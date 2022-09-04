Khrystian King: Tanisha Sullivan the leader we need on Beacon Hill

It was a beautiful late August afternoon this past Monday in the City of Worcester, standing in the sunshine with former Rep. Joe Kennedy III, members of the SEIU Local 509, committee leaders and activists, clergy, elected officials and so many others at the corner of University Park and Crystal Street. We all gathered to help Tanisha Sullivan win Tuesday’s primary and become the commonwealth’s next secretary of state.

I suspect secretary of state isn’t an office we think much about in Worcester beyond elections. But whether it is protecting and advancing our voting rights, or using the office to help small businesses and promote economic opportunity, I’m supporting Tanisha in this race because she will be the leader we need on Beacon Hill.

And here’s why:

First, Tanisha Sullivan has a clear and impressive track record when it comes to ensuring equal access to government services and funding.

As someone who has served as a social worker and advocated for equity in our schools and institutions, I believe Tanisha’s combination of activism - as chair of the Boston chapter of the NAACP and as former chief equity officer of Boston’s public schools - and her good business sense as a corporate attorney are exactly what we need.

Worcester will have in Tanisha an ally on Beacon Hill with a constant eye toward equity and fresh economic ideas, such as creating a Massachusetts Business Snapshot that helps business owners identify potential partners and customers. Here in Worcester, which is one of the most diverse cities in the commonwealth - half of our small businesses are immigrant/minority-owned - that kind of perspective, leadership and advocacy matter.

Second, Tanisha’s integrity and commitment to service is unimpeachable.

The daughter of a public school teacher and a small-business owner, Tanisha means what she says and can deliver on her promises.

For example, take housing and transportation - issues we have prioritized here in Worcester as we seek more low- and moderate-income housing options coupled with reliable and frequent public transit. When Tanisha says she will find ways to use the $50 million dollars in historic tax credits the secretary distributes to help address our affordable, climate-resilient and transit-oriented housing, I believe her. When she says she will actually advance diversity in government contracting and not just talk about it, I know that she will follow through.

Third, and most importantly: Tanisha can beat Bill Galvin.

Here’s why that’s so important for Worcester: While more voters came out in 2020 to defeat Donald Trump, we still lagged behind the state voter turnout average by a whopping 13%. With so many challenges to our democracy, Tanisha knows that “good enough is not good enough” and has made a powerful case that she will not be “sitting behind a desk” at the State House.

Instead of a detached administrator, we will have a proactive leader in this role who will roll up her sleeves, be present in our community and restore faith in our democracy. That’s Tanisha.

This Sept. 6, we must make our voices heard for the one candidate in this race who is not only ready for this moment – but will meet the moment. Who will provide our community with the proactive leadership and equity lens we need to make Worcester and the commonwealth strong in the decades to come.

Khrystian King is an At-Large City Councilor in Worcester.