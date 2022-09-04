A New Constitution in Chile Would Provide Groundbreaking Protections for the Rights of Nature, if Voters Approve It

Read full article on original website
California Passes Law Requiring Buffer Zones for New Oil and Gas Wells
Public health expert Kyle Ferrar spent seven straight days in August finding toxic emissions coming from neighborhood oil and gas sites, a job he wished California regulators would do. His work lent urgency to legislators’ push to succeed where regulators failed. On Wednesday, Ferrar got his wish. California lawmakers...
Chile votes overwhelmingly to reject new, progressive constitution
Chileans have voted comprehensively against a new, progressive constitution that had been drafted to replace the 1980 document written under Gen Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship. With 99.9% of the votes counted in Sunday’s plebiscite, the rejection camp had 61.9% support compared with 38.1% for approval amid what appeared to be...
Why China's response to US warships in Taiwan Strait surprised analysts
After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, the Chinese military staged some of its biggest ever military exercises around the island.
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Mexico's president wants to stop brewing beer for American drinkers in the country's drought-stricken north, report says
Drought conditions has promoted Andrés Manuel López Obrador to tell beer producers to move production to Mexico's south, the Financial Times reported.
'Nuclear winter' from a US-Russia conflict would wipe out 63% of the world's population
More than 5 billion people — roughly 63% of the world's current population — would die of famine in the aftermath of a full-scale nuclear war between the United States, Russia and their allies, a new study has revealed. According to the researchers, the conflict would create widespread...
'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills
Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
americanmilitarynews.com
China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Iran nuclear deal is ‘insanity’ & will lead to ‘Mexico becoming a staging ground to sneak agents into US,’ expert says
MEXICO could become a staging ground for Iran to send agents into the US as Tehran threatens to wage an unconventional war against America, an expert fears. Geopolitical expert Brandon J Weichert has branded the current Iran nuclear deal as an attempt to placate Tehran, warning that its ambitions will not be curbed.
Business Insider
Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile
In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
‘We realized that there’s no way we can return’: Russia’s best and brightest are leaving the country in record numbers. 6 young Russians explain why they left
"We realized that there's no way we can return to Russia anytime soon. Once we get in, we might not be able to get out."
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
Putin shown in tense encounter with chief of staff at Far East war games
LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was shown in an awkward encounter with his military chief of staff on Tuesday as he inspected war games in Russia's Far East, thousands of miles from the war in Ukraine.
NATO member Poland is going to Asian powerhouse to find a replacement for its aging Soviet-era fighter jets
Poland recently signed a $14.5 billion deal with South Korea to buy artillery, tanks, and aircraft. It is one of Poland's largest arms deals ever and the biggest so far for South Korea's growing defense sector. The deal also comes as tensions in Europe add urgency to Poland's military modernization...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
US oil exports to China and India jump as American crude heads overseas at a record pace
US crude flows have seen an uptick in deliveries to Asia, Bloomberg data shows. Buyers in China, India and South Korea have scooped up more than 20 million barrels this month, per the report. The increase in American crude heading to Asia has dragged down spot premiums for Persian Gulf...
