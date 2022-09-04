ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Khrystian King: Tanisha Sullivan the leader we need on Beacon Hill

By Khrystian King
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36uwz3_0hhg05YK00

It was a beautiful late August afternoon this past Monday in the City of Worcester, standing in the sunshine with former Rep. Joe Kennedy III, members of the SEIU Local 509, committee leaders and activists, clergy, elected officials and so many others at the corner of University Park and Crystal Street. We all gathered to help Tanisha Sullivan win Tuesday’s primary and become the commonwealth’s next secretary of state.

I suspect secretary of state isn’t an office we think much about in Worcester beyond elections. But whether it is protecting and advancing our voting rights, or using the office to help small businesses and promote economic opportunity, I’m supporting Tanisha in this race because she will be the leader we need on Beacon Hill.

And here’s why:

First, Tanisha Sullivan has a clear and impressive track record when it comes to ensuring equal access to government services and funding.

As someone who has served as a social worker and advocated for equity in our schools and institutions, I believe Tanisha’s combination of activism - as chair of the Boston chapter of the NAACP and as former chief equity officer of Boston’s public schools - and her good business sense as a corporate attorney are exactly what we need.

Worcester will have in Tanisha an ally on Beacon Hill with a constant eye toward equity and fresh economic ideas, such as creating a Massachusetts Business Snapshot that helps business owners identify potential partners and customers. Here in Worcester, which is one of the most diverse cities in the commonwealth - half of our small businesses are immigrant/minority-owned - that kind of perspective, leadership and advocacy matter.

Second, Tanisha’s integrity and commitment to service is unimpeachable.

The daughter of a public school teacher and a small-business owner, Tanisha means what she says and can deliver on her promises.

For example, take housing and transportation - issues we have prioritized here in Worcester as we seek more low- and moderate-income housing options coupled with reliable and frequent public transit. When Tanisha says she will find ways to use the $50 million dollars in historic tax credits the secretary distributes to help address our affordable, climate-resilient and transit-oriented housing, I believe her. When she says she will actually advance diversity in government contracting and not just talk about it, I know that she will follow through.

Third, and most importantly: Tanisha can beat Bill Galvin.

Here’s why that’s so important for Worcester: While more voters came out in 2020 to defeat Donald Trump, we still lagged behind the state voter turnout average by a whopping 13%. With so many challenges to our democracy, Tanisha knows that “good enough is not good enough” and has made a powerful case that she will not be “sitting behind a desk” at the State House.

Instead of a detached administrator, we will have a proactive leader in this role who will roll up her sleeves, be present in our community and restore faith in our democracy. That’s Tanisha.

This Sept. 6, we must make our voices heard for the one candidate in this race who is not only ready for this moment – but will meet the moment. Who will provide our community with the proactive leadership and equity lens we need to make Worcester and the commonwealth strong in the decades to come.

Khrystian King is an At-Large City Councilor in Worcester.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worcestermag.com

Classic Worcester festival off to a new stART

It was a familiar but still exciting Worcester sight on the third Sunday in September of 2019. As a report in the Telegram & Gazette put it, "Park Avenue was packed from Highland Street to Pleasant Street as some 300 arts and crafts vendors and performers strutted their stuff and an eager public ambled from stall to stall, browsing, shopping, admiring and noshing."
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents

TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Kennedy Iii
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Beacon Hill#State
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

NJ media company buying The Landmark, other community papers Gannett planned to close

A fast-growing newspaper company is entering New England with its purchase of four local weekly papers.  CherryRoad Media is buying The Landmark in Holden, the Leominster Champion, the Millbury-Sutton Chronicle and The Grafton News from Gannett, which also owns the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.   The sale, which a Gannett spokesperson said will close late next week, means the company’s plans to...
HOLDEN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Hazmat Response Underway in Marlboro

A hazmat team is investigating an incident at an apartment building in Marlboro, Massachusetts after a man was found suffering a medical emergency Tuesday afternoon. Officials say various materials have been found - but it's not clear what it all is at this stage. The Marlboro Fire Department was called...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victims identified in Dorchester triple-shooting

BOSTON — An investigation remains underway after a triple-shooting killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester on Sunday morning. According to Boston Police, Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph were shot and killed over the weekend on Melbourne Street. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, police said.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy