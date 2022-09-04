ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Golden baton for a golden giver: Symphony inducts philanthropist Pope into donor society

By Shannon Donnelly
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
Talk about saving the best for last.

The Palm Beach Symphony marked the end of its extended social season by honoring one of its longtime supporters and friends.

Philanthropist and humanitarian Lois Pope was inducted into the symphony's Golden Baton Society — established to recognize the organization's most generous supporters — at a dinner June 30 at the Beach Club.

Patrick and Milly Park were chairman and chairwoman of this second Golden Baton dinner, which is expected to become an annual event.

The Parks were the inductees at the 2021 inaugural event.

The evening began with guests entering to the music of a string quartet. Cocktails in the Ocean Lounge came with a side of music by the symphony's Brass Quintet until it was time to move to the Ocean Room for dinner and the salute to the evening's honoree.

“Lois Pope has touched the lives of countless people around the nation and certainly right here in Palm Beach County,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. “Her support has enabled the symphony to expand upon its mission. Next season we will be adding a sixth Masterworks concert, performing the world premiere of our first commission, and impacting the lives of hundreds more students through our educational programming.”

More than 100 people attended, including Thomas and Dawn Assenzio, JoAnne Berkow, Thomas and Carol Bruce, Nannette Cassidy, Vera Chapman, Anthony DiResta and Terrance Mason, Douglas and Jo Gressette, George and Lisa Hines, Frederick and Beth Lane, Syndie Levien and David Hess, Marilyn Macron, Marietta Muiña McNulty, Ellis and Nancy Parker, Steven and Katherine Pinard, Erick and Susan Reickert, Gudrun Sawerthal, and Tom and Tricia Trimble.

The symphony’s upcoming 49th season will include violinists Joshua Bell and Sarah Chang; pianists Garrick Ohlsson, Misha Dichter and Maria João Pires; and mezzo-soprano Susan Graham.

