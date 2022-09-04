ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Boylston, MA

Central Mass. by the Numbers

By Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
$7.7M

The Worcester Housing Authority held a groundbreaking Monday for “A Place to Live,” a $7.7 million, 24-unit building on Lewis Street that will provide permanent housing and wraparound care for the homeless. The building is the first of its kind in the state. The model offers permanent, supportive, micro-housing units for those who have been chronically homeless. At 38 Lewis St., a three-story, 13,340-square-foot building will include 24 fully furnished studio apartments and a unit for a resident manager and space for group meetings. The development received funding of more than $2 million from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development.

01583

West Boylston — ZIP code 01583 — was incorporated in 1808. Today, it holds a population of roughly 7,900. The 13.8-square-mile town is bordered by Worcester, Sterling, Holden, Shrewsbury and Boylston. To provide water to Boston, more than 2,200 acres of the town was taken to construct the Wachusett Reservoir, which was filled in 1908. According to realtor.com, six single-family homes are presently for sale in West Boylston. They range from a 1,172-square-foot three-bedroom on a .24-acre lot listed for $375,000, to a 3,633-square-foot four-bedroom on 1.23 acres listed at $799,900.

121

History has been given a fresh new look at The International in Bolton. It will be on display when the 121-year-old club opens its doors to the golf world Labor Day weekend. The International is prepped and ready to host an event on the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The International was owned by the Weadock family before it fell into bankruptcy in 2020 after struggling during the pandemic and leaving members and customers frustrated with lost deposits for club fees and banquet reservations. Escalante Golf purchased the property out of bankruptcy in late 2020 for $10 million.

31%

As Labor Day approaches, it is expected that many Bay State travelers will take to the byways, the roadway and the highways for summer’s last hurrah, so plan accordingly. The American Automobile Association did a regional survey of its members and found 31% say they plan to travel for the three-day holiday weekend while 49% will not. And 70% admit that inflation and higher gas prices played a role in their travel decisions. For the 11th straight week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 5 cents from a week ago to $3.81 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

624

Leroux Meats and Deli at 624 Main St. in Holden, which Raymond and Elizabeth Leroux started out of their home in the 1960s, will shut down Sept. 4, the family announced in a Facebook post Tuesday. The family cited the challenges presented by the pandemic. The sausage-making endeavor eventually led to a successful wholesale business in the 1970s that produced thousands of pounds of sausage a week for local independent grocers. When demand for the sausages diminished, Leroux regrouped and opened a retail store in April 2011 at the 624 Main St. location that included a butcher shop and deli.

