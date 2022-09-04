OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Yoán Moncada went 5 for 6 with two home runs and five RBIs, Dylan Cease stuck out nine in six scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox hammered the Oakland Athletics 14-2 on Thursday night. Chicago had 21 hits, including 10 extra-base hits, in its highest-scoring game of the season. It has won seven of its last nine games. "It feels good," Moncada said through a translator. "It's fun when you see everybody contributing and adding to the team." Romy González went 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs. Elvis Andrus, released by the...

