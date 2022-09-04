ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Resort Report: Newport's Gilded Age reality makes HBO weep bitter tears of envy

By Shannon Donnelly
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
NEWPORT, R. I. — In case the QEII-caliber coaches and thoroughbred horses ensconced at a Vanderbilt stable wasn't a clue, the Weekend of Coaching has returned to Newport.

The weekend is a triennial event of the Preservation Society of Newport County in conjunction with the Coaching Club of America, an organization committed to preserving the horses-and-carriage transportation mode of the Gilded Age.

Not exactly the cheapest of thrills, that. Maybe they should change the name to the Cha-ching Club of America.

The three-day event included exhibitions, carriage drives along Newport's busy thoroughfares — yep, the local motorists loved that part — and private lunches and receptions.

Highlighting the weekend was the Coaching Ball, which took place Aug. 20 at The Breakers, the PSNC's flagship property.

The black-tie evening honored the owners and drivers — called "whips" — of the coaches and was group-chaired by Daisy Prince, Leslie Ballard Hull, Pamela Owens, Beverly Little and Neva Little.

The event included cocktails in the aptly named Great Hall, dinner in the tented terrace — where the tables were decorated in the Gilded Age manner with centerpieces of palm fronds and fruits — and dancing to the music of Bob Hardwick and his orchestra.

More than 550 people attended.

Proceeds assist The Preservation Society of Newport County in its mission to preserve and maintain the architecture and landscaping of Newport's Gilded Age properties.

Comments / 0

