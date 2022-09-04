ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Mingle for Jingle: Meat Market hosts red-hot crowd for cool, cool time

By Shannon Donnelly
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFcFs_0hhfyuVs00

If you're going to urge the year-rounders to be wary of the summer sun, it's not a bad idea to do it inside.

Like, in a cool, dark restaurant lounge. With alcohol.

More Palm Beach society news here.

To that end, the friends and supporters of the Richard David Kann (RDK) Melanoma Foundation gathered July 30 for a summertime happy hour reception at Meat Market Palm Beach.

Perfect place, that. Both the champagne and the air conditioning are ice-cold and free-flowing.

The evening included drinks, hors d'oeuvres, music, a raffle and tips on how to stay safe from the sun's dangerous rays.

Tip #1: Spend more time at happy hour.

OK, that wasn't one of them but, you know, why not?

More than 50 people attended.

Proceeds assist RDK in its mission to save lives through education about the prevention and early detection of melanoma.

The RDK Melanoma Foundation strives to educate both local and national communities through its Students Against Melanoma (SAM Club) program, along with providing direct protection to those communities with public sunscreen dispensers. To learn more, visit melanomafoundation.com or call 561-655-9655.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocamag.com

The Coolest Spots for Kids to Play to Beat the Heat

This time of year in Boca is always a little bewildering. While the rest of the country is cooling off, we South Florida residents have to make peace with the fact that we’re likely to have an extended summer for at least two more months. It’s fall y’all? Not...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Palm Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
luxury-houses.net

This $16.25 Million Spanish Mansion with Reimagined Interiors in Boca Raton has A Resort Style Pool

The Mansion in Boca Raton, a remastered Spanish Colonial-inspired intracoastal estate offers a rooftop sky deck with panoramic views for large gatherings is now available for sale. This home located at 155 SE Spanish Trl, Boca Raton, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph Liguori (Phone : 561-702-3477 | 866-281-6420) at Premier Estate Properties Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A new restaurant is planned for Delray Beach’s iconic Ellie’s 50′s Diner. It likely will later be turned into luxury housing.

The doors are closed on Ellie’s 50′s Diner, but the retro restaurant that operated for 32 years in Delray Beach will soon be reborn with a new tenant. In the short term, the plan is for the site to remain a dining establishment with new operators and a new theme. In the long term, the property along Federal Highway in north Delray Beach will likely be transformed into a housing development. ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

'Flavor Palm Beach' returns, features new restaurant AquaGrille

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Flavor Palm Beach is back and better than ever!. More than 60 bistro's, diners, and restaurants around Palm Beach County are participating this year. During the whole month of September people can try 3-course meals at all the participating restaurants with prices ranging...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jingle#Alcohol#Air Conditioning#Champagne#Food Drink#Meat Market Palm Beach#Rdk
sflcn.com

Third Place Coffee Lounge Brings a New Aroma to Boca

BOCA RATON – Community-inspired, based, and driven, Third Place Coffee Lounge is committed to delivering the ultimate coffee experience. This National Coffee Day (September 29th) and International Coffee Day, (October 1st) find your place at The Third Place. Third Place Coffee Lounge is bringing a new aroma to Boca...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream freezes up Pompano Beach; Thirsty Turtle Seagrill brings surf-and-turf to West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Pompano Beach You can beat this SoFlo heat with some frozen treats at the newest Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Capital Tacos, Gala, Pokekai, and Timpano

Miami's latest round of openings includes the launch of the first Capital Tacos in South Florida, a new invite-only nightclub where caviar bumps are all the rage, and the reopening of Timpano in Fort Lauderdale. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Capital Tacos. 1900...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close

Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
WELLINGTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Palm Beach Daily News

Margaritaville at Sea launches 'Heroes Sail Free,' honors military, police and educators

WEST PALM BEACH — Starting bookings Wednesday, Sept. 7, Margaritaville at Sea will launch their "Heroes Sail Free" program.  The program provides one free cruise to the Bahamas for U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire-rescue workers and educators. The three-day, two-night trips can help provide some much-needed downtime for these...
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Times

Is Amazon open for business in S. Fla.?

Riviera Beach Fla. – Blue tape covers the “Amazon” sign on a door of a shiny new building, at the corner of 13th Street and President Barack Obama Highway (formerly Old Dixie Highway) in Riviera Beach, for decades previously occupied by a drive-in movie theater and later a flea market.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Storms Continue Across South Florida Thursday With Record Temps Likely

South Florida is in for a combination of afternoon storms and the chance of record temperatures Thursday and into the weekend. With winds from the southwest on your Thursday, look for another scorcher as highs push into the mid-90s. Scattered storms are expected near or after lunch with more than half of us seeing the rain.
MIAMI, FL
worldairlinenews.com

Swoop expands network from Hamilton with nonstop flights to Punta Cana and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood

Swoop today expanded its winter sun-flying offering from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) with new nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood (FLL) and Punta Cana (PUJ). Swoop will begin its ultra-affordable flying to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood on December 16, 2022. Swoop has increased frequencies on existing sun-flying routes from Hamilton,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travelweekly.com

Club Med is no longer operating Florida resort

Club Med has bid farewell to its all-inclusive resort in Port St. Lucie, Florida, with the brand announcing that it has ceased operations of the Club Med Sandpiper Bay. The move comes as the property changes hands, with owners Sandpiper Resort Properties Inc. and Holiday Village of Sandpiper Inc. recently selling the resort to development and hospitality group Altitude International Holdings.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
867
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy