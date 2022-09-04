Mingle for Jingle: Meat Market hosts red-hot crowd for cool, cool time

If you're going to urge the year-rounders to be wary of the summer sun, it's not a bad idea to do it inside.

Like, in a cool, dark restaurant lounge. With alcohol.

To that end, the friends and supporters of the Richard David Kann (RDK) Melanoma Foundation gathered July 30 for a summertime happy hour reception at Meat Market Palm Beach.

Perfect place, that. Both the champagne and the air conditioning are ice-cold and free-flowing.

The evening included drinks, hors d'oeuvres, music, a raffle and tips on how to stay safe from the sun's dangerous rays.

Tip #1: Spend more time at happy hour.

OK, that wasn't one of them but, you know, why not?

More than 50 people attended.

Proceeds assist RDK in its mission to save lives through education about the prevention and early detection of melanoma.

The RDK Melanoma Foundation strives to educate both local and national communities through its Students Against Melanoma (SAM Club) program, along with providing direct protection to those communities with public sunscreen dispensers. To learn more, visit melanomafoundation.com or call 561-655-9655.