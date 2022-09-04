Weymouth continues history lecture series this fall at Tufts Library

WEYMOUTH – As the town continues the commemoration of its 400th year, the Weymouth Historical Commission and Weymouth Public Libraries will hold a lecture series on local history this fall.

All events will be held in multipurpose room 138 at Tufts Library, 46 Broad St.

Michelle Marchetti Coughlin will present "The Complex Worlds of Colonial Women" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept 22. Coughlin is a historian of early American women and

the author of "One Colonial Woman's World: The Life and Writings of Mehetabel Chandler Coit" and "Penelope Winslow, Plymouth Colony First Lady: Re-Imagining a Life."

Joe Alberti and Genoa Davidson will speak about their forthcoming play, "My Dearest Friend," about the life of John and Abigail Adams, read part of the draft of the play and then lead a discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Alberti has worked at Shakespeare & Company, a theater group in Lenox, and the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival. Davidson is an actor and writer.

Nick Bunker will present a talk titled "Thomas Weston: Rogue Entrepreneur" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Bunker is the author of "Making Haste from Babylon." The book discusses Weston, the founder of the colony at Wessagusset in 1622.

Laura Rocklyn will perform as Maria Weston Chapman at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

Rocklyn is an actress, writer and first-person historical interpreter who has performed with regional theater companies and has worked as a first-person historical interpreter at museums such as Colonial Williamsburg and the Smithsonian.

Historic New England's Ken Turino will give a talk titled "Deck the Halls: Female Abolitionists and the Evolution of Christmas" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Turino is manager of Community Partnerships and Resource Development at Historic New England and is on the faculty of Tufts University’s Museum Studies Department.

Registration is required for each event. To register, visit the libraries’ online calendar at

weymouth.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/.