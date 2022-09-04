ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulliam: Indianapolis is backdrop in Maurice Broaddus' novel about a young private eye

By Russ Pulliam
At his day job Maurice Broaddus serves middle school students at Oaks Academy in Indianapolis, as librarian, mentor and teacher.

As a novelist he’s developed an Indianapolis inner city setting for an emerging private eye, 11-year-old Bella Fades.

Bella has had a hard life in the northwest section of Center Township, with her father leaving her mother and then dying in a car accident. She lost her mother to mental illness and alcohol abuse in the book titled, "Unfadeable."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DnbB_0hhg0CeA00

Bella feels the mom and dad loss, though she senses her mother’s love too. People close to her, early in life, have let her down. She assumes that others will too. “I know better than to allow people to get close to me. That isn’t safe,” she says as the story’s narrator.

Broaddus has included Indy in some of his other fiction, but this one is aimed at middle school students, showing the tough challenges of life without a mother or father in the picture.

Bella is quite resourceful in avoiding a dreaded sentence into the foster care system. She’s trusts nobody and stays under the radar during the summer months. Sometimes she connects with Outreach, which is a real life Indy ministry to help homeless teens. The novelist captures a realistic picture in his story. He has volunteered at Outreach and mentors young people through an organization, the Kheprw Institute. At the institute his title is Afrofuturist-in-Residence. He writes realistically about people from his background as a mentor and volunteer.

The author includes other real-life angles in Indy, such as the more affluent Golden Hill neighborhood or a social event at the Columbia Club on the downtown Circle.

Bella becomes suspicious of some neighborhood organizers, including one who actually lives up north in Westfield but owns a house in the old neighborhood and somehow gets financial grants to help in Bella’s area.

Bella gradually comes to trust a few neighborhood allies while she evades some neighborhood bullies, who seem linked with untrustworthy neighborhood organizers. She uses her mace on one of the bullies when pressed to defend herself.

As she grows in trust for some older mentors, one of them takes her into her safe home. There she finds a narrow escape from getting lost in the worst side of the foster care system.

Bella seems to be a mix of an emerging Nancy Drew in her detective skills, along with the investigative reporting drive of a Bob Woodward of the Washington Post or Ida Wells of an earlier journalistic era. This Broaddus book won a Washington Post award, as a KidsPost Summer Club recommendation. He also has had success with other fiction, including a story being made into an AMC Network television series. Growing up, he was not sure he could earn a living as a novelist, but he had a story-telling gift as far back as elementary school, when he got inspired by comic books. He got a biology degree at IUPUI and took some creative writing classes. His biology degree landed him a job for several years in business. Some writing assignments for the gaming world helped his speed up his production pace.

Broaddus carries several underlying themes through this most recent book for 8- to 12-year-old readers. One is how Bella’s gift for art and murals might be a ramp into a life of creative art. Sometimes her graffiti gets her into legal trouble. Two lessons emerge: Giftedness is found in unexpected people and places. A gifted and compassionate teacher and mentor can make a big difference in a young person’s life.

Another theme: Mothers and fathers endure hardship, but those faithful to their children have incredible impact on the world. It starts with the children but flows into a much wider sphere of life, across the generations. Parents usually only get a glimpse of the actual results in a lifetime.

Broaddus effectively tells his story with indirect messages. Yet, he is not a preacher. He tells good stories and lets readers figure out the lessons.

Russ Pulliam is associate editor of The IndyStar. Email him at Russell.Pulliam@indystar.com .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pulliam: Indianapolis is backdrop in Maurice Broaddus' novel about a young private eye

