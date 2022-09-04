ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Student achievements, donations and more: Good news in Ocala/Marion County | Sept. 4, 2022

By Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNIyR_0hhfzefh00

Area student excels in higher education

Dean’s List

Ashley Caceres, Ocala, Northern Vermont University

Ocalan is a Junior Teen pageant finalist

Serena Coulton of Ocala has competed as a Florida state finalist for the Junior Teen National American Miss Pageant, according to an email from her mother, Cristina Ballenger.

Serena won first place for Heart of Service and qualified to compete at the National All-American Miss pageant in Orlando in November.

Coming soon:Beagles rescued from substandard Virginia facility soon available for adoption in Ocala

'Right man for the job':Local veteran Jason White is part of Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant contest

'Summer' 2022 is over:Did Ocala/Marion break any heat or rainfall records? We have the stats.

Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop donates to Voices For Children

The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop recently presented a $1,000 check to Voices for Children Director Sue Carpenter, Joann McCullough, donations/publicity officer for the thrift shop, said in a press release.

VOC is the fundraising branch of the Guardian Ad Litem Program of the 5th Judicial Circuit, which covers Marion, Citrus, Hernando, Sumter, and Lake counties.

The volunteer guardians act as advocates in court proceedings for children who are under court protection following removal from their homes, often due to allegations of neglect or abuse. Last year the guardians spoke up for more than 2,300 children, the release said.

First female Eagle Scout in Marion County

Brooke Griffey became the first female Eagle Scout in Marion County on Aug. 17, according to an email from Eddie Nelson, Eagle Representative for the Five River District of the Five Rivers District Training Committee.

An Eagle Board of Review confirmed that she had completed all the requirements and showed the leadership to become an Eagle Scout. Griffey completed this achievement with 31 merit badges within three years.

She is from Troop 9-692 of St. Paul's Methodist Church led by Scoutmaster Teresa Lanning and Assistant Scoutmaster Krystle Hance. Griffey will now plan her Court of Honor to receive the accolade.

Send items to calendar@starbanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Marion County school gets large donation of books

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students have thousands of new books to check out. The school district received more than 63,000 books from scholastic via Toys for Tots. The books are at the Marion County School Board warehouse right now. The books were donated to Toys for...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

New Marion County public library name selected

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has voted on a new name for the new county library. During the commission meeting on Wednesday, the board unanimously voted for the library to be called the Sankofa Public Library. The branch library services will be at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunnellon, FL
State
Vermont State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Ocala, FL
Education
Marion County, FL
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Hernando, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Society
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter receives $16,000 grant

Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter receives $16,000 grant from Lowe’s to improve home safety and health outcomes in Leesburg and Coleman, Florida. Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter has received a $16,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 2 Critical Home Repair projects in Leesburg and Coleman, Florida. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Lake County student arrested for having gun on school bus

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte was arrested for having a handgun on a Lake County school bus Thursday morning. Deputies said the school's administration was notified after another student on the bus saw the student with the gun. The school bus had already left the school at that time.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sue Carpenter
fox35orlando.com

Florida father, son wanted for allegedly 'severely' beating man at wedding reception

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A father and son are wanted after they allegedly beat a Lake Mary man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen Saturday night. Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford are wanted on charges of aggravated battery for a fight that left a man seriously injured, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE MARY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle Scout#Scout Troop#Veteran#Charity#Mr Ms#Voc#The 5th Judicial Circuit
WCJB

Council accepts resignation of two Williston city leaders

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two city leaders in Williston resigned during a city council meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting, the city council accepted the resignation of Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson. The council then voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

101-year-old celebrates birthday at Oak Hammock

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Oak Hammock is celebrating a major life milestone. Martha Wroe turned 101 years old on Monday. A special party was held to celebrate with her as the guest of honor a few days before her big birthday. This marks the third centenarian birthday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284

The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284. The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
ocala-news.com

Resident shares thoughts on dog owners, leash law

I am amazed to see people still letting their dogs off the leash to defecate on other people’s properties. I live on the northeast side of Ocala and my neighborhood is nice without an HOA. One of my neighbors takes his two large dogs everyday to the abandoned bank across the street from my home and lets his dogs of the leash to defecate. He has a yard of his own at his house. I cannot imagine what he is thinking.
OCALA, FL
Lydia Bell

Central Florida Hidden Luxury

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
MICANOPY, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy