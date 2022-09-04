Lights on Murray Baker Bridge in Peoria to change for Labor Day

The Murray Baker Bridge will feature special lighting to celebrate Labor Day.

Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday in September. It honors the American labor movement and the works and contributions of laborers. It became an official federal holiday in 1894. Unofficially, it marks the end of summer.

New lights were added to the Murray Baker Bridge linking Peoria and East Peoria when its deck was reconstructed in 2020.

How to get special lighting on the bridge

Peoria has scheduled 25 holidays this year featuring special lighting. (Afterward, the bridge's hues revert to the city colors of green, yellow and blue.)

In addition, individuals or organizations can arrange their own special lighting in advance through requests to the Peoria Public Works Department. City policy requires at least 30 days' notice on such a request and forbids "lighting for political events, and/or political campaigns." The fee is $200 per evening, or $150 for nonprofits.