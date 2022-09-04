Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Thursday's Scores
McIntosh County Academy 42, West Nassau County, Fla. 8. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
KGET
FFX Game of the Week: Liberty hosts Buchanan in high-powered matchup
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week the eyes of the high school sports community shifts to southwest Bakersfield where Liberty and Fresno’s Buchanan High School — the Valley’s top two teams — are preparing for what could be the biggest game of the regular season. Liberty head coach Bryan Nixon has prepared his team for […]
