Central Atlantic as it moves closer to Bermuda. While the center of the storm will likely miss the island, hurricane force-wind gusts will be possible Thursday into Friday. The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 4 storm as it moves away from Bermuda and into the North Atlantic.
